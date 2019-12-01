The Chemistry of Radical Polymerization - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780081000052

The Chemistry of Radical Polymerization

3rd Edition

Authors: Graeme Moad
Hardcover ISBN: 9780081000052
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st December 2019
Page Count: 600
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
160.86
136.73
150.00
127.50
108.00
91.80
95.00
80.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Chemistry of Radical Polymerization, Third Edition, presents the latest trends in mechanisms, processes and applications in this rapidly evolving field. This comprehensive reference contains the fundamental information necessary to understand the factors which control radical polymerization, along with critical evaluations of the latest developments. Moreover, it provides the practical content to support the design of polymer syntheses and the efficient construction of polymer architectures. Covering vital processes that chemistry researchers, practitioners and advanced students need to know, the book includes new content on the industrially important area of heterogeneous polymerization, including emulsion, miniemulsion, microemulsion, and dispersion polymerization.

This new edition has been thoroughly updated to explore recent progress in methods for reversible-deactivation radical polymerization, otherwise known as living or controlled radical polymerization, and which includes processes such as SRMP, ATRP and RAFT polymerization.

Key Features

  • Offers valuable training for graduates in polymer chemistry
  • Presents a key reference for researchers and practitioners in radical polymerization
  • Features substantial updates and expansion of key chapters on controlled and living polymerization, reflecting the considerable growth and advances in the field
  • Includes a completely new chapter on heterogeneous polymerization

Readership

Chemistry researchers, professionals, and graduate students

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Radical Reactions
3. Initiation
4. Propagation
5. Termination
6. Chain Transfer
7. Copolymerization
8. Heterogeneous Polymerization
9. Reversible-Deactivation Radical Polymerization (RDRP)
10. Stable Radical-Mediated Radical Polymerization
11. Atom Transfer Radical Polymerization
12. Radical Polymerization with Degenerate Chain Transfer
13. Radical Polymerization in Heterogeneous Media

Details

No. of pages:
600
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
Hardcover ISBN:
9780081000052

About the Author

Graeme Moad

Graeme Moad, PhD, FAA, FRACI

Chief Research Scientist, Materials Science and Engineering

Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO)

Clayton, Victoria, Australia

Affiliations and Expertise

Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), Clayton, Victoria, Australia

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.