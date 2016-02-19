The Chemistry of Sulphur, Selenium, Tellurium and Polonium - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080188560, 9781483158655

The Chemistry of Sulphur, Selenium, Tellurium and Polonium

1st Edition

Pergamon Texts in Inorganic Chemistry

Authors: M. Schmidt W. Siebert K. W. Bagnall
eBook ISBN: 9781483158655
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 229
The Chemistry of Sulfur, Selenium, Tellurium and Polonium deals with the chemistry of sulfur, selenium, tellurium, and polonium. The history, occurrence and distribution, and production of all four elements are discussed, along with their industrial uses, purification, and allotropy; nuclear, physical, and chemical properties; and biological activities.

Comprised of two chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the history, occurrence and distribution, and production of sulfur, selenium, tellurium, and polonium, as well as their industrial uses, purification, and allotropy; nuclear, physical, and chemical properties; and biological activities. The compounds of all four elements are also considered, including sulfanes, sulfur halides, oxides and oxyacids, and compounds composed of sulfur, nitrogen, and halogen; peroxides, hydroxides and oxo-acids, sulfides, nitrides and azides, carbon selenides and tellurides; carbonates, salts of organic acids, alkoxides, nitrates, phosphates, chromates, halates and perhalates, and organo-compounds.

This book will be of interest to inorganic chemists as well as students and researchers in the field of inorganic chemistry.

Table of Contents


Preface

Sulfur

1. The Element

History

The Occurrence of Sulfur and its Compounds

Production of Sulfur

Industrial Use of Sulfur

Purification of Sulfur in Laboratory Scale

Allotrope Modifications of Sulfur

Nuclear Properties of Sulfur

Physical Properties of Sulfur

Chemistry and Chemical Properties of Sulfur

Interchalcogen Compounds (Oxides Excluded)

Biological Activities of Sulfur and its Compounds

2. Sulfur Compounds

Sulfanes

Sulfur Halides

Oxides of Sulfur

Oxyacids of Sulfur

Compounds Containing Sulfur and Nitrogen

Compounds Composed of Sulfur, Nitrogen and Halogen

Compounds Containing Sulfur, Nitrogen, Oxygen and Hydrogen

Compounds Composed of Sulfur, Nitrogen and Carbon

Sulfur Compounds of Vb Elements

Sulfur Compounds of IVb Elements

Sulfur Compounds of Group IIIb

Sulfur Compounds of Group Ia and IIa Elements

Sulfur Compounds of Transition Elements

Molecular Transition Metal Sulfides

Sulfur Compounds of Lanthanides and Actinides

Analytical Use of Hydrogen Sulfide

Selenium, Tellurium and Polonium

1. The Elements

Introduction and Historical

Occurrence and Distribution

Production

Industrial Uses

Purification

Allotropy

Nuclear Properties

Physical Properties of the Elements

Chemistry of the Elements

Health Hazards

Analytical Chemistry

2. Compounds of the Elements

Introduction

Alloys

Hydrides

Carbonyl Compounds

Halides

Cyanides, Thiocyanates, Selenocyanates and Bistrifluoromethyl Nitroxides

Oxides and Peroxides

Hydroxides and Oxo-Acids

Sulfides

Nitrides and Azides

Carbon Selenides and Tellurides

Carbonates

Salts of Organic Acids

Alkoxides

Nitrates

Phosphates

Sulfates, Selenates and Tellurates

“Sulfoxides” and “Selenoxides”

Chromates

Halates and Perhalates

Organo-Compounds

Complexes

Index

Contents of Comprehensive Inorganic Chemistry

Independent Opinion

