The Clinician's Guide to Treating Health Anxiety
1st Edition
Diagnosis, Mechanisms, and Effective Treatment
Description
The Clinician's Guide to Treating Health Anxiety: Diagnosis, Mechanisms, and Effective Treatment provides mental health professionals with methods to better identify patients with health anxiety, the basic skills to manage it, and ways to successfully adapt cognitive behavioral therapy to treat it. The book features structured diagnostic instruments that can be used for assessment, while also underscoring the importance of conducting a comprehensive functional analysis of the patient’s problems. Sections cover refinements in assessment and treatment methods and synthesize existing literature on etiology and maintenance mechanisms.
Users will find an in-depth look at who develops health anxiety, what the behavioral and cognitive mechanisms that contribute to it are, why it persists in patients, and how it can be treated.
Key Features
- Provides clinicians with tools to better identify, manage and treat health anxiety
- Outlines a step-by-step behavioral treatment program
- Looks at the similarities and differences between health anxiety and other anxiety disorders
- Reviews self-report instruments that can be used to measure health anxiety on a dimensional scale
- Includes information about recent diagnostic changes according to DSM-5
Readership
Clinical psychologists; academics in clinical psychology; psychology students; general practitioners
Table of Contents
- The Concept of Health Anxiety
2. Etiology and Epidemiology of Health Anxiety
3. Cognitive and Behavioral Mechanisms of Health Anxiety
4. A Diagnostic Perspective on Health Anxiety
5. Assessment of Health Anxiety
6. Treating Health Anxiety
7. Future Directions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 190
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 18th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128118078
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128118061
About the Editor
Erik Hedman-Lagerlöf
His research group focuses on the treatment and assessment of anxiety, with a focus on health anxiety. The group also does work on internet-delivered exposure-based treatment for health anxiety. Author or co-author of over 50 journal articles and 6 book chapters. Winner of the 2014 prize for young researchers in psychology awarded by the National Committee of the Royal Academy of Sciences. Has developed a novel treatment for health anxiety with established efficacy, and is the Section Editor for the Scandinavian Journal of Psychology. Reviewer for British Journal of Psychiatry, the Lancet, PLos ONE, Journal of Psychosomatic Research, and others.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor and Research Group Leader, Department of Clinical Neuroscience, Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden