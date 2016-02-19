The Chemistry of Ruthenium, Rhodium, Palladium, Osmium, Iridium and Platinum - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080188751, 9781483137100

The Chemistry of Ruthenium, Rhodium, Palladium, Osmium, Iridium and Platinum

1st Edition

Pergamon Texts in Inorganic Chemistry, Volume 25

Authors: Stanley E. Livingstone
Editors: J. C. Bailar H. J. Emeléus Ronald Nyholm
eBook ISBN: 9781483137100
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 222
Description

The Chemistry of Ruthenium, Rhodium, Palladium, Osmium, Iridium and Platinum deals with the chemistry of the platinum metals ruthenium, rhodium, palladium, osmium, iridium, and platinum. Topics range from the occurrence and distribution of all six elements to their physical properties, isotopes (natural and artificial), extraction and purification, fabrication (melting, working, electrodeposition and uses. The catalytic applications and analytical chemistry of the elements are also discussed. This book is divided into seven sections and begins with an overview of the platinum metals, including their discovery and early history, occurrence and distribution, alloys, and physical properties such as hardness, tensile strength, and electrical resistance. The general chemistry and binary compounds of ruthenium, rhodium, palladium, osmium, iridium, and platinum are then described. Compounds that are analyzed include halides and chalcogenides; phosphine and arsine complexes; thiocyanate and cyanide complexes; and complexes of nitrogen ligands. This monograph will be a useful resource for inorganic chemists.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. The Platinum Metals

2. Ruthenium

General Chemistry

Complexes

3. Osmium

General Chemistry

Complexes

4. Rhodium

General Chemistry

Complexes

5. Iridium

General Chemistry

Complexes

6. Palladium

General Chemistry

Complexes

7. Platinum

General Chemistry

Complexes

Index

Contents of Comprehensive Inorganic Chemistry

Details

No. of pages:
222
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483137100

About the Author

Stanley E. Livingstone

About the Editor

J. C. Bailar

H. J. Emeléus

Affiliations and Expertise

University Chemical laboratory, Cambridge, England

Ronald Nyholm

