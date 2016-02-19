The Chemistry of Manganese, Technetium and Rhenium is a three-chapter book that discusses the composition, structure, properties, and change of manganese, technetium, and rhenium. The first chapter in this particular book is the 37th chapter of the volume of a series, which focuses on manganese. The history, occurrence, metallurgy, uses, and chemistry of manganese are specifically discussed in this chapter. The compounds of manganese are also presented. This chapter is followed by a chapter on the chemistry of technetium, including its discovery, isolation, and compounds. The last chapter is devoted to rhenium, discussing its discovery, isolation, compounds, and physical and chemical properties. This book will be invaluable to chemistry students and practitioners, especially those interested in the elements featured in this release.