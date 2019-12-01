The Chemistry of Radical Polymerization
3rd Edition
Description
The Chemistry of Radical Polymerization, Third Edition, presents the latest trends in mechanisms, processes and applications in this rapidly evolving field. This comprehensive reference contains the fundamental information necessary to understand the factors which control radical polymerization, along with critical evaluations of the latest developments. Moreover, it provides the practical content to support the design of polymer syntheses and the efficient construction of polymer architectures. Covering vital processes that chemistry researchers, practitioners and advanced students need to know, the book includes new content on the industrially important area of heterogeneous polymerization, including emulsion, miniemulsion, microemulsion, and dispersion polymerization.
This new edition has been thoroughly updated to explore recent progress in methods for reversible-deactivation radical polymerization, otherwise known as living or controlled radical polymerization, and which includes processes such as SRMP, ATRP and RAFT polymerization.
Key Features
- Offers valuable training for graduates in polymer chemistry
- Presents a key reference for researchers and practitioners in radical polymerization
- Features substantial updates and expansion of key chapters on controlled and living polymerization, reflecting the considerable growth and advances in the field
- Includes a completely new chapter on heterogeneous polymerization
Readership
Chemistry researchers, professionals, and graduate students
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Radical Reactions
3. Initiation
4. Propagation
5. Termination
6. Chain Transfer
7. Copolymerization
8. Heterogeneous Polymerization
9. Reversible-Deactivation Radical Polymerization (RDRP)
10. Stable Radical-Mediated Radical Polymerization
11. Atom Transfer Radical Polymerization
12. Radical Polymerization with Degenerate Chain Transfer
13. Radical Polymerization in Heterogeneous Media
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2020
- Published:
- 1st December 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081000052
About the Author
Graeme Moad
Graeme Moad, PhD, FAA, FRACI
Chief Research Scientist, Materials Science and Engineering
Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO)
Clayton, Victoria, Australia
Affiliations and Expertise
