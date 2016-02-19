The Chemistry of Iron, Cobalt and Nickel - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080188744, 9781483146430

The Chemistry of Iron, Cobalt and Nickel

1st Edition

Comprehensive Inorganic Chemistry

Authors: D. Nicholls
eBook ISBN: 9781483146430
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 199
Description

The Chemistry of Iron, Cobalt and Nickel deals with the chemistry of iron, cobalt, and nickel and covers topics ranging from the occurrence and distribution of all three elements to their properties, allotropy, and analytical chemistry. Compounds of iron, cobalt, and nickel in both low and high oxidation states are also discussed. This book is divided into three sections and begins with the history of iron, along with its occurrence and distribution, allotropy, and preparation and industrial production. The nuclear, physical, and chemical properties of iron, as well as the biological importance of iron compounds, are also considered. Compounds of iron are discussed, including carbonyls and nitric oxide complexes. The next two sections deal with the history, occurrence and distribution, allotropy, analytical chemistry, and preparation and industrial production of cobalt and nickel, along with their nuclear, physical, and chemical properties. Compounds of cobalt and nickel are examined, from carbonyls and nitrosyls to cyanides and organometallic compounds. This monograph will be a useful resource for inorganic chemists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Iron

1. The Element

2. Compounds of Iron in Low Oxidation States (- 2, - 1, 0, +1)

3. Compounds of Iron(II)

4. Compounds of Iron(III)

5. Compounds of Iron in High Oxidation States (+4, +5, +6)

Cobalt

1. The Element

2. Compounds of Cobalt in Low Oxidation States (- 1, 0, +1)

3. Compounds of Cobalt(II)

4. Compounds of Cobalt(III)

5. Compounds of Cobalt in High Oxidation States (+4, +5)

Nickel

1. The Element

2. Compounds of Nickel in Low Oxidation States (-1, 0, +1)

3. Compounds of Nickel(II)

4. Compounds of Nickel in High Oxidation States (+3, +4)

Index

Contents of Comprehensive Inorganic Chemistry

