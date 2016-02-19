The Chemistry of Phosphorus - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080187792, 9781483139593

The Chemistry of Phosphorus

1st Edition

Pergamon Texts in Inorganic Chemistry, Volume 3

Authors: Arthur D. F. Toy
eBook ISBN: 9781483139593
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 174
Description

Pergamon Texts in Inorganic Chemistry, Volume 3: The Chemistry of Phosphorus focuses on the physical and chemical properties of phosphorus. This book discusses phosphorus compounds, such as phosphorus hydrides and phosphonium compounds; phosphorus halides and phosphorus pseudohalides; thiophosphoryl halides and thiophosphoryl pseudohalides; phosphorus oxides; and phosphorus-nitrogen compounds. The pyrophosphates, tripolyphosphates, polyphosphates, cyclic metaphosphates, and ultraphosphates are also covered in this text. This publication is intended for chemical engineering students and chemists researching on the characteristics of phosphorus.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Elemental Phosphorus

2. Phosphides

3. Phosphorus Hydrides and Phosphonium Compounds

4. Phosphorus Halides and Phosphorus Pseudohalides

5. Phosphoryl Halides, Phosphoryl Pseudohalides, Phosphoryl Halide-Pseudohalides, Pyrophosphoryl Halides and Polyphosphoryl Halides

6. Thiophosphoryl Halides and Thiophosphoryl Pseudohalides

7. Phosphorus Oxides

8. Phosphorus Sulfides, Oxysulfides and Related Compounds

9. Phosphorus-Nitrogen Compounds

10. Phosphonitrilic Halides (Halophosphazenes)

11. Lower Oxyacids of Phosphorus

12. Phosphoric Acids

13. Alkali Metal Orthophosphates

14. Alkaline Earth Phosphates

15. Other Inorganic Orthophosphates

16. Pyrophosphates

17. Tripolyphosphates

18. Polyphosphates, Cyclic Metaphosphates and Ultraphosphates

19. Condensed Phosphates with Oxy Anions of Other Elements

20. Haloacids of Phosphorus and Their Salts

21. Peroxyphosphates and Phosphate Peroxyhydrates

22. Thiophosphates (Phosphorothioates)

Index

Contents of Comprehensive Inorganic Chemistry

About the Author

Arthur D. F. Toy

