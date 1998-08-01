The Clinical Encounter

Features clear, easy to read writing style to facilitate understanding and aid in improved patient interactions. Divides topics into essential and advanced topics which allows user to access topics of immediate need. Provides boxes and tables to summarize important topics for quick access and retrieval of information. Describes situations that most physicians will likely encounter in practice to make content relevant and extremely useful. Provides interesting quotations from famous and not so famous for meaningful comments and humor to a serious topic Features thoughtful text with warm, caring, respectful guidance for patient interaction to help healthcare professionals be human, not just rushed, fact-finders. Provides practical examples and sample questions and statements to help patient feel comfortable and doctor obtain needed information to give user ideas for every situation of how and what to say to build confidence and skill when talking with patients.