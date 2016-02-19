The Chemistry of Synthetic Dyes V5 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127170053, 9780323142953

The Chemistry of Synthetic Dyes V5

1st Edition

Editors: K Venkataraman
eBook ISBN: 9780323142953
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 726
Description

The Chemistry of Synthetic Dyes, Volume V is a critical assessment of patent literature and scientific journals on the synthesis and applications of synthetic dyes. This volume contains eight chapters, and begins with a description of several interesting reactions involved in the synthesis of naphthoquinonoid dyes and pigments, followed by a discussion on the influence of coplanarity on the affinity of these dyes for cellulosic and synthetic fibers. The subsequent six chapters are devoted to the synthesis, reactions, properties, and applications of specific synthetic dyes, including acid anthraquinone, anthoquinonoid vat, phthalocyanine, phthalogen, organic, and hair dyes. The final chapter describes the fluorescent brightening agents and their close relationship to synthetic dyes. This book will prove useful to organic chemists and technologists who are concerned with the synthesis of dyes and their applications.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

List of Abbreviations

I. Naphthoquinonoid Dyes and Pigments

I. Introduction

II. Dyes Derived from 1,4-Naphthoquinone

III. Dyes Derived from 2,3-Dichloro-l,4-naphthoquinone (I)

IV. Miscellaneous Dyes

V. Interrelationship between Coplanarity and Substantivity of Naphthoquinonoid Dyes for Cellulosic and Hydrophobie Fibers

VI. Conclusion

II. Acid Anthraquinone Dyes

I. Dyes Derived from 1-Aminoanthraquinone-2-sulfonie Acid

II. Diaminodihydroxyanthraquinonesulfonic Acids

III. Dyes Formed by Sulfonation of a Dye Base

III. Anthraquinonoid Vat Dyes

I. Introduction

II. Intermediates

III. General Properties and Reactions

IV. Anthraquinone Derivatives

V. The Scholl Reaction

VI. Anthrone Derivatives

VII. Vat Dyes Related to the Anthraquinonoids : Derivatives of Perylene - 3,4,9,10-tetracarboxylic Acid and Naphthalene-1,8-dicarboxylic and 1,4,5,8-tetracarboxylic Acids

VIII. Solubilized Vat Dyes

IV. Phthalocyanines

I. Introduction

II. Copper Phthalocyanine

III. Metal-Free Phthalocyanine

IV. Phthalocyanines of Other Metals

V. Nuclear-Substituted Metal Phthalocyanines

VI. Oxidation and Reduction Reactions

VII. Spectra and Physicochemical Properties

VIII. Prospects

V. Phthalogen Dyestuffs

I. Introduction

II. The Two Structure Types of Phthalogen Dyestuff Developers and the Routes to Their Discovery

III. Commercial Products of the Phthalogen Class, Including the Auxiliaries

IV. Technique and Reaction Mechanisms of the Application of Phthalogen Dyestuffs

VI. Organic Pigments

I. General Survey

II. Chemistry and Properties of Organic Pigments

III. Evaluation of Pigments

VII. Hair Dyes

I. Introduction

II. Oxidative Hair Dyes

III. Autoxidative Hair Dyes

IV. Metal Chelate Dyes

V. Direct Dyes for Human Hair

VI. Miscellaneous Dyes

VII. Colored Hair Sprays

VIII. Fluorescent Brightening Agents

I. General Considerations

II. Stilbene Compounds

III. Coumarin and Carbostyryl Compounds

IV. 1,3-Diphenylpyrazolines

V. Naphthalimide Compounds

VI. Aryloazolyl-(2) Compounds

VII. Various Systems

VIII. Application of Fluorescent Brightening Agents

IX. Evaluation of the Fluorescent Brightening Effects

X. Analysis of Fluorescent Brightening Agents

Author Index

Subject Index


