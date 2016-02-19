The Classical Orders of Architecture - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780851397795, 9781483278230

The Classical Orders of Architecture

1st Edition

Authors: Robert Chitham
eBook ISBN: 9781483278230
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st July 1984
Page Count: 160
Description

The Classical Orders of Architecture elaborates on the classical orders of architecture, including Classicism, Tuscan orders, Doric orders, Ionic orders, and Corinthian orders.

The publication first examines the teaching of the orders, need for a new handbook of the orders, Roman and Renaissance theorists, traditional systems of proportion, and metric system of measurement. The text then ponders on historical background and orders in detail. Discussions focus on the Greek orders and comparative Tuscan orders, Doric orders, Ionic orders, Corinthian orders, and Composite orders.

The book tackles the orders in detail, including the five orders, Tuscan order, Tuscan capital and entablature, Tuscan base and pedestal, Doric order, Doric base and pedestal, Ionic order and volute, Ionic capital and entablature, Ionic base and pedestal, and the Corinthian order. The manuscript then reviews the use of the orders, as well as diminution and fluting, rustication, pediments, moldings and their enrichment, and characteristics of Classicism.

The text is a valuable source of information for architects, historians, and researchers interested in the classical orders of architecture.

Table of Contents


Introduction

The Teaching of the Orders

The Need for a New Handbook of the Orders

Roman and Renaissance Theorists

Traditional Systems of Proportion

A Metric System of Measurement

Historical Background

Plates 1-3 The Greek Orders: Doric, Ionic and Corinthian

Plate 4 Comparative Tuscan Orders

Plate 5 Comparative Doric Orders

Plate 6 Comparative Ionic Orders

Plate 7 Comparative Corinthian Orders

Plate 8 Comparative Composite Orders

The Orders in Detail

Plate 9 The Five Orders

Plate 10 The Tuscan Order

Plate 11 The Tuscan Capital and Entablature

Plate 12 The Tuscan Base and Pedestal

Plate 13 The Doric Order

Plates 14 and 15 The Doric Capital and Entablature I and II

Plate 16 The Doric Base and Pedestal

Plate 17 The Ionic Order

Plate 18 The Ionic Volute

Plate 19 The Ionic Capital and Entablature

Plates 20 and 21 The Ionic Capital I and II

Plate 22 The Ionic Base and Pedestal

Plate 23 The Corinthian Order

Plate 24 The Corinthian Capital and Entablature

Plate 25 The Corinthian Entablature

Plate 26 The Corinthian Capital

Plate 27 The Corinthian Base and Pedestal

Plate 28 The Composite Order

Plate 29 The Composite Capital and Entablature

Plate 30 The Composite Entablature

Plate 31 The Composite Capital

Plate 32 The Composite Base and Pedestal

Plate 33 Comparison of Mouldings

Use of the Orders

Plate 34 The Column: Diminution and Fluting

Plate 35 Intercolumniation I: Tuscan and Ionic

Plate 36 Intercolumniation II: Doric, Corinthian and Comp

Plate 37 Arches I: Without Pedestals

Plate 38 Arches II: With Pedestals

Plate 39 Arches III: Details

Plate 40 Balustrades

Plates 41 and 42 Superimposed Orders I and II

Plates 43 and 44 Attics and Basements I and II

Plate 45 Rustication

Plate 46 Pediments

Plate 47 Doors and Windows I

Plate 48 Doors and Windows II

Plate 49 Mouldings and their Enrichment

Plate 50 Characteristics of Classicism

Glossary

Bibliography

About the Author

Robert Chitham

Affiliations and Expertise

Partner, Chapman Taylor Architects, UK.

Ratings and Reviews

