The Chlamydomonas Sourcebook 3-Vol set
2nd Edition
Description
In recent years Chlamydomonas reinhardtii (C. reinhardtii) has proved to be an outstanding model for investigation of signal transduction, rhodopsin-based vision, and the evolution of sexual processes.
The Chlamydomonas Sourcebook, first published in 1989, summarized the development of this alga as a laboratory system beginning in the 1940s. Since the first edition published, Chlamydomonas research has grown significantly. This revised three-volume set, which includes the Sourcebook, Chlamydomonas Metabolic Processes, and Chlamydomonas Motility and Taxis Responses stands as the most comprehensive reference for this important research organism. This set retains historical material, and culture methods and illustrations from the original book, while adding molecular techniques, analysis of the recently sequenced genome, and reviews of the current status of the diverse fields in which Chlamydomonas is used as a model organism.
Key Features
- Edited by the leading researcher in chlamydomonas science
- Includes best practices for applications in research, including methods for culture, preservation of cultures, preparation of media, lists of inhibitors, and more
- Aids researchers with common laboratory problems such as contamination and details on properties of particular strains and mutants
- The latest advances in research including completion of the genome
- A broad perspective for studies in cell and molecular biology, genetics, plant physiology and related fields
Readership
Researchers in plant science who study photosynthesis; fertility researchers; mammalian vision researchers; biochemistry researchers; plant physiologists; plant and molecular biologists; University and Medical libraries
Table of Contents
VOLUME 1 – Introduction to Chlamydomonas and Its Laboratory Use By Elizabeth Harris (Duke University) • Taxonomy, diversity and distribution of Chlamydomonas species • History of Chlamydomonas as a laboratory organism • Cell architecture • The vegetative cell cycle, including culture conditions and methods • The sexual cycle • Overview of the nuclear genome • Genetic analysis • The molecular toolkit, including transformation, gene expression, etc. • Resources for the investigator and for use of Chlamydomonas in teaching
VOLUME 2 – Organellar and Metabolic Processes
Edited By David Stern (Boyce Thompson Institute for Plant Research) • Biogenesis of chloroplasts and mitochondria • Photosynthesis • Respiration • Nitrogen assimilation • Starch biosynthesis • Sulfur metabolism • Rsponse to heavy metals • Hydrogen production
VOLUME 3 – Cell Motility and Behavior Edited by George Witman (University of Massachusetts Medical School) • Basal bodies • Basal body-associated structures • Flagellar assembly and length control • Intraflagellar transport • Flagellar axoneme • Flagellar membrane • Tactic responses (phototaxis, chemotaxis) and mechanoreception
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2000
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 14th November 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123708731
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080557878
About the Editor
David Stern
David Stern is the Associate Dean for Public Services at Milner Library, Illinois State University. David has degrees in Biological Sciences; History & Philosophy of Science; and Library Science, and was the founder and principal of Maximize Information. Previously Associate University Librarian for Scholarly Resources at Brown University, and Director of Science Libraries at Yale University, David taught library science graduate courses and serves as a consultant and advisor to a number of professional bodies. David served on the Board of Directors (2000-2003) and as the Chair of the Knowledge Management Division (2007-2008) of the Special Libraries Association (SLA), and as Editor of the journal Science and Technology Libraries from 2005-2007. His research interests include electronic retrieval and transmission of data and the development of end-user search systems for both local and remote hosts. He is currently working on the development of standards and cost models for federated full-text search and retrieval systems. David has many articles, several chapters, two edited special issues of Science and Technology Libraries, and a book, Guide to Information Sources in the Physical Sciences, to his credit. He is a regular speaker at conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Boyce Thompson Institute for Plant Research, Ithaca, NY
George Witman
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Cell Biology, University of Massachusetts Medical School, USA
About the Editor-in-Chief
Elizabeth Harris
Affiliations and Expertise
Duke University, Durham, NC, USA