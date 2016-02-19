The Chemistry of Manganese, Technetium and Rhenium - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080188706, 9781483187624

The Chemistry of Manganese, Technetium and Rhenium

1st Edition

Pergamon Texts in Inorganic Chemistry

Authors: R. D. W. Kemmitt R. D. Peacock
Editors: J. C. Bailar H. J. Emeléus Ronald Nyholm
eBook ISBN: 9781483187624
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 223
Description

The Chemistry of Manganese, Technetium and Rhenium is a three-chapter book that discusses the composition, structure, properties, and change of manganese, technetium, and rhenium. The first chapter in this particular book is the 37th chapter of the volume of a series, which focuses on manganese. The history, occurrence, metallurgy, uses, and chemistry of manganese are specifically discussed in this chapter. The compounds of manganese are also presented. This chapter is followed by a chapter on the chemistry of technetium, including its discovery, isolation, and compounds. The last chapter is devoted to rhenium, discussing its discovery, isolation, compounds, and physical and chemical properties. This book will be invaluable to chemistry students and practitioners, especially those interested in the elements featured in this release.

Table of Contents


Preface

Manganese

History and Occurrence

Metallurgy and Uses of the Element

Properties of the Element

Manganese Halides

Manganese Cyanides

Manganese Oxides

Manganese Sulphides, Selenides and Tellurides

Manganese Nitrides, Phosphides, Arsenides and Antimonides

Manganese Carbides and Suicides

Manganese Borides

Manganese Azides

Manganese Fulminates, Cyanates, Thiocyanates and Selenocyanates

Manganese Borates

Manganese Carbonate

Manganese Salts of Simple Carboxylic Acids

Manganese Nitrites and Nitrates

Manganese Salts of Phosphorus Oxyacids

Manganese Sulphites and Sulphates

Manganese Halites, Halates and Perhalates

Manganese Carbonyl

Substitution Reactions of Manganese Carbonyl

Organometallic Compounds of Manganese

Manganese Borane and Carborane Complexes

Manganese Dinitrogen Complexes

Nitrosyl Compounds of Manganese

Manganese Isocyanide Complexes

Manganese Phthalocyanine and Porphyrin Complexes

Manganese 1,2-Dithiolene Complexes

Complexes of Manganese

Technetium

Discovery, Isolation and General Properties

Hydridic Compounds, Halides, Oxide Halides, Cyanide and Thiocyanate Complexes

Oxides, Oxoacids and Salts, Chalcogenides, Refractories

Carbonyls and Organometallic Compounds, Complexes

Rhenium

Discovery, Isolation, Physical and Chemical Properties, Miscellaneous

Hydridic Compounds, Halides and Oxide Halides

Cyanide and Thiocyanate Complexes

Oxides

Perrhenic Acid and the Perrhenates, Chalcogenides and Refractory Compounds

Carbonyls and Organometallic Derivatives

Complex Compounds

Index

Contents of Comprehensive Inorganic Chemistry

Details

No. of pages:
223
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483187624

About the Author

R. D. W. Kemmitt

R. D. Peacock

About the Editor

J. C. Bailar

H. J. Emeléus

Affiliations and Expertise

University Chemical laboratory, Cambridge, England

Ronald Nyholm

