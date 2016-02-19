The Chemistry of Phosphorus
1st Edition
Pergamon Texts in Inorganic Chemistry, Volume 3
Authors: Arthur D. F. Toy
eBook ISBN: 9781483139593
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 174
Description
Pergamon Texts in Inorganic Chemistry, Volume 3: The Chemistry of Phosphorus focuses on the physical and chemical properties of phosphorus. This book discusses phosphorus compounds, such as phosphorus hydrides and phosphonium compounds; phosphorus halides and phosphorus pseudohalides; thiophosphoryl halides and thiophosphoryl pseudohalides; phosphorus oxides; and phosphorus-nitrogen compounds. The pyrophosphates, tripolyphosphates, polyphosphates, cyclic metaphosphates, and ultraphosphates are also covered in this text. This publication is intended for chemical engineering students and chemists researching on the characteristics of phosphorus.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Elemental Phosphorus
2. Phosphides
3. Phosphorus Hydrides and Phosphonium Compounds
4. Phosphorus Halides and Phosphorus Pseudohalides
5. Phosphoryl Halides, Phosphoryl Pseudohalides, Phosphoryl Halide-Pseudohalides, Pyrophosphoryl Halides and Polyphosphoryl Halides
6. Thiophosphoryl Halides and Thiophosphoryl Pseudohalides
7. Phosphorus Oxides
8. Phosphorus Sulfides, Oxysulfides and Related Compounds
9. Phosphorus-Nitrogen Compounds
10. Phosphonitrilic Halides (Halophosphazenes)
11. Lower Oxyacids of Phosphorus
12. Phosphoric Acids
13. Alkali Metal Orthophosphates
14. Alkaline Earth Phosphates
15. Other Inorganic Orthophosphates
16. Pyrophosphates
17. Tripolyphosphates
18. Polyphosphates, Cyclic Metaphosphates and Ultraphosphates
19. Condensed Phosphates with Oxy Anions of Other Elements
20. Haloacids of Phosphorus and Their Salts
21. Peroxyphosphates and Phosphate Peroxyhydrates
22. Thiophosphates (Phosphorothioates)
Index
Contents of Comprehensive Inorganic Chemistry
Independent Opinion
About the Author
Arthur D. F. Toy
