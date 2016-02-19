The Chemistry of Natural Products: 6 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408700948, 9781483284675

The Chemistry of Natural Products: 6

1st Edition

Plenary Lectures Presented at the Sixth International Symposium on the Chemistry of Natural Products

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483284675
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 178
Description

The Chemistry of Natural Products: 6 discusses some of the advances in the chemistry of sesquiterpenic lactones. This book presents the studies on terpenoids isolated from Compositae. Organized into 10 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the revised structures of some guaianolides and germacranolides. This text then examines the advances in the field of steroidal alkaloids and sapogenins possessing the C27-carbon skeleton of cholestane. Other chapters consider the usefulness of steroidal glycosides of digitalis as life-saving products. This book discusses as well the microbiological oxidation of the five-membered ether sesquiterpenes guaioxide and liguroxide using Mucor parasiticus. The final chapter deals with the application of hypofluorites, particularly trifluoromethyl hypofluorite, in the synthesis of fluorinated steroids. This book is a valuable resource for organic chemists, phytochemists, plant biochemists, botanists, and other scientists. Students and research workers who are interested in the chemistry of natural products will also find this book extremely useful.

Table of Contents


Plenary Lectures

Recent Studies On Sesquiterpenes

Recent Advances in the Chemistry of Plant Steroids

Synthetic Cardenolides and Related Products

Chemical Contributions to Taxonomy and Phytogeny in the Genus Artemisia

Sesquiterpenes Having A Five-Membered Ether-Ring in the Molecule

Applications of Mass Spectrometry in the Steroid Field

Recent Advances in the Chemistry of Terpenoid Tumor Inhibitors

On Photochemical Transformations of Steroids

Advances in Terpene Chemistry

New Methods of Specific Fluorination


About the Author

Sam Stuart

