The Chemistry of Pincer Compounds
1st Edition
Pincer complexes are formed by the binding of a chemical structure to a metal atom with at least one carbon-metal bond. Usually the metal atom has three bonds to a chemical backbone, enclosing the atom like a pincer. The resulting structure protects the metal atom and gives it unique properties.
The last decade has witnessed the continuous growth in the development of pincer complexes. These species have passed from being curiosity compounds to chemical chameleons able to perform a wide variety of applications. Their unique metal bound structures provide some of the most active catalysts yet known for organic transformations involving the activation of bonds. The Chemistry of Pincer Compounds details use of pincer compounds including homogeneous catalysis, enantioselective organic transformations, the activation of strong bonds, the biological importance of pincer compounds as potential therapeutic or pharmaceutical agents, dendrimeric and supported materials.
- Describes the chemistry and applications of this important class of organometallic and coordination compounds
- Covers the areas in which pincer complexes have had an impact
- Includes information on more recent and interesting pincer compounds not just those that are well-known
Researchers in metal-mediated organic synthesis, homogeneous catalysis, organometallic chemistry and catalysis. Students studying in the organometallic chemistry field.
Table of Contents
- Organometallic Pincer Type Complexes: Recent Applications in Synthesis and Catalysis (J. Dupont et al.).
- Synthesis and Transformation of Allyl- and Allenyl-Metal Species by Pincer-Complex Catalysis(K.J. Szabo).
- Chiral Pincer Complexes and their Application to Asymmetric Synthesis (C.J. Richards, J.S. Fossey).
- Desulfurization Catalyzed by Nickel PCP-Pincer Compounds (J. Torres-Nieto, J.J. Garcia).
- Pincer Systems as Models for the Activation of Strong Bonds: Scope and Mechanism (B. Rybtchinski, David Milstein).
- 'Pincer'-Carbene Complexes (E. Peris, R.H. Crabtree).
- Pincer Complexes Derived from Benzimidazolin-2-ylidene Ligands (F. Ekkehardt Hahn, M.C. Jahnke).
- Pincer Complexes of N-Heterocyclic Carbenes. Potential Uses as Pharmaceuticals (M.J. Panzner et al.).
- The Chemistry of PCP-Pincer Phosphinite Transition Metal Complexes (D. Morales-Morales).
- Nitrogen-Based Pincers: a Versatile Platform for Organometallic Chemistry (P. Chase, G. van Koten).
- S-P-S and S-C-S Pincer Ligands in Coordination Chemistry and Catalysis (N. Mázailles, P. Le Floch).
- Pincer Ligand Complexes with Unusual Atoms and Molecular Backbones (H.A. Mayera et al.).
- Rigid PNP Pincer Ligands and their Transition Metal Complexes (O.V. Ozerov).
- Pincer, Chelate and Spirocyclic Metal Carbene Complexes from Bis(iminophosphorane)methane Ligands
(R.G. Cavell).
- Pincer and Chelate Carbodiphosphorane Complexes of Noble Metals (R.G. Cavell).
- Hypervalent Organotin, Aluminum, Antimony and Bismuth Y,C,Y-Chelate Complexes (R. Jambor, P. Libor Dostal).
- Stability of Supported Pincer Complexes-Based Catalysts in Heck Catalysis (W.J. Sommer, M. Weck).
- Dendrimers Incorporating Metallopincer Functionalities: Synthesis and Applications (P. Chase, G. van Koten).
- Future Trends and Perspectives in the Chemistry of Pincer Complexes (W.D. Jones).
- 466
- English
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- 13th June 2007
- Elsevier Science
- 9780080545158
- 9780444531384
David Morales-Morales
David Morales-Morales carried out his B.Sc. (1992) and M.Sc. (1995) studies at the School of Chemistry of the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM). In 1995 he was awarded a scholarship by the Mexican Government to carry out Doctoral studies at the University of Essex (UK) under the supervision of Prof. Jonathan R. Dilworth. In 1997, he moved to the “Inorganic Chemistry Laboratory” at the Oxford University (UK), getting his Doctorate in 1998. In the same year Prof. Morales-Morales was offered a posdoctoral position by Prof. Craig. M. Jensen in the Department of Chemistry of the University of Hawaii at Manoa, USA, where he carried out research relevant to the development of a new generation of PCP pincer complex and their use in C-H activation and C-C bond formation.A beneficiary of the National Program for Repatriation of the National Science and Technology Council (CONACyT-México), Prof. Morales-Morales has worked since May 2001 as a researcher at the Instituto de Química-UNAM. His research interests include the chemistry of pincer compounds; the synthesis of phosphorus and sulphur-based compounds and its use as ligands with transition metals; metal-mediated organic synthesis; and mechanistic studies. Prof. Morales-Morales has published more than 60 papers and a chapter in the book “Modern Coordination Chemistry”, edited by the Royal Society of Chemistry (2002). More recently he has served as editor of the book “The Chemistry of Pincer Compounds” (Elsevier) and he has co-authored a textbook on Organometallic Chemistry, published in Spanish by UNAM. He belongs to chemistry societies in Mexico and the United States. Prof. Morales-Morales has been a visiting professor at the Instituto de Materiales de Aragón-CSIC (Zaragoza, Spain), The Anorganisch-Chemisches Institut der WWU Münster in Germany, and the Metal Mediated Synthesis - Debye Institute at the University of Utretch (Netherlands).
Instituto de Quimica, Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico, Mexico
Craig Jensen
Department of Chemistry, University of Hawaii, Hawaii, USA