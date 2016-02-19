The Chemistry of Synthetic Dyes V6
1st Edition
Reactive Dyes
The Chemistry of Synthetic Dyes, Volume VI: Reactive Dyes is devoted solely to the reactive dyes, emphasizing their outstanding technical importance and development.
This compilation is divided into three chapters. Chapter I focuses on the reactive group, while Chapter II describes the methods of preparation of typical and technically important reactive dyes. The technology and basic chemistry of the application of reactive dyes to textile fibers are covered in the last chapter. This compilation specifically discusses the reactive groups bound to the colorant, synthesis of reactive dyes, and establishment of the dye-fiber linkage.
This volume is intended primarily for organic chemists and technologists concerned with the synthesis of dyes and their applications.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Preface to Volume VI
Contents of Other Volumes
List of Abbreviations
I. Reactive Dyes: Reactive Groups
I. Introduction
II. Reactive Groups Bound to the Colorant
III. Dyestuffs together with Separately Used Reactive Components
IV. Mobile Groups
II. Reactive Dyes: Chromophore Systems
I. Synthesis of Reactive Dyes
II. Azo Dyes
III. Anthraquinonoid Dyes
IV. Phthalocyanines
V. Other Reactive Dyes
III. Reactive Dyes: Application and Properties
I. Establishment of the Dye-Fiber Linkage
II. Degradation of the Dye-Fiber Linkage
III. Proofs for the Existence of a Covalent Dye-Fiber Linkage
Author Index
Subject Index
484
- 484
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
1st January 1972
- 1st January 1972
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9780323148597
- 9780323148597