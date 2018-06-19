The Clinician’s Guide to Treatment and Management of Youth with Tourette Syndrome and Tic Disorders
1st Edition
The Clinician’s Guide to Treatment and Management of Youth with Tourette Syndrome and Tic Disorders provides clinicians with cognitive behavioral therapy concepts and skills to manage young patients dealing with Tourette Syndrome (TS) and tic disorders. This book focuses on improving the quality of life, patient resiliency, habit reversal techniques, talking about tics with peers, and overcoming tic-related avoidance. Each chapter looks at the nature and background of common challenges for youth with TS experience, reviews empirically-informed rationale for using specific cognitive-behavioral strategies, discusses the nature and implementation of these strategies, and concludes with a case that illustrates a particular strategy.
Medication management is covered in its own chapter, and clinical excerpts are used throughout the book to illustrate key techniques that can be incorporated into immediate practice.
- Explores behavioral treatments for improving Tourette Syndrome (TS) and tic disorders
- Addresses emotion regulation, anger management and disruptive behaviors
- Presents material in a practical, ready-to-use format for immediate clinical use
- Highlights how to improve self-esteem, social interactions and coping in school environments
- Details case examples for better understanding of treatment practices
- Identifies empirical evidence for best practices in clinical treatment
Mental health clinicians and practitioners; psychology graduate students; researchers; special education teachers
- Introduction on the utilization of this book for treatment planning
2. Psychoeducation on Tourette Syndrome
3. Habit Reversal Training
4. Medication Management
5. Cognitive Restructuring About Tics
6. Improving Self-esteem
7. Talking about Tics with Peers and Coping in Social Interactions
8. Coping with Tics at School
9. Overcoming Tic Related Avoidance
10. Problem Solving Strategies to Overcome Executive Dysfunction and Common Challenges Associated with Tics
11. Parent Training for Disruptive Behaviors
12. Emotion Regulation and Anger Management
13. Mindfulness Skills
14. Family Issues Associated with Tics
15. Promoting Healthy Behaviors
16. Relapse Prevention and Moving Forward
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 19th June 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128119815
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128119808
Joseph McGuire
Dr. McGuire has over 10 years of research and clinical experience in the assessment and treatment of Tourette syndrome (TS), obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and related conditions in children and adults. He has received research support from the National Institute of Mental Health, Tourette Association, and has published over 50 peer-reviewed journal articles related to the assessment and treatment of TS and related conditions.
Affiliations and Expertise
Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, University of California Los Angeles, USA
Tanya K. Murphy
Director of the Rothman Center for Pediatric Neuropsychiatry. She is a professor at the University of South Florida with appointments in the departments of pediatrics and psychiatry and is the Vide Chair of Academic Affairs in the USF Department of Pediatrics. She holds the Maurice A. and Thelma P. Rothman Endowed Chair of Developmental Pediatrics. She actively participates in numerous professional organizations and has received numerous grants as a PI and co-PI. She has authored 250 peer-reviewed papers and 30 book chapters. She was co-editor of a book on assessment and treatment of OCD, and directs the Tourette Syndrome Association Center of Excellence Southeastern Consortium site at the USF Rothman Center for Neuropsychiatry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Rothman Center for Pediatric Neuropsychiatry, University of South Florida, St. Petersburg, USA
John Piacentini
Professor of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine and Director of the Child OCD, Anxiety, and Tic Disorders Program at the Center for Child Anxiety Resilience Education and Support (CARES) at the UCLA Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior. He is the found Chair of the Tourette Association of America Behavioral Science Consortium which developed the Comprehensive Behavioral Intervention for Tics (CBIT). He has authored over 240 publications and book chapters and co-authored or co-edited several books.
Affiliations and Expertise
David Geffen School of Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles, USA
Eric Storch
Dr. Eric Storch is McIngvale Presidential Endowed Chair & Professor at Baylor College of Medicine. Dr. Storch has received multiple grants from federal agencies for his research (i.e., NIH, CDC), is a Fulbright Scholar, and has published over 14 books and over 500 articles and chapters. He specializes in the nature and treatment of childhood and adult obsessive-compulsive disorder and related conditions, anxiety disorders, and anxiety among youth with autism.
Affiliations and Expertise
McIngvale Presidential Endowed Chair and Professor, Vice Chair and Head of Psychology, Menninger Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX, USA