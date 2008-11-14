The Chlamydomonas Sourcebook 3-Vol set

In recent years Chlamydomonas reinhardtii (C. reinhardtii) has proved to be an outstanding model for investigation of signal transduction, rhodopsin-based vision, and the evolution of sexual processes.

The Chlamydomonas Sourcebook, first published in 1989, summarized the development of this alga as a laboratory system beginning in the 1940s. Since the first edition published, Chlamydomonas research has grown significantly. This revised three-volume set, which includes the Sourcebook, Chlamydomonas Metabolic Processes, and Chlamydomonas Motility and Taxis Responses stands as the most comprehensive reference for this important research organism. This set retains historical material, and culture methods and illustrations from the original book, while adding molecular techniques, analysis of the recently sequenced genome, and reviews of the current status of the diverse fields in which Chlamydomonas is used as a model organism.