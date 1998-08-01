The Clinical Encounter
2nd Edition
A Guide to the Medical Interview and Case Presentation
Description
For the highest quality patient care, medical professionals need confidence in their skills with the patient interview. THE CLINICAL ENCOUNTER: A GUIDE TO THE MEDICAL INTERVIEW AND CASE PRESENTATION provides the tools and practical guidelines needed for clinical practice. Part I addresses the basics in the medical interview. Part II focuses on advanced topics and problems that students and physicians may encounter on a daily basis. It features doctor-patient dialogues and vignettes on how to act and respond in any patient encounter in a respectful, caring way. The authors' clear writing style and specific suggestions offer guidance for easing difficult and sensitive situations relevant to day-to-day clinical settings.
Key Features
Features clear, easy to read writing style to facilitate understanding and aid in improved patient interactions. Divides topics into essential and advanced topics which allows user to access topics of immediate need. Provides boxes and tables to summarize important topics for quick access and retrieval of information. Describes situations that most physicians will likely encounter in practice to make content relevant and extremely useful. Provides interesting quotations from famous and not so famous for meaningful comments and humor to a serious topic Features thoughtful text with warm, caring, respectful guidance for patient interaction to help healthcare professionals be human, not just rushed, fact-finders. Provides practical examples and sample questions and statements to help patient feel comfortable and doctor obtain needed information to give user ideas for every situation of how and what to say to build confidence and skill when talking with patients.
Table of Contents
PART 1: A GUIDE TO THE INTERVIEW 1. Overview 2. Beginning the Interview and Establishing a Relationship: 3. Eliciting Information for Diagnosis and Management I: The Interviewing Process 4. Eliciting Information for Diagnosis and Management II: The Content of the Medical Interview 5. More Interviewing Techniques 6. Consulting With Your Preceptor 7. The Exposition Phase: Informing and Counseling the Patient 8. Recording 9. Readings PART 2: ADVANCED TOPICS 10. More Tactics for Eliciting Information 11. Learning From Hearing and Seeing Yourself 12. The Mental Status Examination 13. Difficult Relationships 14. Carrying Out A Plan 15. The Return Visit 16. Home Visits and Functional Assessment 17. The Medical Record 18. Oral Case Presentation 19. Collaborative Care 0Afterword: A History of History Taking Appendix A: Complete Case Write-up Appendix B: Sample Problem List Appendix C: A Basic Outpatient Medical History Form Appendix D: Criteria for Case Write-ups
Details
No. of pages:
- 368
Language:
- English
Copyright:
- © Mosby 1999
Published:
- 1st August 1998
Imprint:
- Mosby
Paperback ISBN:
- 9780815113744
About the Author
J. Andrew Billings
Affiliations and Expertise
Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
John Stoeckle
Affiliations and Expertise
Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA