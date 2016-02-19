The Chemistry of Ruthenium, Volume 19
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Abbreviations
Sign Conventions and Conversion Factors
Chapter 1 Introduction
1.1 Scope and Vera Causa
1.2 Ordering of the Chapters
1.3 Ordering within the Chapters
1.4 Discovery and Early History of Ruthenium
1.5 Extraction and Purification of Ruthenium
1.6 Analysis
1.7 Applications and Uses of Ruthenium
1.8 Isotopes of Ruthenium
1.9 Physical Properties of Ruthenium
1.10 Chemical Properties of Ruthenium
Chapter 2 Oxidation State
2.1 What is Oxidation State?
2.2 Does Oxidation State have a Chemical Significance?
2.3 The MLX System
2.3.1 Definitions and Scope
2.3.2 The Classification of Neutral Molecules Containing Monodentate Ligands
2.3.3 The Rules for Classifying Vovalent Anions and Cations
2.3.4 Polyfunctional Atoms and Polydentate Ligands
2.3.5 Bridging Ligands
2.4 MLX Plots
2.4.1 Construction of MLX Plots
2.4.2 Use of MLX Plots
2.5 Mössbauer Spectroscopy
Chapter 3 Ruthenium(VIII)
3.1 Ruthenium(VIII) Fluoride
3.2 Ruthenium(VIII) Oxide
3.2.1 Physical and Spectroscopic Properties
3.2.2 Preparation
3.2.3 Adducts
3.2.4 Reactions
3.2.5 Oxidation of Organic Compounds
Addenda
Chapter 4 Ruthenium(VII)
4.1 Potassium Ruthenate(VII)
4.1.1 Preparation
4.1.2 Physical and Spectroscopic Properties
4.1.3 Reactions
4.2 Sodium Ruthenate(VII)
4.3 μ-Oxo-Bis[Trioxo(1,10-Phenanthroline)Ruthenium(VII)]
Chapter 5 Ruthenium(VI)
5.1 Ruthenium(VI) Fluoride
5.2 Ruthenium(VI) Oxide Tetrafluoride
5.3 Potassium Octafluororuthenate(VI)
5.4 Dioxoruthenium(VI) Complexes
5.4.1 Tetrahalodioxoruthenates(VI) and Related Species
5.4.2 Bis(Amine)Dichlorodioxoruthenium(VI), Bis(Amine)Dihydroxodioxoruthenium(VI) and Related Species
5.5 Nitridoruthenium(VI) Complexes
5.5.1 Tetra- and Penta-Halonitridoruthenates(VI)
5.5.2 Trichloronitridoruthenium(VI) Adducts
5.6 Ruthenium(VI) Oxide
5.7 Metal Ruthenates(VI)
5.7.1 Preparation
5.7.2 Physical and Spectroscopic Properties
5.7.3 Reactions
5.8 Ruthenium(VI) Sulphates and Related Species
5.9 Ruthenium(VI) Amides
5.9.1 Ruthenium(VI)-1,2-Diaminoethane Complex
5.9.2 Ruthenium(VI)-Ammonia Derivative
Addenda
Chapter 6 Ruthenium(V)
6.1 Ruthenium(V) Fluoride
6.2 Metal Hexafluororuthenates(V)
6.3 Non-Metal Hexafluororuthenates
6.3.1 Xenon Salts
6.3.2 Dioxygenyl Hexafluororuthenate(V)
6.3.3 Other Hexafluororuthenates(V)
6.4 Bis(Tricarbonyldifluororuthenium(II)-Ruthenium(V) Fluoride)
6.5 Caesium Tetracyanobis(Isocyanato)Oxoruthenate(V)
6.6 Ruthenium(V) Oxide
6.7 Quaternary Ruthenium(V) Oxides
6.8 Sodium and Lithium Ruthenates(V)
Addenda
Chapter 7 Ruthenium(IV)
7.1 Ruthenium(IV) Halides and Oxohalides
7.1.1 Ruthenium(IV) Fluoride
7.1.2 Ruthenium(IV) Chloride
7.1.3 Ruthenium(IV) Bromide and Ruthenium(IV) Iodide
7.1.4 Ruthenium(IV) Oxohalides and Related Species
7.2 Hexahaloruthenates(IV)
7.2.1 Hexafluororuthenates(IV)
7.2.2 Hexachlororuthenates(IV)
7.2.3 Hexabromoruthenates(IV)
7.2.4 Hexaiodoruthenates(IV)
7.3 μ-Oxo-Bis[Pentahaloruthenates(IV)] and Related Complexes
7.3.1 Potassium μ-Oxo-Bis[Pentachlororuthenate(IV)] Monohydrate
7.3.2 Potassium μ-Oxo-Bis[pentabromoruthenate(IV)]
7.4 μ-Nitrido-Bis[Aquatetrahaloruthenates(IV)] and Related Complexes
7.5 Adducts of Ruthenium(IV) Halides and Related Complexes
7.5.1 Complexes with Nitrogen-Donor Ligands
7.5.2 Phosphineiminato Complexes
7.5.3 Triphenylphosphine-Carbon Disulphide Complex
7.5.4 Phthalocyanine-Tetrasulphonate Complexes
7.5.5 Selenourea Complexes
7.5.6 o-Diolato Complexes
7.6 Aqueous Chemistry and Halo-Aqua Complexes of Ruthenium(IV)
7.7 Ruthenium(IV) Oxide
7.8 Metal Ruthenates(IV)
7.8.1 Metal Ruthenium Trioxides, MRu03, and Related Structures
7.8.2 Pyrochlores, M2RU2O7, and Defect Pyrochlores, M2RU2O6
7.8.3 Sr2RuO4
7.8.4 Other Ternary Ruthenium(IV) Oxides
7.8.5 Other Ruthenium(IV) Oxide Derivatives
7.9 Ruthenium(IV) Chalcogenides
7.10 Ruthenium(IV) Nitrates, Sulphates, Carboxylates and Related Species
7.10.1 Ruthenium(IV) Nitrates
7.10.2 Ruthenium(IV) Sulphates
7.10.3 Ruthenium(IV) Oxalates
7.10.4 Ruthenium(IV) Citrates
7.10.5 Ruthenium(IV) Edta Complexes
7.10.6 Ruthenium(IV) β-Diketonates
7.10.7 Ruthenium(IV) Dithiocarbamates
7.11 Ruthenium(IV) Hydrides
7.11.1 Tetrahydridotris(Triphenylphosphine)Ruthenium(IV)
7.11.2 Trihydridobis[Bis(Diphenylphosphino)Propane]Ruthenium(IV) Hexafluorophosphate and Related Complexes
7.11.3 Ruthenium(IV) Carbaborane Complexes
7.11.4 Ruthenium(IV) Silyl Complexes
7.12 Ruthenium(IV) Allyl Complexes
7.12.1 Dichloro(Ddodeca-2,6,10-Triene-1,12-Diyl)Ruthenium(IV)
7.12.2 Dichloro-Di-μ-Chloro-Bis(2,7-Dimethyl-Octa-2,6-Diene-1,8-Diyl)Diruthenium(IV)
7.13 Ruthenium(IV) Cyclopentadienyl Complexes
7.14 Mixed Oxidation State (IV/III) Complexes
7.14.1 Ruthenium Red and Related Complexes
7.14.2 μ-Oxo-Bis[Chlorobis(2,2'-Bipyridine)Ruthenium(IV/III)] Hexafluorophosphate
Addenda
Chapter 8 Ruthenium(III)
8.1 Ruthenium(III) halides
8.1.1 Ruthenium(III) Fluoride
8.1.2 Ruthenium(III) Chloride
8.1.3 Ruthenium(III) Bromide
8.1.4 Ruthenium(III) Iodide
8.2 Hexahaloruthenates(III) and Related Complexes
8.2.1 Hexafluororuthenates(III)
8.2.2 Hexachlororuthenates(III) and Related Species
8.2.3 Hexabromoruthenates(III) and Related Spcies
8.3 Ruthenium(III) Halo-Aqua Systems
8.3.1 Aquapentahaloruthenates(III)
8.3.2 Diaquatetrahaloruthenates(III)
8.3.3 Triaquatrihaloruthenium(III)
8.3.4 Tetraaquadihaloruthenium(III) Complexes
8.3.5 Pentaaquahaloruthenium(III) Complexes
8.3.6 Catalytic Activity of Ruthenium(III) Aquachloro Systems
8.4 Hexaaquaruthenium(III)
8.5 Ruthenium(III) Oxide and Metal Ruthenates(III)
8.6 Ruthenium(III) Carboxylates
8.6.1 Catena-μ-Chlorotetra-μ-Carboxylato-(0,0')-Diruthenium(III,II)
8.6.2 Hexa-μ-Carboxylato-(O,O')-μ3-Oxo-Triruthenium(III) Salts and Related Complexes
8.6.3 Ruthenium(III)-Edta Complexes and Related Species
8.6.4 Ruthenium(III) Oxalate Complexes
8.6.5 Ruthenium(III) Citrates and Related Species
8.6.6 Other Complexes
8.7 Nitro, Nitrato and Sulphato Complexes of Ruthenium(III)
8.8 β-Diketonate Complexes of Ruthenium(III) and Related Complexes
8.8.1 Tris(2,4-Pentanedionato)Ruthenium(III)
8.8.2 Other β-Diketonate Complexes
8.8.3 Tropolonato Complexes
8.8.4 Diolato Complexes
8.9 Ruthenium(III) Complexes with Oxygen-Donor Ligands
8.10 Ruthenium(III) Complexes with Sulphur-Donor Ligands
8.11 Thio and Dithio-β-Diketonate Complexes of Ruthenium(III) and Related Complexes
8.11.1 Monothio Derivatives
8.11.2 Dithio Derivatives
8.11.3 Dithiobenzil Complexes
8.12 Ruthenium Dithiocarboxylates and Related Complexes
8.12.1 Ruthenium(III) Dithiocarboxylate Complexes
8.12.2 Ruthenium(III) Dithiophosphinates
8.12.3 Ruthenium(III) Dithiolate Complexes
8.13 Tris(Dithiocarbamato)Ruthenium(III) and Related Complexes
8.14 Hexaamineruthenium(III) Salts
8.15 Halopentaammineruthenium(III) Salts and Related Complexes
8.15.1 Chloropentaammineruthenium(III) Salts
8.15.2 Bromo- and Iodo-Pentaammineruthenium(III) Salts
8.15.3 Pseudohalopentaammineruthenium(III) Salts
8.15.4 Hydroxopentaammineruthenium(III) Salts
8.15.5 Carboxylatopentaammineruthenium(III) Salts
8.15.6 Other Acidopentaammineruthenium(III) Salts
8.16 Dihalotetraammineruthenium(III) Salts and Related Complexes
8.16.1 Dihalotetraammineruthenium(III) Salts
8.16.2 Related Complexes
8.17 Trihalotriammineruthenium(III) Complexes and Related Compounds
8.18 [(NH3)5RuL]3+ and [(NH3)4RuL2]3+ Salts and Related Species
8.18.1 Aquaammineruthenium(III) Salts
8.18.2 Complexes with Sulphur-Donor Ligands
8.18.3 Complexes with Organonitriles
8.18.4 Complexes with Other Amines
8.18.5 Complexes with Purines and Related Ligands
8.19 1,2-Diaminoethane Complexes of Ruthenium(III) and Related Species
8.19.1 Tris(1,2-Diaminoethane)Ruthenium(III) Salts
8.19.2 Bis(1,2-Diaminoethane)Ruthenium(III) Salts and Related Species
8.19.3 Azide Complexes
8.20 Other Amine Complexes of Ruthenium(III)
8.20.1 Tris(Amine)Trihaloruthenium(III)
8.20.2 Anionic and Cationic Complexes
8.20.3 Hydrazine Complexes
8.20.4 Bifunctional Amine Complexes
8.20.5 Phthalocyanine and Porphyrin Complexes
8.20.6 Other Complexes
8.21 2,2'-Bipyridine and 1,10-Phenanthroline Complexes of Ruthenium(III)
8.21.1 Tris(2,2'-Bipyridine)Ruthenium(III) Complexes and Related Species
8.21.2 Bis(2,2,-Bipyridine)Ruthenium(III) Complexes and Related Species
8.21.3 Mono(2,2'-Bipyridine)Ruthenium(III) Complexes and Related Species
8.21.4 Oxo-Bridged Dimers
8.22 Phosphine and Arsine Complexes of Ruthenium(III)
8.22.1 Simple Adducts
8.22.2 Mixed Adducts
8.22.3 Anionic and Cationic Complexes
8.23 Ruthenium(III) Cyanides, Thiocyanates and Azides
8.23.1 Ruthenium(III) Cyanides
8.23.2 Ruthenium(III) Thiocyanates
8.23.3 Ruthenium(III) Azides
8.24 Ruthenium(III) Carbonyl Complexes
8.24.1 Monomeric Halocarbonyl Complexes
8.24.2 Dimeric Carbonyl Complexes
8.25 Ruthenium(III) Organometallic Chemistry
8.26 Catalytic Activation of Molecular Hydrogen by Ruthenium(III)
8.27 Mixed Oxidation State (III/II) Complexes
8.27.1 Tri-μ-Chloro-Bis[Chlorobis(Tributylphosphine)Ruthenium(III/II)] and Related Species
8.27.2 Pentakis(Dimethyldithiocarbamato)Diruthenium(III/II)
8.27.3 Tri-μ-Chloro-Bis[Triammineruthenium(III/II)] Chloride and Related Complexes
8.27.4 μ-Pyrazine-Bis[Pentaammineruthenium(III/II)] Salts and Related Complexes
Addenda
Chapter 9 Ruthenium(II)
9.1 Ruthenium(II) Halides
9.1.1 Ruthenium(II) Fluoride
9.1.2 Ruthenium(II) Chloride
9.1.3 Ruthenium(II) Bromide
9.1.4 Ruthenium(II) Iodide
9.2 Ruthenium(II) Halide Complexes
9.2.1 Blue Ruthenium(II) Solutions: Ruthenium(II) Chloride Complexes
9.2.2 Violet-Blue Ruthenium(II) Solutions: Ruthenium(II) Bromide Complexes
9.2.3 Ruthenium(II) Iodide Complexes
9.2.4 Monomeric Aquachlororuthenium(II) Complexes
9.3 Hexaaquaruthenium(II)
9.4 Ruthenium(II) Oxide
9.5 β-Diketonate Complexes of Ruthenium(II)
9.6 Sulphoxide Complexes of Ruthenium(II)
9.6.1 Dimethylsulphoxide Complexes
9.6.2 Other Complexes
9.7 Ruthenium(II) Complexes with Sulphide Ligands
9.8 Dithiocarbamate Complexes of Ruthenium(II)
9.9 Dithiolene, Thiol and Thione Complexes of Ruthenium(II)
9.9.1 Dithiolene Complexes
9.9.2 Thiol and Thione Complexes
9.10 Hexaammineruthenium(II) Salts
9.11 Halopentaammineruthenium(II) Salts and Related Species
9.12 Dihalotetraammineruthenium(II) Salts
9.13 [Ru(NH3)5L]2+ and [Ru(NH3)4L2]2+ Salts and Related Species
9.13.1 Aquaammineruthenium(II) Salts
9.13.2 Adducts with Oxovanadium(IV) Complexes
9.13.3 Complexes with Sulphur-Donor Ligands
9.13.4 Dimethylsulphoxide Complexes
9.13.5 Sulphur Dioxide Complexes, and Related Sulphito and Hydrogensulphito Species
9.13.6 Complexes with Pyridine and Related Ligands
9.13.7 Complexes with Pyrazine and Related Ligands
9.13.8 Complexes with 4,4'-Bipyridine and Related Ligands
9.13.9 Complexes with Purines and Related Ligands
9.13.10 Nitrile Complexes
9.13.11 Dinitrogen Oxide Complexes
9.13.12 Complexes with Phosphite Ligands
9.13.13 Carbonyl Complexes
9.13.14 Alkene and Alkyne Complexes
9.14 1,2-Diaminoethane Complexes of Ruthenium(II) and Related Species
9.15 Ruthenium(II) Complexes with Other N-Donor Ligands
9.15.1 Pyridine Complexes
9.15.2 Primary Amine Complexes
9.15.3 Nitrile Complexes
9.15.4 Ruthenium(II)-Edta Complexes
9.15.5 Miscellaneous
9.16 Dinitrogen Complexes of Ruthenium(II)
9.16.1 Pentaammine(Dinitrogen)Ruthenium(II) Salts and Related Species
9.16.2 μ-Dinitrogen-Bis[Pentaammineruthenium(II)] Salts and Related Species
9.16.3 μ-Dinitrogen-Bis[Pentaaquaruthenium(II)] Tetrafluoroborate
9.16.4 1,2-Diaminoethane Ruthenium(II) Complexes
9.16.5 Bis(Dinitrogen) Complexes
9.16.6 Tetrahydrofuran Ruthenium(II) Complexes of Dinitrogen
9.16.7 Phosphine Ruthenium(II) Complexes of Dinitrogen
9.16.8 Arsine Ruthenium(II) Complexes of Dinitrogen
9.17 2,2'-Bipyridine and 1,10-Phenanthroline Complexes of Ruthenium(II)
9.17.1 Tris(2,2'-Bipyridine)Ruthenium(II) Complexes and Related Species
9.17.2 Mixed-Ligand Complexes
9.17.3 Bis(2,2'-Bipyridine)Ruthenium(II) Complexes and Related Species
9.17.4 Mono(2,2,-Bipyridine)Ruthenium(II) Complexes and Related Species
9.18 Ruthenium(II) Phthalocyanine and Porphyrin Complexes
9.18.1 Phthalocyanine Complexes
9.18.2 Porphyrin Complexes
9.19 Haloruthenium(II) Phosphine and Arsine Complexes
9.19.1 Complexes with Simple Monodentate and Bidentate Ligands
9.19.2 Complexes with Polydentate Ligands
9.19.3 Complexes with Chiral Phosphines
9.19.4 Complexes with Ambidentate Ligands
9.19.5 Mixed Ligand Complexes
9.20 Hydridoruthenium(II) Phosphine and Arsine Complexes
9.20.1 Neutral Dihydrido Complexes
9.20.2 Tetrahydroborate Derivatives
9.20.3 Neutral Monohydride Complexes
9.20.4 Cationic Hydrido Complexes
9.20.5 Cationic Hydridocarbonyl Complexes
9.21 Ruthenium(II) Phosphine and Arsine Complexes with Other Secondary Ligands
9.21.1 Methanoate Complexes
9.21.2 Carboxylate Complexes
9.21.3 Monoalkylcarbonate and Carbamate Complexes
9.21.4 Ketone and β-Diketonate Complexes
9.21.5 Nitrate, Sulphate, Carbonate, Organic Arsonate, Hydroxide and Alkoxide Complexes
9.21.6 Dithiomethanoate and Thiomethanoate Complexes
9.21.7 Thiocarboxylate Complexes
9.21.8 Dithiocarbamate, Thiocarbamate, Dithiocarbonate and Thiocarbonate Complexes
9.21.9 Phosphinodithioate Complexes
9.21.10 Dithiocarbonimidate Complexes
9.21.11 Dithiolene Complexes
9.21.12 Formimidoyl, Iminoacyl and Isocyanate Complexes
9.21.13 Thioformamido Complexes
9.21.14 Formamidinato Complexes
9.21.15 Triazenide Complexes
9.21.16 Amido and Ureylene Complexes
9.21.17 Schiff Base Complexes
9.21.18 CS, CS2 and CS2Me Complexes, and Related Species
9.21.19 SO2 Complexes and their Derivatives
9.21.20 Ethene and Dioxygen Complexes
9.22 Halocarbonylruthenium(II) Complexes
9.22.1 Tetrakis{Tricarbonyldifluororuthenium(II)}
9.22.2 Chloro-, Bromo- and Iodo-Carbonylruthenium(II) Complexes
9.22.3 Pseudohalocarbonylruthenium(II) Complexes
9.22.4 Complexes with Neutral Ligands
9.22.5 Complexes with CS
9.23 Hydridocarbonylruthenium(II) Complexes
9.23.1 Tetracarbonylbis(Hydrido)Ruthenium(II)
9.23.2 Complexes with Neutral Ligands
9.24 Ruthenium(II) Cyanides
9.24.1 Hexacyanoruthenates(II) and 'Binary' Cyanides
9.24.2 Pentacyanonitroruthenates(II)
9.24.3 Binuclear Complexes
9.25 Isonitrile Complexes of Ruthenium(II)
9.25.1 Hexakis- and Pentakis- (Isonitrile)Ruthenium(II)
9.25.2 Tetrakis(Isonitrile)Ruthenium(II) Complexes
9.25.3 Bis(Isonitrile)Ruthenium(II) Complexes
9.25.4 Mono(Isonitrile)Ruthenium(II) Complexes
9.25.5 Dimeric Complexes
9.26 Carbene Complexes
9.27 Cycloruthenated Complexes
9.27.1 Alkylphosphine Derivatives
9.27.2 Triphenylphosphine Derivatives
9.27.3 Arylphosphite Derivatives
9.27.4 Complexes Derived from N-Donor Ligands
9.27.5 Carbene Derivatives
9.28 Alkyl-, Acyl- and Aryl- Ruthenium(II) Phosphine and Arsine Complexes
9.28.1 Halo, Hydrido, Dialkyl or Diaryl Derivatives
9.28.2 Carbonyl Derivatives
9.28.3 Acyl Derivatives
9.28.4 Carbamoyl Derivatives
9.29 Fluoroalkene Complexes and Related Species
9.30 Allyl Complexes
9.30.1 Carbonyl Derivatives
9.30.2 Phosphine and Phosphite Derivatives
9.30.3 Diene Derivatives
9.30.4 Azepine Derivatives
9.31 Diene Complexes
9.31.1 Polymeric Complexes
9.31.2 Dimeric Complexes
9.31.3 Simple adducts
9.31.4 Bis(Chelate)(Diene)Ruthenium(II) Complexes
9.31.5 Anionic Complexes
9.31.6 Cationic Complexes
9.31.7 Hydrazine-Bridged Complexes
9.32 Bis(η5-Cyclopentadienyl)Ruthenium(II) (Ruthenocene) and its Derivatives
9.32.1 Ruthenocene
9.32.2 Ruthenocene Derivatives
9.32.3 Bis(η5-Indenyl)Ruthenium(II) and Related Species
9.32.4 Optically Active Ruthenocenes, and Related Fused-Ring Systems
9.32.5 Ruthenocene Derivatives Containing Ru-Hg or Ru-Sn Bonds
9.32.6 Radioactive Labelled Ruthenocenes
9.33 Mono(η5-Cyclopentadienyl)Ruthenium(II) Derivatives
9.33.1 Monopositive Cationic Derivatives
9.33.2 Neutral Dicarbonyl Derivatives
9.33.3 Neutral Monocarbonyl Derivatives
9.33.4 Neutral Bis(Phosphine) and Bis(Arsine) Derivatives and Related Complexes
9.33.5 Dimeric Complexes
9.34 Cyclohexadienyl Complexes
9.35 Bis(Arene)Ruthenium(II) Salts and Related Species
9.35.1 Symmetrical Bis(Arene)Ruthenium(II) Salts
9.35.2 Unsymmetrical Bis(Arene)Ruthenium(II) Salts
9.35.3 (Arene)(Carbocycle)Ruthenium(II) and (Arene)(Heterocycle)Ruthenium(II) Salts
9.36 Monomeric Mono(Arene)Ruthenium(II) Complexes
9.36.1 Dipositive Cationic Salts
9.36.2 Monopositive Cationic Complexes
9.36.3 Neutral Complexes
9.36.4 Anionic Complexes
9.36.5 Carbonyl Complexes
9.36.6 Complexes with Group IVB Donor Ligands
9.36.7 Ethene Complexes
9.36.8 Poly(1-Pyrazolyl)Borato Complexes
9.36.9 Phosphinodithioate Complexes
9.36.10 Chiral Complexes
9.37 Oligomeric (Arene)Ruthenium(II) Complexes
9.37.1 Complexes of Stoicheiometry [Ru2(Arene)2X4]
9.37.2 Complexes of Stoicheiometry [Ru2(Arene)2X3]Y
9.37.3 Complexes of Stoicheiometry [Ru4+(Arene)4X4]Y4
9.38 Cycloheptadienyl, Cycloheptatrienyl and Cycloheptatriene Complexes
9.38.1 Bis(η5-Cycloheptadienyl)Ruthenium(II) and Related Complexes
9.38.2 The Tricarbonyl(η5-Cycloheptadienyl)Ruthenium(II) Cation, and Related Complexes
9.38.3 Dicarbonyl- and Monocarbonyl-(η5-Cycloheptadienyl)Ruthenium(II) Derivatives
9.38.4 Dimeric Complexes
9.38.5 Cycloheptatriene Complexes
9.39 Cyclooctadienyl, Cyclooctatrienyl, Cyclooctatetraene and Pentalene Complexes
9.39.1 Monomeric Species
9.39.2 Dimeric Species
9.39.3 Pentalene Derivatives, and Related Complexes
9.40 Complexes with Group IVB Donor Ligands
9.40.1 Trichlorostannio Complexes and Related Species
9.40.2 Trichlorosilyl and Trichlorogermyl Complexes
9.40.3 Trialkyl Silyl, Germyl and Stannyl Complexes
9.40.4 Complexes of Bidentate Silyl Ligands
9.40.5 Silylruthenium(II) Hydrides and Hydrosilylation Reactions
9.41 Carbaborane Complexes of Ruthenium(II)
9.42 Complexes with Group IIB Donor Ligands
9.43 Ruthenium(II) Hydrides
9.44 Mixed Oxidation State (II/0) Complexes
Addenda
Chapter 10 Ruthenium(I)
10.1 Ruthenium(I) Halides
10.2 Ruthenium(I) Bipyridine Complexes
10.3 Ruthenium(I) Phosphine and Arsine Complexes
10.4 Ruthenium(I) Cyanides
10.5 Ruthenium(I) Carbonyl Halides
10.6 Ruthenium(I) Carbonyl Carboxylates
10.7 Ruthenium(I) Carbonyl Complexes with Chalcogenide Ligands
10.8 Ruthenium(I) Carbonyl Phosphine Complexes
10.9 Ruthenium(I) Silyl, Germyl and Stannyl Complexes
10.10 Ruthenium(I) Carbonyl Hydrides
10.11 Acyclic Alkene Complexes
10.12 Allyl Complexes
10.13 Cyclopentadienyl Complexes
10.13.1 Carbonyl Derivatives
10.13.2 Thiocarbonyl Derivatives
10.14 Cycloheptatrienyl Complexes
10.15 Cyclooctatetraene and Cyclooctatriene Derivatives
10.16 Bicyclo Derivatives
Addenda
Chapter 11 Ruthenium(O)
11.1 Ruthenium(O) carbonyls
11.1.1 Pentacarbonylruthenium(O)
11.1.2 Nonacarbonyldiruthenium(O)
11.2 Ruthenium(O) Phosphine Complexes
11.2.1 Pentakis(Trifluorophosphine)Ruthenium(O) and Related Species
11.2.2 Pentakis(Trimethylphosphite)Ruthenium(O)
11.2.3 Di{l,2-Bis(DimethyIphosphino)Ethane}Ruthenium(O)
11.2.4 [HRu(PF3)4]-
11.3 Ruthenium(O) Carbonyl Phosphine Complexes
11.3.1 Mono(Phosphine)Tetracarbonylruthenium(O)
11.3.2 Bis(Phosphine)Tricarbonylruthenium(O) and Related Arsine Complexes
11.3.3 Tris(Phosphine)Dicarbonylruthenium(O) and Related Arsine Complexes
11.3.4 Tetrakis(Phosphine)Carbonylruthenium(O) and Related Arsine Complexes
11.3.5 Dimeric Species
11.4 Ruthenium(O) Complexes with Nitrogen-Donor Ligands
11.4.1 Pyridine Complexes
11.4.2 Ethanenitrile Complexes
11.5 Ruthenium(O) Isonitrile Complexes
11.6 Alkene Complexes
11.6.1 Phosphine Derivatives
11.6.2 Carbonyl Phosphine Derivatives
11.6.3 Carbonyl Derivatives
11.7 Alkyne Complexes
11.8 Diene Complexes
11.8.1 Acyclic Dienes
11.8.2 Non-Conjugated Cyclic Dienes
11.8.3 Conjugated Cyclic Dienes
11.9 Arene Complexes
11.9.1 Mono(Arene)Ruthenium(O) Complexes
11.9.2 Bis(Arene)Ruthenium(O) Complexes
11.9.3 Mixed Arene-Carbocycle Complexes
11.10 Cycloheptatriene Complexes
11.10.1 TricarbonyKcycloheptatriene)Ruthenium(O) and Related Species
11.10.2 (Cycloheptatriene)(Diene)Ruthenium(O) Complexes
11.11 Cyclooctatetraene and Cyclooctatriene Complexes
11.11.1 Tricarbonyl(Cyclooctatetraene)Ruthenium(O) and Related Species
11.11.2 (Cyclooctatetraene)(Diene)Ruthenium(O) and (Cyclooctatriene)(Diene)Ruthenium(O)
11.12 Anionic Complexes
Addenda
Chapter 12 Low Oxidation States
12.1 Sodium Tetracarbonylruthenate(-II)
12.2 Potassium Tetrakis(Trifluorophosphine)Ruthenate(-II)
Chapter 13 Ruthenium Carbonyl Clusters
13.1 Unsubstituted Carbonyl Cluster Compounds
13.1.1 Dodecacarbonyltriruthenium(3Ru-Ru)
13.1.2 Other Unsubstituted Carbonyl Compounds
13.2 Hydridocarbonyl Cluster Compounds
13.2.1 Trinuclear Hydridocarbonyl Clusters
13.2.2 Tetranuclear Hydridocarbonyl Clusters
13.2.3 Hexanuclear Hydridocarbonyl Clusters
13.3 Carbidocarbonyl Clusters
13.3.1 [Ru5C(CO)15]
13.3.2 [Ru6C(CO)17]
13.4 Halocarbonyl Clusters
13.5 Group VIB Derivatives
13.5.1 Alkoxy and Hydroxy Derivatives
13.5.2 Chalcogenide and Thiol Derivatives
13.6 Nitrene, Amine and Nitrosyl Derivatives
13.6.1 Nitrene Derivatives
13.6.2 Amine Derivatives
13.6.3 Nitrosyl Derivatives
13.7 Phosphine and Arsine Derivatives of Ruthenium Carbonyls
13.7.1 Simple Derivatives
13.7.2 Nitrosyl Derivatives
13.7.3 Hydrido Derivatives
13.7.4 Carbido Derivatives
13.8 Ethylidene, Ylid, Methylene and Germylene Derivatives
13.8.1 [H3Ru3(CO)9(CR)] {R = H or CH3}, an Ethylidyne Derivative
13.8.2 [H2Ru3(CO)10(CNMe2)], a Derivative of Ylid C=NMe2
13.8.3 [H2Ru3(CO)10(CH2)], a Methylene Derivative
13.8.4 [Ru3(CO)9(GeMe2)3], a Germylene Derivative
13.9 Alkyne Derivatives
13.9.1 Synthetic Methods
13.9.2 Structural and Spectroscopic Characterisation
13.9.3 Reactions
13.10 Alkene Derivatives
13.10.1 Acyclic Alkene Derivatives
13.10.2 Cyclic Alkene Derivatives
13.11 Allyl Derivatives
13.11.1 Acyclic allyl Derivatives
13.11.2 Cyclic allyl Derivatives
13.12 Cyclopentadienyl Derivatives
13.13 Arene Derivatives
13.14 Cycloheptatriene Derivatives
13.15 Cyclooctatetraene Derivatives
13.16 Bicyclo Derivatives
13.16.1 Pentalene Complexes
13.16.2 Azulene Complexes
13.17 Mixed-Metal Clusters
13.17.1 Trinuclear Clusters
13.17.2 Substituted Trinuclear Clusters
13.17.3 Tetranuclear Clusters
Addenda
Chapter 14 Ruthenium Nitrosyls
14.1 Ruthenium Nitrosyl Halides
14.2 Halo(Nitrosyl)Ruthenates
14.2.1 Pentahalo(Nitrosyl)Ruthenate(2-)
14.2.2 Other Salts
14.3 Aquahalo(Nitrosyl)Ruthenium Complexes, and Related Hydroxo Derivatives
14.3.1 Aquatetrahalo(Nitrosyl)Ruthenate(1-) and Hydroxotetrahalo(Nitrosyl)Ruthenate(2-)
14.3.2 Diaquatrihalo(Nitrosyl)Ruthenium
14.3.3 Triaquadihalo(Nitrosyl)Ruthenium(1+)
14.3.4 Tetraaquahalo(Nitrosyl)Ruthenium(2+)
14.4 Aqua and Hydroxo Complexes of (Nitrosyl)Ruthenium
14.4.1 Pentaaqua(Nitrosyl)Ruthenium(3+)
14.4.2 "Nitrosyl Ruthenium Hydroxide"
14.5 Nitro and Nitrato Complexes of (Nitrosyl)Ruthenium
14.5.1 Hydroxotetranitro(Nitrosyl)Ruthenate(2-)
14.5.2 Neutral Adducts of Nitro(Nitrosyl)Ruthenium and Nitrito(Nitrosyl)Ruthenium Complexes
14.5.3 Nitrato(Nitrosyl)Ruthenium Complexes, and their Hydrolysis Products
14.5.4 Nitro(Nitrato)(Nitrosyl)Ruthenium Complexes
14.6 Complexes of (Nitrosyl)Ruthenium with Anionic and Neutral Oxygen-Donor Ligands
14.6.1 Sulphato Complexes
14.6.2 β-Diketonate Complexes
14.6.3 Diolato Complexes (Quinone Derivatives)
14.6.4 Carboxylato and Oxalato Complexes
14.6.5 Complexes with Glycine and Glycolic Acid
14.6.6 Violuric and Barbituric Acid Derivatives
14.6.7 Sulphoxide Complexes
14.6.8 Heteropoly Anions
14.7 Dioxygen Complexes of (Nitrosyl)Ruthenium
14.8 Complexes of (Nitrosyl)Ruthenium with Sulphur- and Selenium-Donor Ligands
14.8.1 "Nitrosyl Ruthenium Hydrogensulphide"
14.8.2 Dithiocarbamate Complexes
14.8.3 Dithio-β-Diketonate Complexes
14.8.4 Sulphide and Selenide Complexes
14.9 Ammine(Nitrosyl)Ruthenium Complexes
14.9.1 Pentaammine(Nitrosyl)Ruthenium(3+) Salts
14.9.2 Tetraammine(Nitrosyl)Ruthenium Salts
14.9.3 Triammine(Nitrosyl)Ruthenium Salts
14.9.4 Diammine(Nitrosyl)Ruthenium Salts
14.10 Amine and Nitrile Complexes of (Nitrosyl)Ruthenium
14.11 Phosphine, Arsine and Stibine Complexes of (Nitrosyl)Ruthenium
14.11.1 Complexes of Stoicheiometry [Ru(NO)X3L2]
14.11.2 Complexes of Stoicheiometry [Ru(NO)X2L3]Y
14.11.3 Complexes of Stoicheiometry [Ru(NO)X(LL)2]Y2
14.11.4 Complexes of Stoicheiometry Ru(NO)X2L2
14.11.5 Complexes of Stoicheiometry [Ru(NO)XL2]
14.11.6 Complexes of Stoicheiometry [RU(NO)L4]Y
14.11.7 Bridging Phosphido Derivatives
14.12 Phosphine Complexes of Hydrido(Nitrosyl)Ruthenium
14.13 Carbonyl Complexes of (Nitrosyl)Ruthenium
14.13.1 Neutral Complexes
14.13.2 Cationic Complexes
14.14 Pentacyano(Nitrosyl)Ruthenate(2-) and Related Species
14.14.1 Cyanide Complexes
14.14.2 Thiocyanate Complexes
14.15 Organometallie Complexes
14.15.1 Alkyl, Acyl and Alkene Derivatives
14.15.2 Carbene Derivatives
14.15.3 Fluoroalkene Derivatives
14.15.4 Allyl Derivatives
14.16 (Nitrosyl)Ruthenium Complexes with Group IVB Donor Ligands
14.17 Dinitrosyl Ruthenium Complexes
14.17.1 Bis(Triphenylphosphine)Dinitrosylruthenium
14.17.2 Chlorobis(Triphenylphosphine)Dinitrosylruthenium(1+) Salts, and Related Hydroxo Derivatives
14.18 Arylazo and Aryldiimine Complexes
14.18.1 Arylazo Complexes
14.18.2 Aryldiimine Complexes
Chapter 15 Photophysics and Photochemistry of Tris(Diimine)Ruthenium(II) Complexes
15.1 Luminescence of Tris(2,2'-Bipyridine)Ruthenium(II) Complexes and Related Species
15.2 Electronic Absorption Spectra of Tris(2,2'-Bipyridine)Ruthenium(II) and Related Species
15.2.1 Basic Model
15.2.2 The Visible Spectrum of [Ru(Bipy)3]2+
15.2.3 The Ultraviolet Spectrum of [Ru(Bipy)3]2+
15.2.4 Theoretical Calculations on the Electronic Structure of [Ru(Bipy)3]2+
15.2.5 Spectral Tuning
15.3 Electronic Absorption and Emission Spectra of Mixed-Ligand Complexes
15.4 Spectral Properties of {[Ru(Bipy)3]2+}* and the Efficiency of Intersystem Crossing
15.5 Photolabilisation and Photochemistry of [Ru(Bipy)3]2+ and Related Complexes
15.6 Redox Potentials of Excited States and Electrogenerated Chemiluminescence
15.7 Quenching Reactions
15.7.1 Energy Transfer
15.7.2 Oxidative Quenching
15.7.3 Reductive Quenching: The Formation of [Ru(Bipy)3]+
15.8 Photocatalytic Decomposition of Water
15.8.1 The Whitten Experiment
15.8.2 The "Bouillabaisse" Technique
15.8.3 Photoassisted Electrochemical Decomposition of Water
15.8.4 Photogalvanic Cells
15.8.5 Other Photoelectrochemical Cells
Addenda
References
Addenda References
Index
The Chemistry of Ruthenium is concerned with the chemistry of ruthenium, with emphasis on synthesis and structure. The discussion spans a wide range of fields, from coordination chemistry and organometallic chemistry to structural chemistry (of both molecular and extended lattices), electrochemistry and photochemistry, as well as kinetics and spectroscopy.
Comprised of 15 chapters, this book begins with an introduction to the discovery and early history of ruthenium, along with its extraction and purification, isotopes, physical and chemical properties, and applications. The discussion then turns to the concept of oxidation state and a scheme for systematizing descriptive inorganic chemistry together with its applicability to ruthenium chemistry. Subsequent chapters focus on the chemistry of ruthenium(VIII), ruthenium(VII), ruthenium(VI), ruthenium(V), ruthenium(IV), ruthenium(III), ruthenium(II), ruthenium(I), and ruthenium(0). The book also considers ruthenium carbonyl clusters and nitrosyls before concluding with a review of the photophysics and photochemistry of tris(diimine)ruthenium(II) complexes.
This monograph will be useful to students, practitioners, and researchers in the field of inorganic chemistry, as well as those who are interested in the chemistry of ruthenium.
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1984
1st July 1984
- 1st July 1984
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
9781483289908
- 9781483289908
@qu:This is a monumental work... the authors are to be congratulated for their effort in producing a work which will undoubtedly become essential reference material for any chemist concerned with the platinum metals and probably for all transition-metal chemists. An essential acquisition for any well-stocked chemical library... @source: Journal of the American Chemical Society
R. J. H. Clark
E.A. Seddon
Daresbury Laboratory, Warrington, UK
Daresbury Laboratory, Warrington, UK
K.R. Seddon
Affiliations and Expertise
The Queen's University of Belfast, Belfast, Northern Ireland