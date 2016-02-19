The Chemistry of Synthetic Dyes V5
1st Edition
Description
The Chemistry of Synthetic Dyes, Volume V is a critical assessment of patent literature and scientific journals on the synthesis and applications of synthetic dyes. This volume contains eight chapters, and begins with a description of several interesting reactions involved in the synthesis of naphthoquinonoid dyes and pigments, followed by a discussion on the influence of coplanarity on the affinity of these dyes for cellulosic and synthetic fibers. The subsequent six chapters are devoted to the synthesis, reactions, properties, and applications of specific synthetic dyes, including acid anthraquinone, anthoquinonoid vat, phthalocyanine, phthalogen, organic, and hair dyes. The final chapter describes the fluorescent brightening agents and their close relationship to synthetic dyes. This book will prove useful to organic chemists and technologists who are concerned with the synthesis of dyes and their applications.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
List of Abbreviations
I. Naphthoquinonoid Dyes and Pigments
I. Introduction
II. Dyes Derived from 1,4-Naphthoquinone
III. Dyes Derived from 2,3-Dichloro-l,4-naphthoquinone (I)
IV. Miscellaneous Dyes
V. Interrelationship between Coplanarity and Substantivity of Naphthoquinonoid Dyes for Cellulosic and Hydrophobie Fibers
VI. Conclusion
II. Acid Anthraquinone Dyes
I. Dyes Derived from 1-Aminoanthraquinone-2-sulfonie Acid
II. Diaminodihydroxyanthraquinonesulfonic Acids
III. Dyes Formed by Sulfonation of a Dye Base
III. Anthraquinonoid Vat Dyes
I. Introduction
II. Intermediates
III. General Properties and Reactions
IV. Anthraquinone Derivatives
V. The Scholl Reaction
VI. Anthrone Derivatives
VII. Vat Dyes Related to the Anthraquinonoids : Derivatives of Perylene - 3,4,9,10-tetracarboxylic Acid and Naphthalene-1,8-dicarboxylic and 1,4,5,8-tetracarboxylic Acids
VIII. Solubilized Vat Dyes
IV. Phthalocyanines
I. Introduction
II. Copper Phthalocyanine
III. Metal-Free Phthalocyanine
IV. Phthalocyanines of Other Metals
V. Nuclear-Substituted Metal Phthalocyanines
VI. Oxidation and Reduction Reactions
VII. Spectra and Physicochemical Properties
VIII. Prospects
V. Phthalogen Dyestuffs
I. Introduction
II. The Two Structure Types of Phthalogen Dyestuff Developers and the Routes to Their Discovery
III. Commercial Products of the Phthalogen Class, Including the Auxiliaries
IV. Technique and Reaction Mechanisms of the Application of Phthalogen Dyestuffs
VI. Organic Pigments
I. General Survey
II. Chemistry and Properties of Organic Pigments
III. Evaluation of Pigments
VII. Hair Dyes
I. Introduction
II. Oxidative Hair Dyes
III. Autoxidative Hair Dyes
IV. Metal Chelate Dyes
V. Direct Dyes for Human Hair
VI. Miscellaneous Dyes
VII. Colored Hair Sprays
VIII. Fluorescent Brightening Agents
I. General Considerations
II. Stilbene Compounds
III. Coumarin and Carbostyryl Compounds
IV. 1,3-Diphenylpyrazolines
V. Naphthalimide Compounds
VI. Aryloazolyl-(2) Compounds
VII. Various Systems
VIII. Application of Fluorescent Brightening Agents
IX. Evaluation of the Fluorescent Brightening Effects
X. Analysis of Fluorescent Brightening Agents
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 726
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323142953