The Chemistry of Synthetic Dyes V4 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127170046, 9780323145701

The Chemistry of Synthetic Dyes V4

1st Edition

Editors: K Venkataraman
eBook ISBN: 9780323145701
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 568
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Chemistry of Synthetic Dyes, Volume IV is a critical assessment of patent literature and scientific journals on the synthesis and applications of synthetic dyes.
This volume is composed of seven chapters, and begins with a discussion on the application of dyes in textile fibers and printing, as well as in dyeing industry. A chapter provides a general description of dyeing, other properties, and applications of basic dyes. These topics are followed by a survey of the classification and potential application of cationic dyes. Another chapter focuses on the synthesis and reaction mechanisms of cyanine dyes. The final chapters look into the principles and chemistry of the formation of images by oxidative coupling. These chapters also examine the general laws governing the photochemical processes of dyes and of other organic compounds; the photochemical reactions of dyes in solution; the light-fading of dyed textiles and other dyes substrates; and the effect of spectral sensitization and special photo-reactions of dyes.
This book will prove useful to organic chemists and technologists who are concerned with the synthesis of dyes and their applications.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

List of Abbreviations

I. Application of Dyes by Dyeing

I. Textile Fibers

II. Dyeing Methods and Dyestuffs

II. Application of Dyes in Textile Printing

I. History

II. The Principles of Textile Printing

III. The Main Printing Processes

IV. Textile Printing Technique

V. Printing of Cellulosic Fibers

VI. Printing of Wool

VII. Printing of Silk

VIII. Printing of Synthetic Fibers

IX. Fastness Tests on Dyestuffs

Literature on Fastness Tests

III. Basic Dyes

I. Introduction

II. Properties

III. Uses of Basic Dyes

IV. Application of Basic Dyes

V. Fastness Properties

VI. Diphenylmethane Dyes

VII. Triphenylmethane Dyes

VIII. Mechanism of Formation of Triphenylmethane Dyes

IX. Steric Effects in Triphenylmethane Dyes

X. Other Basic Dyes

XI. Some Reactions of Basic Dyes

XII. Organic Pigments from Basic Dyes

XIII. Manifold Record Systems

IV. Cationic Dyes for Synthetic Fibers

I. Introduction

II. Classification of Cationic Dyes for Synthetic Fibers

III. Pendant Cationic Dyes

IV. Delocalized Cationic Dyes

V. Amine Salts

VI. Polycationic Dyes

VII. Trends in Cationic Dyes for Synthetic Fibers

V. Cyanine Dyes

I. Introduction

II. Synthetic Methods and Reaction Mechanisms

III. Substituents in the Common Heterocyclic Nuclei

IV. The Use of Novel Heterocyclic Rings

V. Variations in the Polymethine Chain and the Anion

VI. Merocyanines and Related Dyes

VII. Polynuclear Dyes

VIII. Other Dyes Related to Cyanines

IX. Some Properties of Cyanine Dyes

X. Some Applications of Cyanine Dyes

VI. The Photographic Color Development Process

I. Introduction

II . Formation of Image Dyes by Oxidative Coupling Reactions

VII. Photochemistry of Dyes

List of Abbreviations

I. The Principles of Photochemical Processes

II. Photochemical Reactions of Dyes in Solution

III. Photochemistry of Dyes on Substrates

IV. Photosensitizing Action of Dyes

V. Conclusion

Author Index

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
568
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323145701

About the Editor

K Venkataraman

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.