The Chemistry of Radical Polymerization, Third Edition, presents the latest trends in mechanisms, processes and applications in this rapidly evolving field. This comprehensive reference contains the fundamental information necessary to understand the factors which control radical polymerization, along with critical evaluations of the latest developments. Moreover, it provides the practical content to support the design of polymer syntheses and the efficient construction of polymer architectures. Covering vital processes that chemistry researchers, practitioners and advanced students need to know, the book includes new content on the industrially important area of heterogeneous polymerization, including emulsion, miniemulsion, microemulsion, and dispersion polymerization.

This new edition has been thoroughly updated to explore recent progress in methods for reversible-deactivation radical polymerization, otherwise known as living or controlled radical polymerization, and which includes processes such as SRMP, ATRP and RAFT polymerization.