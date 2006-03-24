The Chorleywood Bread Process
1st Edition
Table of Contents
The basic principles of breadmaking; A brief history of the Chorleywood Bread Process; Chorleywood Bread Process fundamentals; Ingredient qualities and quantities in the Chorleywood Bread Process; Dough mixing and the Chorleywood Bread Process; Processing Chorleywood Bread Process doughs; Optimising quality with the Chorleywood Bread Process; Knowledge-based systems and the Chorleywood Bread Process; Variety bread production with the Chorleywood Bread Process; Applications of the Chorleywood Bread Process; The future for the Chorleywood Bread Process.
Description
The introduction of the Chorleywood Bread Process was a watershed in baking. It sparked changes in improver and ingredient technology, process and equipment design which have had a profound impact on baking processes and the structure of the industry. Written by two of the world’s leading experts on the process, this important book explains its underlying principles and ways of maximising its potential in producing a wide range of baked products.
After a brief review of the basic principles of bread making, the book outlines the development and fundamental characteristics of the Chorleywood Bread Process. The following group of chapters review the key steps in the process, beginning with ingredient quality and quantities. Other chapters consider dough mixing and processing. Building on this foundation, the authors then review common quality defects and how they can be prevented or resolved. The book then considers how knowledge-based software systems can help to manage the process. The concluding chapters review the range of bakery products that can be produced using the process, how it can best be applied in different kinds of bakery and likely future developments.
The Chorleywood Bread Process is a standard work for all bakers around the world wishing to maximise the potential of the process, and for scientists, technologists and students wanting a better understanding of the process and its place in commercial bread making.
Key Features
- The first book to describe the Chorleywood Bread Process
- Reviews ingredient quality and quantities
- Considers how knowledge-based software systems can help manage the process
Readership
Bakers; Scientists, technologists and students wanting a better understanding of the process and its place in commercial bread making
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2006
- Published:
- 24th March 2006
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845691431
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855739628
Reviews
The technical details and the jargon of breadmaking are explained and the logically organised contents are written in an accessible and engaging style., Institute of Chemical Engineers
...a comprehensive, concise and well written bread making book. Highly recommend for all baking professionals who work in a plant bakery., Customer review
About the Authors
S P Cauvain Author
Prof. Cauvain is owner of BakeTran, a renowned independent Baking Industry Consultancy in Witney, UK. He was a director of Cereals & Cereal Processing Division at CCFRA until December 2004. A leading authority in the bread and baking industry, Stanley was also President of the International Association for Cereal Science and Technology between 2004 and 2006. He is a frequent Woodhead Publishing Limited author having written or edited six titles previously.
Affiliations and Expertise
Visiting Professor, International Institute for Agri-Food Security, Curtin University, United Kingdom
L S Young Author
Linda S. Young was a Director at BakeTran and responsible for knowledge systemisation and training activities. She was formerly Technology Transfer Manager at CCFRA. Between Linda S. Young and Stanley P. Cauvain have over 65 years experience of working in the baking industry.
Affiliations and Expertise
formerlyBakeTran, UK