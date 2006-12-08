The Climate of Past Interglacials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444529558, 9780080468068

The Climate of Past Interglacials, Volume 7

1st Edition

Editors: F. Sirocko M. Claussen T. Litt M.F. Sanchez-Goni
eBook ISBN: 9780080468068
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444529558
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 8th December 2006
Page Count: 638
Table of Contents

Preface (T. Kiefer, C. Kull). Chapter 1. Forcing mechanisms (ed. M. Claussen) Chapter 2. Methods of palaeoclimate reconstruction and dating (ed. Frank Sirocko) Chapter 3 Climate and vegetation in Europe during MIS5 (M.F. Sánchez Goni) Chapter 4. Climate and vegetation history of MIS 5-15 in Europe (Ed. Thomas Litt). Chapter 5. Modelling past interglacial climates (ed. Martin Claussen) Chapter 6. Analysis (F. Sirocko, M,.Claussen, et al.)

Description

Historically, climate fluctuations, such as the Little Ice Age, show that interglacial climate chage in not entirely stable, but responds to even subtle changes in radiative forcing. Through research, it has been made clear that even an abrupt change of climate within years is not just a theoretical possibility but has in fact happened in the prehistoric past. It is therefore clear that in principal it could happen again. Human civilaization has exploded under the mild and relatively stable climatic conditions that have prevailed over the last 11,000 years.

This book focuses on revisiting the past and to study climate and environment in a suite of experiments where boundary conditions are similar but not identical to today so we can learn about the climate-environment system, its sensitivity, thresholds and feedback. The palaeoclimate community holds an important key to scientific information on climate change that provides a basis for appropriate adaptation and mitigation strategies. The authors of this book have taken up this challenge and summarize their results in this special volume. It presents state-of-the-art science on new reconstructions from all spheres of the Earth System and on their synthesis, on methodological advances, and on the current ability of numerical models to simulate low and high frequency changes of climate, environment, and chemical cycling related to interglacials.

  • Summarizes important information on climate change, providing a basis for appropriate adaptation and mitigation strategies for human civilization
  • Reports on new reconstuctions on methodological advances, numerical models simulating low and high frequence changes, and chemical cycling related to interglacials
  • Incorporates palaeovegetaion and numerical modeling of climate and environmental and geochemical parameters to address regional feedback to global change with successful data-models

geologists

No. of pages:
638
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080468068
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444529558

F. Sirocko Editor

University of Mainz, Germany

M. Claussen Editor

Potsdam-Institut fuer Klimafolgenforschung, Germany

T. Litt Editor

Universitaet Bonn, Germany

M.F. Sanchez-Goni Editor

University of Bordeaux, Talence, France

