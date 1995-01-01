The Clinical Biology of Sodium: The Physiology and Pathophysiology of Sodium in Mammals presents a comparative view of mammalian sodium regulation and its clinical disturbances. This book covers a wide range of topics, including the physiological basis of fluid therapy, oral rehydration for diarrhea, the pathogenesis of edema, hypovolemia, endocrine regulation and disturbances, and nutritional requirement.

Organized into 12 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the distribution and physiological functions of sodium. This text then explores the two processes that provide the basis of most of the non-endocrine functions of the kidneys, namely, glomerular filtration and tubular reabsorption of sodium. Other chapters consider the avoidable human and material costs of hypertension. This book discusses as well the molecular biology of sodium transport. The final chapter deals with the three mechanisms capable of detecting changes in cardiovascular filling.

This book is a valuable resource for doctors, nurses, and veterinarians.