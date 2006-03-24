The introduction of the Chorleywood Bread Process was a watershed in baking. It sparked changes in improver and ingredient technology, process and equipment design which have had a profound impact on baking processes and the structure of the industry. Written by two of the world’s leading experts on the process, this important book explains its underlying principles and ways of maximising its potential in producing a wide range of baked products.



After a brief review of the basic principles of bread making, the book outlines the development and fundamental characteristics of the Chorleywood Bread Process. The following group of chapters review the key steps in the process, beginning with ingredient quality and quantities. Other chapters consider dough mixing and processing. Building on this foundation, the authors then review common quality defects and how they can be prevented or resolved. The book then considers how knowledge-based software systems can help to manage the process. The concluding chapters review the range of bakery products that can be produced using the process, how it can best be applied in different kinds of bakery and likely future developments.



The Chorleywood Bread Process is a standard work for all bakers around the world wishing to maximise the potential of the process, and for scientists, technologists and students wanting a better understanding of the process and its place in commercial bread making.