The Chemistry of Iron, Cobalt and Nickel deals with the chemistry of iron, cobalt, and nickel and covers topics ranging from the occurrence and distribution of all three elements to their properties, allotropy, and analytical chemistry. Compounds of iron, cobalt, and nickel in both low and high oxidation states are also discussed. This book is divided into three sections and begins with the history of iron, along with its occurrence and distribution, allotropy, and preparation and industrial production. The nuclear, physical, and chemical properties of iron, as well as the biological importance of iron compounds, are also considered. Compounds of iron are discussed, including carbonyls and nitric oxide complexes. The next two sections deal with the history, occurrence and distribution, allotropy, analytical chemistry, and preparation and industrial production of cobalt and nickel, along with their nuclear, physical, and chemical properties. Compounds of cobalt and nickel are examined, from carbonyls and nitrosyls to cyanides and organometallic compounds. This monograph will be a useful resource for inorganic chemists.