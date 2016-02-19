The Chemistry of Manganese, Technetium and Rhenium
1st Edition
Pergamon Texts in Inorganic Chemistry
Description
The Chemistry of Manganese, Technetium and Rhenium is a three-chapter book that discusses the composition, structure, properties, and change of manganese, technetium, and rhenium. The first chapter in this particular book is the 37th chapter of the volume of a series, which focuses on manganese. The history, occurrence, metallurgy, uses, and chemistry of manganese are specifically discussed in this chapter. The compounds of manganese are also presented. This chapter is followed by a chapter on the chemistry of technetium, including its discovery, isolation, and compounds. The last chapter is devoted to rhenium, discussing its discovery, isolation, compounds, and physical and chemical properties. This book will be invaluable to chemistry students and practitioners, especially those interested in the elements featured in this release.
Table of Contents
Preface
Manganese
History and Occurrence
Metallurgy and Uses of the Element
Properties of the Element
Manganese Halides
Manganese Cyanides
Manganese Oxides
Manganese Sulphides, Selenides and Tellurides
Manganese Nitrides, Phosphides, Arsenides and Antimonides
Manganese Carbides and Suicides
Manganese Borides
Manganese Azides
Manganese Fulminates, Cyanates, Thiocyanates and Selenocyanates
Manganese Borates
Manganese Carbonate
Manganese Salts of Simple Carboxylic Acids
Manganese Nitrites and Nitrates
Manganese Salts of Phosphorus Oxyacids
Manganese Sulphites and Sulphates
Manganese Halites, Halates and Perhalates
Manganese Carbonyl
Substitution Reactions of Manganese Carbonyl
Organometallic Compounds of Manganese
Manganese Borane and Carborane Complexes
Manganese Dinitrogen Complexes
Nitrosyl Compounds of Manganese
Manganese Isocyanide Complexes
Manganese Phthalocyanine and Porphyrin Complexes
Manganese 1,2-Dithiolene Complexes
Complexes of Manganese
Technetium
Discovery, Isolation and General Properties
Hydridic Compounds, Halides, Oxide Halides, Cyanide and Thiocyanate Complexes
Oxides, Oxoacids and Salts, Chalcogenides, Refractories
Carbonyls and Organometallic Compounds, Complexes
Rhenium
Discovery, Isolation, Physical and Chemical Properties, Miscellaneous
Hydridic Compounds, Halides and Oxide Halides
Cyanide and Thiocyanate Complexes
Oxides
Perrhenic Acid and the Perrhenates, Chalcogenides and Refractory Compounds
Carbonyls and Organometallic Derivatives
Complex Compounds
Index
Contents of Comprehensive Inorganic Chemistry
Independent Opinion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 223
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483187624
About the Author
R. D. W. Kemmitt
R. D. Peacock
About the Editor
J. C. Bailar
H. J. Emeléus
Affiliations and Expertise
University Chemical laboratory, Cambridge, England