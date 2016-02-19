The Clinical Significance of the Essential Biological Metals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780433071709, 9781483192833

The Clinical Significance of the Essential Biological Metals

1st Edition

Authors: I. J. T. Davies
eBook ISBN: 9781483192833
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 138
Description

The Clinical Significance of the Essential Biological Metals covers the six trace minerals necessary for human survival,namely zinc, copper, manganese, molybdenum, chromium, and cobalt. This book contains seven chapters that specifically discuss the effects of these minerals for enzyme function, protein synthesis, and their nutritional significance in veterinary and agricultural practice. Some of the topics covered in the book are the importance of interactions between the essential biological metals; importance of fertilizers; analysis of water supply, soil mineral content, and cancer mortality; influence of drinking water on atherosclerosis; non-essential but biologically important metals; and absorption and availability of zinc. Other chapters deal with the factors influencing absorption of zinc, the effects of copper on zinc availability, and the form and absorption of copper in the diet. A chapter is devoted to the role of lymphatics in copper absorption. Another chapter focuses on the distribution, absorption, and transport of manganese in the blood.
The book can provide useful information to doctors, biochemists, nutritionists, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Chapter I Introduction

Chapter II Zinc

Chapter III Copper

Chapter IV Manganese

Chapter V Molybdenum

Chapter VI Chromium

Chapter VII Cobalt

Appendix I

Appendix II

Appendix III

Index




Details

No. of pages:
138
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483192833

I. J. T. Davies

