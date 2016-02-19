The Chemistry of Titanium, Zirconium and Hafnium - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080188645, 9781483159218

The Chemistry of Titanium, Zirconium and Hafnium

1st Edition

Pergamon Texts in Inorganic Chemistry

Authors: R. J. H. Clark D. C. Bradley P. Thornton
eBook ISBN: 9781483159218
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 150
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
22.36
22.36
22.36
25.56
22.36
22.36
25.56
19.99
13.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
24.95
17.46
17.46
17.46
19.96
17.46
17.46
19.96
44.50
31.15
31.15
31.15
35.60
31.15
31.15
35.60
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Chemistry of Titanium, Zirconium and Hafnium deals with the chemistry of titanium, zirconium, and hafnium and covers topics ranging from the occurrence and metallurgy of all three elements to their nuclear, physical, and chemical properties as well as analytical chemistry. The compounds of titanium, zirconium, and hafnium are also discussed. This volume is comprised of two chapters and opens with a historical overview and discovery of titanium, along with its occurrence and distribution, metallurgical aspects, and nuclear and physicochemical properties. The compounds of titanium are also considered, including alloys and complexes; hydrides and oxides; halides and oxyhalides; titanates and antimonides; and carbides and borides. The second chapter is devoted to zirconium and hafnium, their occurrence and metallurgy; and physical, chemical, and biological properties. Compounds of zirconium and hafnium are described, from alloys and hydrides to zirconates and hafnates; nitrides, phosphides, and arsenides; carbides, silicides, and germanides; molybdates, tungstates, halates, and perchlorates; alkoxides, mercaptides, and dithiocarbamates; and amides, alkylamides, triazenes, phthalocyanines, and bipyridyls. This book will be a valuable source of information for inorganic chemists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Titanium

1. The Element

Discovery and History

Occurrence and Distribution

Metallurgical Aspects

Nuclear Properties

Physical and Chemical Properties

Analytical Chemistry

2. The Compounds

Alloys

Hydrides

Halides and Oxyhalides

Oxides

Oxotitanium Species

Peroxo Species

Titanates

Sulphides, Selenides and Tellurides

Nitrides, Azides, Phosphides, Arsenides and Antimonides

Carbides, Silicides and Borides

Alkoxides

Organometallic Compounds

Complexes

Zirconium and Hafnium

1. The Elements

Discovery and History

Occurrence and Distribution

Metallurgical Aspects

Nuclear Properties

2. Compounds

Alloys

Hydrides

Oxides

Zirconates and Hafnates

Sulphides, Selenides and Tellurides

Nitrides, Phosphides and Arsenides

Carbides, Silicides and Germanides

Borides

Halides and Oxyhalides

Hydroxo-, Oxo- and Peroxo-Species

Carbonates

Silicates

Nitrates, Phosphates, Arsenates

Sulphates, Selenates, Tellurates, Chromates, Molybdates, Tungstates, Halates and Perchlorates

Carboxylates

Diketonates

Alkoxides, Mercaptides and Dithiocarbamates

Amides, Alkylamides, Triazenes, Phthalocyanines and Bipyridyls

Organometallic Compounds

Hydrido and Borohydrido Compounds

Stereochemistry of Zirconium and Hafnium Compounds

Lower Oxidation States

Index

Contents of Comprehensive Inorganic Chemistry

Independent Opinion

Details

No. of pages:
150
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483159218

About the Author

R. J. H. Clark

D. C. Bradley

P. Thornton

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.