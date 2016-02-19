The Chemistry of Synthetic Dyes V4
1st Edition
The Chemistry of Synthetic Dyes, Volume IV is a critical assessment of patent literature and scientific journals on the synthesis and applications of synthetic dyes.
This volume is composed of seven chapters, and begins with a discussion on the application of dyes in textile fibers and printing, as well as in dyeing industry. A chapter provides a general description of dyeing, other properties, and applications of basic dyes. These topics are followed by a survey of the classification and potential application of cationic dyes. Another chapter focuses on the synthesis and reaction mechanisms of cyanine dyes. The final chapters look into the principles and chemistry of the formation of images by oxidative coupling. These chapters also examine the general laws governing the photochemical processes of dyes and of other organic compounds; the photochemical reactions of dyes in solution; the light-fading of dyed textiles and other dyes substrates; and the effect of spectral sensitization and special photo-reactions of dyes.
This book will prove useful to organic chemists and technologists who are concerned with the synthesis of dyes and their applications.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
List of Abbreviations
I. Application of Dyes by Dyeing
I. Textile Fibers
II. Dyeing Methods and Dyestuffs
II. Application of Dyes in Textile Printing
I. History
II. The Principles of Textile Printing
III. The Main Printing Processes
IV. Textile Printing Technique
V. Printing of Cellulosic Fibers
VI. Printing of Wool
VII. Printing of Silk
VIII. Printing of Synthetic Fibers
IX. Fastness Tests on Dyestuffs
Literature on Fastness Tests
III. Basic Dyes
I. Introduction
II. Properties
III. Uses of Basic Dyes
IV. Application of Basic Dyes
V. Fastness Properties
VI. Diphenylmethane Dyes
VII. Triphenylmethane Dyes
VIII. Mechanism of Formation of Triphenylmethane Dyes
IX. Steric Effects in Triphenylmethane Dyes
X. Other Basic Dyes
XI. Some Reactions of Basic Dyes
XII. Organic Pigments from Basic Dyes
XIII. Manifold Record Systems
IV. Cationic Dyes for Synthetic Fibers
I. Introduction
II. Classification of Cationic Dyes for Synthetic Fibers
III. Pendant Cationic Dyes
IV. Delocalized Cationic Dyes
V. Amine Salts
VI. Polycationic Dyes
VII. Trends in Cationic Dyes for Synthetic Fibers
V. Cyanine Dyes
I. Introduction
II. Synthetic Methods and Reaction Mechanisms
III. Substituents in the Common Heterocyclic Nuclei
IV. The Use of Novel Heterocyclic Rings
V. Variations in the Polymethine Chain and the Anion
VI. Merocyanines and Related Dyes
VII. Polynuclear Dyes
VIII. Other Dyes Related to Cyanines
IX. Some Properties of Cyanine Dyes
X. Some Applications of Cyanine Dyes
VI. The Photographic Color Development Process
I. Introduction
II . Formation of Image Dyes by Oxidative Coupling Reactions
VII. Photochemistry of Dyes
List of Abbreviations
I. The Principles of Photochemical Processes
II. Photochemical Reactions of Dyes in Solution
III. Photochemistry of Dyes on Substrates
IV. Photosensitizing Action of Dyes
V. Conclusion
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 568
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323145701