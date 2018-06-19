The Clinician’s Guide to Treatment and Management of Youth with Tourette Syndrome and Tic Disorders provides clinicians with cognitive behavioral therapy concepts and skills to manage young patients dealing with Tourette Syndrome (TS) and tic disorders. This book focuses on improving the quality of life, patient resiliency, habit reversal techniques, talking about tics with peers, and overcoming tic-related avoidance. Each chapter looks at the nature and background of common challenges for youth with TS experience, reviews empirically-informed rationale for using specific cognitive-behavioral strategies, discusses the nature and implementation of these strategies, and concludes with a case that illustrates a particular strategy.

Medication management is covered in its own chapter, and clinical excerpts are used throughout the book to illustrate key techniques that can be incorporated into immediate practice.