The Chemistry of Oxygen - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080188584, 9781483187594

The Chemistry of Oxygen

1st Edition

Comprehensive Inorganic Chemistry

Authors: E. A. V. Ebsworth J. A. Connor J. J. Turner
eBook ISBN: 9781483187594
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 123
Description

The Chemistry of Oxygen provides a comprehensive coverage of the structure, properties, behavior, and chemical reaction of oxygen. The title first details the general information on oxygen, such as the history, occurrence, and various properties. Next, the selection deals with oxygen atoms and ions. Chapter 3 talks about oxide as a class, while Chapter 4 covers the physical and chemical properties of water. The text also details various compounds that have oxygen, such as oxygen fluorides and hydrogen peroxide. The ninth chapter covers the ozone and its related species, and the last chapter discusses other species containing O3 and O4 groups. The book will be of great use to researchers and practitioners of chemistry related discipline.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Oxygen

2. Oxygen Atoms and Ions

3. Oxides as a Class

4. Water

5. Oxygen Fluorides

6. Hydrogen Peroxide

7. Peroxides and Related Compounds

8. Ozone and Related Species

9. Other Species Containing O3 and O4 Groups

Index

Contents of Comprehensive Inorganic Chemistry

Details

No. of pages:
123
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483187594

About the Author

E. A. V. Ebsworth

J. A. Connor

J. J. Turner

