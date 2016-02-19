The Chemistry of Propellants is a collection of papers and comments presented at the meeting on “The Chemistry of Propellants”, held in Paris, France on June 8-12, 1959, organized by the AGARD Combustion and Propulsion Panel. This book is organized into six parts encompassing 25 chapters that serve as an introduction to the broad and important subject of propellant chemistry and propulsion applications. The first part deals with the sources, availability, and comparative costing of propulsion system. The second and third parts discuss the theoretical, thermodynamic, and experimental aspects of liquid and solid propellants. The fourth part examines the main problems concerning preparation, storage, and use of propellants for ramjet, while the fifth part looks into the factors leading to deposits in jet engines and some of the consequences of their existence. The sixth part covers the advantages of the high energy chemical propellants, including fluorine and hydrogen. Combustion and propulsion scientists and researchers will find this book beneficial.

Propellant Sources and Costs

Sources, Availability and Estimated Costs of Propellants

Liquid Propellants

High-Temperature Thermodynamics and Theoretical Performance Evaluation of Rocket Propellants

Liquid Propellants for Rockets

An Experimental Evaluation of Rocket Propellant Data

Solid Propellants

Preparation and Properties of Double-Base Propellants

Preparation et proprietes des propergols: Propergoles solides composites

Methods of Burning Rate Control in Solid Propellants

Propellants for Air-Breathing Engines

Combustibles pour statoreacteur-proprietes et preparation

Performance Evaluation of Ramjet Propellants

Selected Basic Studies

Physico-Chemical Reactions during Nozzle Flow

On Deposits in Jet Engines

High-Energy Propellants and Basic Propulsion Problems

The Merits of Utilizing High-Energy Propellants

Round-Table Discussion on Basic Propulsion Problems

(1) A.D. Baxter: Liquid Propellant Rockets

(2) H.W. Ritchey: Basic Problems in Propulsion by Solid Propellant Rocket Engines

(3) G.B. Kistiakowsky: Solid Propellant Horizons

(4) A. Ferri: Discussion of Applications of Air-Breathing Launchers

(5) J.W. Bond, Jr.: Electromagnetic and Nuclear Thermal Propulsion

