The Chemistry of Titanium, Zirconium and Hafnium
1st Edition
Pergamon Texts in Inorganic Chemistry
Description
The Chemistry of Titanium, Zirconium and Hafnium deals with the chemistry of titanium, zirconium, and hafnium and covers topics ranging from the occurrence and metallurgy of all three elements to their nuclear, physical, and chemical properties as well as analytical chemistry. The compounds of titanium, zirconium, and hafnium are also discussed. This volume is comprised of two chapters and opens with a historical overview and discovery of titanium, along with its occurrence and distribution, metallurgical aspects, and nuclear and physicochemical properties. The compounds of titanium are also considered, including alloys and complexes; hydrides and oxides; halides and oxyhalides; titanates and antimonides; and carbides and borides. The second chapter is devoted to zirconium and hafnium, their occurrence and metallurgy; and physical, chemical, and biological properties. Compounds of zirconium and hafnium are described, from alloys and hydrides to zirconates and hafnates; nitrides, phosphides, and arsenides; carbides, silicides, and germanides; molybdates, tungstates, halates, and perchlorates; alkoxides, mercaptides, and dithiocarbamates; and amides, alkylamides, triazenes, phthalocyanines, and bipyridyls. This book will be a valuable source of information for inorganic chemists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Titanium
1. The Element
Discovery and History
Occurrence and Distribution
Metallurgical Aspects
Nuclear Properties
Physical and Chemical Properties
Analytical Chemistry
2. The Compounds
Alloys
Hydrides
Halides and Oxyhalides
Oxides
Oxotitanium Species
Peroxo Species
Titanates
Sulphides, Selenides and Tellurides
Nitrides, Azides, Phosphides, Arsenides and Antimonides
Carbides, Silicides and Borides
Alkoxides
Organometallic Compounds
Complexes
Zirconium and Hafnium
1. The Elements
Discovery and History
Occurrence and Distribution
Metallurgical Aspects
Nuclear Properties
2. Compounds
Alloys
Hydrides
Oxides
Zirconates and Hafnates
Sulphides, Selenides and Tellurides
Nitrides, Phosphides and Arsenides
Carbides, Silicides and Germanides
Borides
Halides and Oxyhalides
Hydroxo-, Oxo- and Peroxo-Species
Carbonates
Silicates
Nitrates, Phosphates, Arsenates
Sulphates, Selenates, Tellurates, Chromates, Molybdates, Tungstates, Halates and Perchlorates
Carboxylates
Diketonates
Alkoxides, Mercaptides and Dithiocarbamates
Amides, Alkylamides, Triazenes, Phthalocyanines and Bipyridyls
Organometallic Compounds
Hydrido and Borohydrido Compounds
Stereochemistry of Zirconium and Hafnium Compounds
Lower Oxidation States
Index
Contents of Comprehensive Inorganic Chemistry
Independent Opinion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 150
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483159218