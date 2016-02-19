The Chemistry of Sulphur, Selenium, Tellurium and Polonium
1st Edition
Pergamon Texts in Inorganic Chemistry
Description
The Chemistry of Sulfur, Selenium, Tellurium and Polonium deals with the chemistry of sulfur, selenium, tellurium, and polonium. The history, occurrence and distribution, and production of all four elements are discussed, along with their industrial uses, purification, and allotropy; nuclear, physical, and chemical properties; and biological activities.
Comprised of two chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the history, occurrence and distribution, and production of sulfur, selenium, tellurium, and polonium, as well as their industrial uses, purification, and allotropy; nuclear, physical, and chemical properties; and biological activities. The compounds of all four elements are also considered, including sulfanes, sulfur halides, oxides and oxyacids, and compounds composed of sulfur, nitrogen, and halogen; peroxides, hydroxides and oxo-acids, sulfides, nitrides and azides, carbon selenides and tellurides; carbonates, salts of organic acids, alkoxides, nitrates, phosphates, chromates, halates and perhalates, and organo-compounds.
This book will be of interest to inorganic chemists as well as students and researchers in the field of inorganic chemistry.
Table of Contents
Preface
Sulfur
1. The Element
History
The Occurrence of Sulfur and its Compounds
Production of Sulfur
Industrial Use of Sulfur
Purification of Sulfur in Laboratory Scale
Allotrope Modifications of Sulfur
Nuclear Properties of Sulfur
Physical Properties of Sulfur
Chemistry and Chemical Properties of Sulfur
Interchalcogen Compounds (Oxides Excluded)
Biological Activities of Sulfur and its Compounds
2. Sulfur Compounds
Sulfanes
Sulfur Halides
Oxides of Sulfur
Oxyacids of Sulfur
Compounds Containing Sulfur and Nitrogen
Compounds Composed of Sulfur, Nitrogen and Halogen
Compounds Containing Sulfur, Nitrogen, Oxygen and Hydrogen
Compounds Composed of Sulfur, Nitrogen and Carbon
Sulfur Compounds of Vb Elements
Sulfur Compounds of IVb Elements
Sulfur Compounds of Group IIIb
Sulfur Compounds of Group Ia and IIa Elements
Sulfur Compounds of Transition Elements
Molecular Transition Metal Sulfides
Sulfur Compounds of Lanthanides and Actinides
Analytical Use of Hydrogen Sulfide
Selenium, Tellurium and Polonium
1. The Elements
Introduction and Historical
Occurrence and Distribution
Production
Industrial Uses
Purification
Allotropy
Nuclear Properties
Physical Properties of the Elements
Chemistry of the Elements
Health Hazards
Analytical Chemistry
2. Compounds of the Elements
Introduction
Alloys
Hydrides
Carbonyl Compounds
Halides
Cyanides, Thiocyanates, Selenocyanates and Bistrifluoromethyl Nitroxides
Oxides and Peroxides
Hydroxides and Oxo-Acids
Sulfides
Nitrides and Azides
Carbon Selenides and Tellurides
Carbonates
Salts of Organic Acids
Alkoxides
Nitrates
Phosphates
Sulfates, Selenates and Tellurates
“Sulfoxides” and “Selenoxides”
Chromates
Halates and Perhalates
Organo-Compounds
Complexes
Index
Contents of Comprehensive Inorganic Chemistry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 229
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483158655