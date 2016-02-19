The Classical Orders of Architecture
1st Edition
The Classical Orders of Architecture elaborates on the classical orders of architecture, including Classicism, Tuscan orders, Doric orders, Ionic orders, and Corinthian orders.
The publication first examines the teaching of the orders, need for a new handbook of the orders, Roman and Renaissance theorists, traditional systems of proportion, and metric system of measurement. The text then ponders on historical background and orders in detail. Discussions focus on the Greek orders and comparative Tuscan orders, Doric orders, Ionic orders, Corinthian orders, and Composite orders.
The book tackles the orders in detail, including the five orders, Tuscan order, Tuscan capital and entablature, Tuscan base and pedestal, Doric order, Doric base and pedestal, Ionic order and volute, Ionic capital and entablature, Ionic base and pedestal, and the Corinthian order. The manuscript then reviews the use of the orders, as well as diminution and fluting, rustication, pediments, moldings and their enrichment, and characteristics of Classicism.
The text is a valuable source of information for architects, historians, and researchers interested in the classical orders of architecture.
Table of Contents
Introduction
The Teaching of the Orders
The Need for a New Handbook of the Orders
Roman and Renaissance Theorists
Traditional Systems of Proportion
A Metric System of Measurement
Historical Background
Plates 1-3 The Greek Orders: Doric, Ionic and Corinthian
Plate 4 Comparative Tuscan Orders
Plate 5 Comparative Doric Orders
Plate 6 Comparative Ionic Orders
Plate 7 Comparative Corinthian Orders
Plate 8 Comparative Composite Orders
The Orders in Detail
Plate 9 The Five Orders
Plate 10 The Tuscan Order
Plate 11 The Tuscan Capital and Entablature
Plate 12 The Tuscan Base and Pedestal
Plate 13 The Doric Order
Plates 14 and 15 The Doric Capital and Entablature I and II
Plate 16 The Doric Base and Pedestal
Plate 17 The Ionic Order
Plate 18 The Ionic Volute
Plate 19 The Ionic Capital and Entablature
Plates 20 and 21 The Ionic Capital I and II
Plate 22 The Ionic Base and Pedestal
Plate 23 The Corinthian Order
Plate 24 The Corinthian Capital and Entablature
Plate 25 The Corinthian Entablature
Plate 26 The Corinthian Capital
Plate 27 The Corinthian Base and Pedestal
Plate 28 The Composite Order
Plate 29 The Composite Capital and Entablature
Plate 30 The Composite Entablature
Plate 31 The Composite Capital
Plate 32 The Composite Base and Pedestal
Plate 33 Comparison of Mouldings
Use of the Orders
Plate 34 The Column: Diminution and Fluting
Plate 35 Intercolumniation I: Tuscan and Ionic
Plate 36 Intercolumniation II: Doric, Corinthian and Comp
Plate 37 Arches I: Without Pedestals
Plate 38 Arches II: With Pedestals
Plate 39 Arches III: Details
Plate 40 Balustrades
Plates 41 and 42 Superimposed Orders I and II
Plates 43 and 44 Attics and Basements I and II
Plate 45 Rustication
Plate 46 Pediments
Plate 47 Doors and Windows I
Plate 48 Doors and Windows II
Plate 49 Mouldings and their Enrichment
Plate 50 Characteristics of Classicism
Glossary
Bibliography
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1985
- Published:
- 1st July 1984
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483278230
About the Author
Robert Chitham
Partner, Chapman Taylor Architects, UK.