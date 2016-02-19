The Chemistry of Synthetic Dyes V5

The Chemistry of Synthetic Dyes, Volume V is a critical assessment of patent literature and scientific journals on the synthesis and applications of synthetic dyes. This volume contains eight chapters, and begins with a description of several interesting reactions involved in the synthesis of naphthoquinonoid dyes and pigments, followed by a discussion on the influence of coplanarity on the affinity of these dyes for cellulosic and synthetic fibers. The subsequent six chapters are devoted to the synthesis, reactions, properties, and applications of specific synthetic dyes, including acid anthraquinone, anthoquinonoid vat, phthalocyanine, phthalogen, organic, and hair dyes. The final chapter describes the fluorescent brightening agents and their close relationship to synthetic dyes. This book will prove useful to organic chemists and technologists who are concerned with the synthesis of dyes and their applications.