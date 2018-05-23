The Clinical Placement
4th Edition
An Essential Guide for Nursing Students
Description
With a focus on preparation, expectations and how to think, act and communicate, The Clinical Placement: An essential guide for nursing students, 4th edition, is a valuable guide and companion for nursing students undertaking clinical placements. Written by Tracy Levett-Jones and Kerry Reid-Searl, this ‘must read’ book provides insights into the real world of practice, practical strategies for dealing with difficult and challenging situations, and a wealth of ideas to maximise learning and professional growth.
The Clinical Placement is supported by an engaging series of videos. These ‘Insights from Experts’ feature nurses from a diverse range of clinical practice areas who share insights, advice, challenges and opportunities for learning in a range of clinical settings.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: The Rules of Engagement
- Introduction
- Know the Lie of the Land
- The Clinical Placement – What It Is and Why It Matters
- Person-Centred Care
- Models of Care
- Competent Practice
- Working Within Your Scope of Practice
- Supervision and Support
- Working Hard to Belong
- First Impressions Last
- Mandatory Requirements for Clinical Placements
- The Roles and Responsibilities of the Interprofessional Healthcare Team
- References
Chapter 2: Great Expectations
- Introduction
- Patients’ Expectations
- Clinicians’ Expectations
- Managers’ Expectations
- Professional Expectations
- Legal Requirements
- Nursing Students’ Expectations
- Speak Up, Speak Out
- Don’t Take Things Personally
- Compliance and Compromise
- Exercise Your Rights
- References
Chapter 3: How You Act
- Introduction
- Cultural Competence
- Patient Safety
- Clinical Governance
- Evidence-Based Practice
- Advocacy
- Managing Conflict
- Dealing with Horizontal Violence
- Dealing with Sexual Harassment
- Self-Care
- Putting Work Ahead of Your Studies
- Clinical Placements in Organisations Where You Are Employed
- Clinical Placements at Distant Locations
- Clinical Learning Objectives
- Student Assessment
- Giving and Receiving Gifts
- Visitors During Clinical Placements
- Using Supplies From the Healthcare Organisation
- Punctuality and Reliability
- References
Chapter 4: How You Think And Feel
- Introduction
- Empathic Nursing Practice
- Reflective Practice
- Reality Check and Seeing Feedback
- Emotional Intelligence
- Critical Thinking and Clinical Reasoning
- Ethical Dilemmas in Nursing
- Crossing the Line
- References
Chapter 5: How You Communicate
- Introduction
- Therapeutic Communication
- Interprofessional and Intraprofessional Communication
- Communicating as a Professional Nurse
- Diversity and Its Impact on Clinical Communication
- Using Professional Language
- Documentation and Legal Issues
- Patient Handover
- Telephones and the Internet
- Use of Social Media
- Self-Disclosure
- Receiving and Providing Effective Feedback
- References
Chapter 6: Insights From Experts
- Introduction
- Intensive Care Nursing
- Paediatric Nursing
- Prison Nursing
- Trauma Nursing
- Medical Surgical Nursing
- Older Person Nursing
- Community Nursing
- Drug and Alcohol Nursing
- Mental Health Nursing
- Practice Nursing
- Palliative Care
- Clinical Research in Nursing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 23rd May 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729586955
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729586962
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729542845
About the Author
Tracy Levett-Jones
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nursing Education, Discipline Lead – Nursing Faculty of Health, University of Technology Sydney, Australia
Kerry Reid-Searl
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nursing, Midwifery and Social Sciences, CQUniversity, Australia
Sharon Bourgeois
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Research Fellow, School of Nursing, University of Wollongong, Australia