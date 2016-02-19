The Chemistry of Propellants
1st Edition
A Meeting Organised by the AGARD Combustion and Propulsion Panel
Description
The Chemistry of Propellants is a collection of papers and comments presented at the meeting on “The Chemistry of Propellants”, held in Paris, France on June 8-12, 1959, organized by the AGARD Combustion and Propulsion Panel. This book is organized into six parts encompassing 25 chapters that serve as an introduction to the broad and important subject of propellant chemistry and propulsion applications. The first part deals with the sources, availability, and comparative costing of propulsion system. The second and third parts discuss the theoretical, thermodynamic, and experimental aspects of liquid and solid propellants. The fourth part examines the main problems concerning preparation, storage, and use of propellants for ramjet, while the fifth part looks into the factors leading to deposits in jet engines and some of the consequences of their existence. The sixth part covers the advantages of the high energy chemical propellants, including fluorine and hydrogen. Combustion and propulsion scientists and researchers will find this book beneficial.
Table of Contents
Preface
Editor's Note
Introduction
Opening Remarks
Participants in Discussions and Their Affiliations
Propellant Sources and Costs
Sources, Availability and Estimated Costs of Propellants
Liquid Propellants
High-Temperature Thermodynamics and Theoretical Performance Evaluation of Rocket Propellants
Liquid Propellants for Rockets
An Experimental Evaluation of Rocket Propellant Data
Discussions
(a) J. Surugue: Comments on Thompson's Paper
(b) B. Ellis: Comments on Thompson's Paper
(e) J.E.P. Dunning: Comments on Thompson's Paper
(d) R.J. Thompson, Jr.: Replies to Messrs. Surugue, Ellis and Dunning
(e) F.T. Maggs: Comments on Armstrong's Paper
(f) J.E.P. Dunning: Comments on Armstrong's Paper
(g) D.L. Armstrong: Replies to Maggs and Dunning
(h) A. Moureu and R. Lévy: Comments on Greenfield's Paper
(i) J. Ducarme: Comments on Greenfield's Paper
(j) J.E.P. Dunning: Comments on Greenfield's Paper
(k) B. Lewis: Comments on Greenfield's Paper
(l) R.J. Thompson, Jr.: Comments on Greenfield's Paper
(m) A.D. Baxter: Comments on Greenfield's Paper
(n) S. Greenfield: Replies to Messrs. Moureu and Levy, Ducarme, Dunning, etc
Solid Propellants
Preparation and Properties of Double-Base Propellants
Preparation et proprietes des propergols: Propergoles solides composites
Methods of Burning Rate Control in Solid Propellants
Discussions
(a) H. Grosse: Comments on Steinberger's Paper
(b) E.W. Lindeijer: Comments on Steinberger's Paper
(c) R. Steinberger: Replies to Messrs. Grosse and Lindeijer
(d) P.L. Nichols, Jr.: Comments on the Paper by Tavernier and Boisson
(e) R.J. Wilkinson: Comments on the Paper by Tavernier and Boisson
(f) G.H. Young: Comments on the Paper by Tavernier and Boisson
(g) E.W. Lindeijer: Comments on the Paper by Tavernier and Boisson
(h) J. Ducarme: Comments on the Paper by Tavernier and Boisson
(i) P. Tavernier and J. Boisson: Replies to Messrs. Wilkinson, Nichols and Ducarme
(j) W.S. McEwan: Comments on Young's Paper
(k) J.A. Vandenkerckhove: Comments on Young's Paper
(l) E.W. Lindeijer: Comments on Young's Paper
Propellants for Air-Breathing Engines
Combustibles pour statoreacteur-proprietes et preparation
Performance Evaluation of Ramjet Propellants
Discussions
(a) L.M. Zubko: Comments on the Paper by Barrère and Français
(b) D. Carton: Comments on the Paper by Barrère and Francais
(c) W.G. Berl: Comments on the Paper by Barrère and Francais
(d) A. Ferri: Comments on Perchonok's Paper
(e) R. Breitwieser: Comments on Perchonok's Paper
Selected Basic Studies
Physico-Chemical Reactions during Nozzle Flow
On Deposits in Jet Engines
Discussions
(a) M. Barrère: Comments on Morris' Paper
(b) H. Behrens: Comments on Morris' Paper
(c) S.S. Penner, R. Reichenbach and T.A. Jacobs: Comments on Morris' Paper
(d) J.F. Morris: Replies to Messrs. Barrère, Behrens and Penner
(e) W.G. Parker: Comments on Breitwieser's Paper
(f) B. Lewis: Comments on Breitwieser's Paper
(g) A.G. Smith: Comments on Breitwieser's Paper
(h) L.G. Crocco: Comments on Breitwieser's Paper
(i) M. Farber: Comments on the Papers by Morris and Breitwieser
(j) R. Breitwieser: Replies to Messrs. Parker, Lewis, Smith and Crocco
High-Energy Propellants and Basic Propulsion Problems
The Merits of Utilizing High-Energy Propellants
Discussions
(a) B. Lewis
(b) R. Steinberger
Round-Table Discussion on Basic Propulsion Problems
(1) A.D. Baxter: Liquid Propellant Rockets
(2) H.W. Ritchey: Basic Problems in Propulsion by Solid Propellant Rocket Engines
(3) G.B. Kistiakowsky: Solid Propellant Horizons
(4) A. Ferri: Discussion of Applications of Air-Breathing Launchers
(5) J.W. Bond, Jr.: Electromagnetic and Nuclear Thermal Propulsion
Comments to the Round-Table Discussions
Messrs. Rothrock, Penner, Ritchey, Lewis, Crocco, Ferri, Roy, Baxter, Margolis and Greenfield
Closing Remarks
