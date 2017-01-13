The China Business Model
1st Edition
Originality and Limits
Description
The China Business Model: Originality and Limits emphasizes transformation of the Chinese Business Model over the last decades. The impact of the financial crisis on China helps the reader understand its evolution towards capitalism. Topics covered include CSR, leadership, and management in China, how do these organizations impact the performance of companies, the financing policy of Chinese firms and its evolution till the slowdown, finance and business in China, and how could the banking sector and/or the financial markets help the development of Chinese companies?
Key Features
- Helps the reader understand the impact of the financial crisis on China and its evolution towards capitalism
- Contains coverage of CSR, leadership, and management in China
- Answers the question "how can financial markets help the development of Chinese companies?"
Readership
Researchers, Graduate students, Professionals, Practitioners
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Editors’ Biography
- Authors’ Biography
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 1. Introduction: The China Business Model in Context—Setting the Scene
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Setting the Scene
- 1.3 Aims and Structure
- 1.4 Content
- 1.5 Conclusion
- References
- Part I: Management and Culture
- Chapter 2. Guanxi Culture: How it Affects the Business Model of Chinese Firms
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Background
- 2.3 Guanxi Bases
- 2.4 Guanxi Practices
- 2.5 Guanxi Exchange Mechanisms
- 2.6 Guanxi’s Main Characteristics
- 2.7 Guanxi and Business
- 2.8 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 3. Interpreting China’s Model for Business: Roles of Corruption, Favoritism, Reliability, and Responsibility
- Abstract
- 3.1 Some Basic, Relevant Information About China
- 3.2 Interpretive Framework for Evaluating the Chinese Model for Business
- 3.3 Assessment of Four Dimensions of Business Motives and Behavior
- 3.4 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 4. Evolution of Responsible and Sustainable Corporate Identity for Chinese Firms
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Historical Perspective on the Evolution of CSR in China
- 4.3 Evolution of CSR Into CS in China
- 4.4 CSR/CS Theoretical Framework in China
- 4.5 International Standards for CSR/CS
- 4.6 CSR/CS Reporting in China
- 4.7 CSR/CS Activities of Chinese Firms in Various Sectors
- 4.8 Consumer Response to CSR in China
- 4.9 Perceived Benefits of CSR/CS—Company Image and Financial Performance
- 4.10 Conclusions
- References
- Part II: Financial Innovation and Application
- Chapter 5. The Equity Gap Amongst Technology-Based Small Firms: Practices and Challenges for Government-Backed Venture Capital in China
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Literature Review
- 5.3 Evaluation of Venture Capital Funds in China
- 5.4 Public Venture Capital—Venture Capital Guiding Fund
- 5.5 Government-Backed Venture Capital—Impact
- 5.6 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 6. Assessing the Impact of the New Medical Reform on China’s Pharmaceutical Supply Chain: The Case of Essential Medicines Distribution in Yuping, Luochan, and Minhang Regions
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Problem Definition
- 6.3 Hypothesis
- 6.4 Methodology
- 6.5 Medicines Surveyed
- 6.6 Review of the Literature
- 6.7 Empirical Data Analysis
- 6.8 Discussion of the Findings
- 6.9 Implications of Findings on Government Policy
- 6.10 Avenues for Future Research
- References
- Chapter 7. Exploring Manager-Employee-Heterophily (MEH) in US-Owned and Managed Plants in Taiwan
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Literature Review
- 7.3 Method
- 7.4 Results
- 7.5 Discussion
- References
- Part III: Finance and Investment
- Chapter 8. Folk Lending and P2P: Monitoring Maturation in Chinese Financial Contracting
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction: Development of Private Monitoring in Chinese Financial Contracting
- 8.2 Monitoring Lags in Development of Financial Intermediation in Modern China
- 8.3 SME Lending in the Chinese Context
- 8.4 Informal Finance in Wenzhou Presents Unique Monitoring Problems
- 8.5 Final Thoughts: Monitoring and the Soft Budget Constraint
- References
- Chapter 9. A New FDI Framework in the Chinese Services Industry
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction: Context Change in the Chinese Market
- 9.2 Theoretical Underpinnings
- 9.3 Methodology
- 9.4 Discussion
- 9.5 Parameters for Western Service Adaptation in China
- 9.6 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 10. China versus India: Emerging Giants in the World Economy
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Demographics
- 10.3 Which Country Will Benefit From Its Large Employable Population?
- 10.4 What About Advanced Economies and Rest of the World?
- 10.5 Economic Growth
- 10.6 India and China: Current Positioning and Future Prospects
- 10.7 The Diminishing Growth Rate of Advanced Nations
- 10.8 Investment Climate in India and China
- 10.9 Banking System in India and China
- 10.10 Financial Stability Indicators for India and China
- 10.11 Global Positioning
- 10.12 Nonperforming Loans (NPLs)
- 10.13 Global Competitiveness
- 10.14 Doing Business and Environment Challenges
- 10.15 Environmental Performance
- 10.16 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 11. Conclusion: Implications and What Can We Learn?
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Overview of Content Conclusions
- 11.3 General Strengths and Weaknesses of the China Model
- 11.4 Implications and Lessons
- 11.5 Could Chinese Business Practices be an Obstacle for Future Opportunities?
- 11.6 Conclusion
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 290
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 13th January 2017
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081007570
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081007501
About the Author
Elisabeth Paulet
Elisabeth Paulet is Professor of Finance at ICN Business School in Nancy, France. She completed her PhD at the European University Institute of Florence and has held the Jean Monnet Chair in European Banking. Her main interests are in banking structures and financial policy of firms on historical and contemporary level. She has published several articles and books in this field.
Affiliations and Expertise
ICN Business School, Nancy, France
Chris Rowley
He is Editor of the leading journal Asia Pacific Business Review, Series Editor of the Working in Asia and Asian Studies book series. He has given a range of talks and lectures to universities and companies internationally with research and consultancy experience with unions, business and government. Professor Rowley has published widely in the area of HRM and Asian business, with over 500 articles, books and chapters and practitioner pieces.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Human Resource Management, Cass Business School, City University, London, UK and Adjunct Professor, Department of International Business and Asian Studies, Griffith University, Australia