Chapter 1: The Rules of Engagement

- Introduction

- Know the Lie of the Land

- The Clinical Placement – What It Is and Why It Matters

- Person-Centred Care

- Models of Care

- Competent Practice

- Working Within Your Scope of Practice

- Supervision and Support

- Working Hard to Belong

- First Impressions Last

- Mandatory Requirements for Clinical Placements

- The Roles and Responsibilities of the Interprofessional Healthcare Team

- References

Chapter 2: Great Expectations

- Introduction

- Patients’ Expectations

- Clinicians’ Expectations

- Managers’ Expectations

- Professional Expectations

- Legal Requirements

- Nursing Students’ Expectations

- Speak Up, Speak Out

- Don’t Take Things Personally

- Compliance and Compromise

- Exercise Your Rights

- References

Chapter 3: How You Act

- Introduction

- Cultural Competence

- Patient Safety

- Clinical Governance

- Evidence-Based Practice

- Advocacy

- Managing Conflict

- Dealing with Horizontal Violence

- Dealing with Sexual Harassment

- Self-Care

- Putting Work Ahead of Your Studies

- Clinical Placements in Organisations Where You Are Employed

- Clinical Placements at Distant Locations

- Clinical Learning Objectives

- Student Assessment

- Giving and Receiving Gifts

- Visitors During Clinical Placements

- Using Supplies From the Healthcare Organisation

- Punctuality and Reliability

- References

Chapter 4: How You Think And Feel

- Introduction

- Empathic Nursing Practice

- Reflective Practice

- Reality Check and Seeing Feedback

- Emotional Intelligence

- Critical Thinking and Clinical Reasoning

- Ethical Dilemmas in Nursing

- Crossing the Line

- References

Chapter 5: How You Communicate

- Introduction

- Therapeutic Communication

- Interprofessional and Intraprofessional Communication

- Communicating as a Professional Nurse

- Diversity and Its Impact on Clinical Communication

- Using Professional Language

- Documentation and Legal Issues

- Patient Handover

- Telephones and the Internet

- Use of Social Media

- Self-Disclosure

- Receiving and Providing Effective Feedback

- References

Chapter 6: Insights From Experts

- Introduction

- Intensive Care Nursing

- Paediatric Nursing

- Prison Nursing

- Trauma Nursing

- Medical Surgical Nursing

- Older Person Nursing

- Community Nursing

- Drug and Alcohol Nursing

- Mental Health Nursing

- Practice Nursing

- Palliative Care

- Clinical Research in Nursing