The Chemistry of Synthetic Dyes V6 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127170060, 9780323148597

The Chemistry of Synthetic Dyes V6

1st Edition

Reactive Dyes

Editors: K Venkataraman
eBook ISBN: 9780323148597
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 484
Description

The Chemistry of Synthetic Dyes, Volume VI: Reactive Dyes is devoted solely to the reactive dyes, emphasizing their outstanding technical importance and development.

This compilation is divided into three chapters. Chapter I focuses on the reactive group, while Chapter II describes the methods of preparation of typical and technically important reactive dyes. The technology and basic chemistry of the application of reactive dyes to textile fibers are covered in the last chapter. This compilation specifically discusses the reactive groups bound to the colorant, synthesis of reactive dyes, and establishment of the dye-fiber linkage.

This volume is intended primarily for organic chemists and technologists concerned with the synthesis of dyes and their applications.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Preface to Volume VI

Contents of Other Volumes

List of Abbreviations

I. Reactive Dyes: Reactive Groups

I. Introduction

II. Reactive Groups Bound to the Colorant

III. Dyestuffs together with Separately Used Reactive Components

IV. Mobile Groups

II. Reactive Dyes: Chromophore Systems

I. Synthesis of Reactive Dyes

II. Azo Dyes

III. Anthraquinonoid Dyes

IV. Phthalocyanines

V. Other Reactive Dyes

III. Reactive Dyes: Application and Properties

I. Establishment of the Dye-Fiber Linkage

II. Degradation of the Dye-Fiber Linkage

III. Proofs for the Existence of a Covalent Dye-Fiber Linkage

Author Index

Subject Index

No. of pages:
484
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323148597

