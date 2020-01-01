The Clinical Guide to Assessment and Treatment of Childhood Learning and Attention Problems
1st Edition
Description
The Clinical Guide to Assessment and Treatment of Childhood Learning and Attention Problems provides assessment and treatment recommendations for learning disorders (LD) and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Brimming with case studies and other practical guidance, the book reviews etiology of LD and ADHD, outlines the diagnostic criteria per DSM-5, and includes clinical insights for assessment and intervention. Evidence-based assessment and intervention strategies are emphasized, linking assessment to treatment selection and evaluation. Techniques for improving treatment outcomes and supplemental intervention planning are presented, including common modifications and accommodations for learning disorders and attention problems.
In addition, tutoring techniques, strategies for specific types of learning problems, and recommendations for Individualized Education Plans are all explored.
Key Features
- Provides an integrated approach to LD/ADHD assessment and treatment
- Explores treatment implications for ADHD/LD comorbidity
- Guides readers on how to select the best intervention strategy from evidence-based treatments
- Reviews behavioral-based treatment
- Includes supplemental intervention strategies, tutoring techniques, and IEPs
- Features a broad array of clinical case studies
Readership
Clinical psychologists and other mental health professionals working with adolescent populations
Table of Contents
Part 1: Assessment Guidelines
1. Assessment and Diagnosis of Learning Disorders
2. Assessment and Diagnosis of ADHD
3. Assessment of Comorbid Learning and Attention Problems
Part 2: Recommendations for Intervention and Treatment
4. Response to Intervention
5. Educational Therapy
6. Academic Accommodations and Modifications
7. Behavioral Parent Training
8. Executive Function Training
9. Tying It All Together
Details
- No. of pages:
- 245
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st January 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128157558
About the Editor
Michelle Martel
Dr. Martel’s research utilizes a translational, “bench to bedside” perspective to examine developmental pathways to disruptive behavior disorders and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, using multiple levels of analysis.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky, USA