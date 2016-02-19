The Chemistry of Natural Products: 6 discusses some of the advances in the chemistry of sesquiterpenic lactones. This book presents the studies on terpenoids isolated from Compositae. Organized into 10 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the revised structures of some guaianolides and germacranolides. This text then examines the advances in the field of steroidal alkaloids and sapogenins possessing the C27-carbon skeleton of cholestane. Other chapters consider the usefulness of steroidal glycosides of digitalis as life-saving products. This book discusses as well the microbiological oxidation of the five-membered ether sesquiterpenes guaioxide and liguroxide using Mucor parasiticus. The final chapter deals with the application of hypofluorites, particularly trifluoromethyl hypofluorite, in the synthesis of fluorinated steroids. This book is a valuable resource for organic chemists, phytochemists, plant biochemists, botanists, and other scientists. Students and research workers who are interested in the chemistry of natural products will also find this book extremely useful.