The Chemistry of Ruthenium, Rhodium, Palladium, Osmium, Iridium and Platinum deals with the chemistry of the platinum metals ruthenium, rhodium, palladium, osmium, iridium, and platinum. Topics range from the occurrence and distribution of all six elements to their physical properties, isotopes (natural and artificial), extraction and purification, fabrication (melting, working, electrodeposition and uses. The catalytic applications and analytical chemistry of the elements are also discussed. This book is divided into seven sections and begins with an overview of the platinum metals, including their discovery and early history, occurrence and distribution, alloys, and physical properties such as hardness, tensile strength, and electrical resistance. The general chemistry and binary compounds of ruthenium, rhodium, palladium, osmium, iridium, and platinum are then described. Compounds that are analyzed include halides and chalcogenides; phosphine and arsine complexes; thiocyanate and cyanide complexes; and complexes of nitrogen ligands. This monograph will be a useful resource for inorganic chemists.