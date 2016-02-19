The Chemistry of Synthetic Dyes V6

The Chemistry of Synthetic Dyes, Volume VI: Reactive Dyes is devoted solely to the reactive dyes, emphasizing their outstanding technical importance and development.

This compilation is divided into three chapters. Chapter I focuses on the reactive group, while Chapter II describes the methods of preparation of typical and technically important reactive dyes. The technology and basic chemistry of the application of reactive dyes to textile fibers are covered in the last chapter. This compilation specifically discusses the reactive groups bound to the colorant, synthesis of reactive dyes, and establishment of the dye-fiber linkage.

This volume is intended primarily for organic chemists and technologists concerned with the synthesis of dyes and their applications.