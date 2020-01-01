The Clinical Guide to Assessment and Treatment of Childhood Learning and Attention Problems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128157558

The Clinical Guide to Assessment and Treatment of Childhood Learning and Attention Problems

1st Edition

Editors: Michelle Martel
Paperback ISBN: 9780128157558
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 2020
Page Count: 245
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
78.99
99.95
91.95
139.94
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Clinical Guide to Assessment and Treatment of Childhood Learning and Attention Problems provides assessment and treatment recommendations for learning disorders (LD) and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Brimming with case studies and other practical guidance, the book reviews etiology of LD and ADHD, outlines the diagnostic criteria per DSM-5, and includes clinical insights for assessment and intervention. Evidence-based assessment and intervention strategies are emphasized, linking assessment to treatment selection and evaluation. Techniques for improving treatment outcomes and supplemental intervention planning are presented, including common modifications and accommodations for learning disorders and attention problems.

In addition, tutoring techniques, strategies for specific types of learning problems, and recommendations for Individualized Education Plans are all explored.

Key Features

  • Provides an integrated approach to LD/ADHD assessment and treatment
  • Explores treatment implications for ADHD/LD comorbidity
  • Guides readers on how to select the best intervention strategy from evidence-based treatments
  • Reviews behavioral-based treatment
  • Includes supplemental intervention strategies, tutoring techniques, and IEPs
  • Features a broad array of clinical case studies

Readership

Clinical psychologists and other mental health professionals working with adolescent populations

Table of Contents

Part 1: Assessment Guidelines
1. Assessment and Diagnosis of Learning Disorders
2. Assessment and Diagnosis of ADHD
3. Assessment of Comorbid Learning and Attention Problems

Part 2: Recommendations for Intervention and Treatment
4. Response to Intervention
5. Educational Therapy
6. Academic Accommodations and Modifications
7. Behavioral Parent Training
8. Executive Function Training
9. Tying It All Together

Details

No. of pages:
245
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128157558

About the Editor

Michelle Martel

Dr. Martel’s research utilizes a translational, “bench to bedside” perspective to examine developmental pathways to disruptive behavior disorders and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, using multiple levels of analysis.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.