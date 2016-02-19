The Chemistry of Natural Products: 6
1st Edition
Plenary Lectures Presented at the Sixth International Symposium on the Chemistry of Natural Products
Description
The Chemistry of Natural Products: 6 discusses some of the advances in the chemistry of sesquiterpenic lactones. This book presents the studies on terpenoids isolated from Compositae. Organized into 10 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the revised structures of some guaianolides and germacranolides. This text then examines the advances in the field of steroidal alkaloids and sapogenins possessing the C27-carbon skeleton of cholestane. Other chapters consider the usefulness of steroidal glycosides of digitalis as life-saving products. This book discusses as well the microbiological oxidation of the five-membered ether sesquiterpenes guaioxide and liguroxide using Mucor parasiticus. The final chapter deals with the application of hypofluorites, particularly trifluoromethyl hypofluorite, in the synthesis of fluorinated steroids. This book is a valuable resource for organic chemists, phytochemists, plant biochemists, botanists, and other scientists. Students and research workers who are interested in the chemistry of natural products will also find this book extremely useful.
Table of Contents
Plenary Lectures
Recent Studies On Sesquiterpenes
Recent Advances in the Chemistry of Plant Steroids
Synthetic Cardenolides and Related Products
Chemical Contributions to Taxonomy and Phytogeny in the Genus Artemisia
Sesquiterpenes Having A Five-Membered Ether-Ring in the Molecule
Applications of Mass Spectrometry in the Steroid Field
Recent Advances in the Chemistry of Terpenoid Tumor Inhibitors
On Photochemical Transformations of Steroids
Advances in Terpene Chemistry
New Methods of Specific Fluorination
Details
- No. of pages:
- 178
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483284675