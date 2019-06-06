The Chemistry of Heterocycles
1st Edition
Chemistry of Six to Eight Membered N,O, S, P and Se Heterocycles
Description
The Chemistry of Heterocycles: Chemistry of Six to Eight Membered N,O, S, P and Se Heterocycles details the chemistry, behavior and potential of these important structures. The book presents a practical guide to international nomenclature, including discussions of fused ring systems, heteroatoms with abnormal valences, and bridged, spiro and polycyclic heterocycles. Three membered heterocycles are then the focus, along with their thermodynamic properties and importance in natural products, medicines, materials, and their unique aspects, such as strain, basicity and reactivity. Additional chapters cover 100 key heterocycle structures, from Azetidines, Pyrroles and Pyridines, to Benzoxepines and Oxocanes.
Final chapters explore cutting-edge advances in the development of phosphorus and selenium based heterocycles.
Key Features
- Provides clear, detailed information on each heterocyclic group, including structural features, such as ring strain, basicity, synthesis and reactivity towards electrophilic and nucleophilic reagents
- Highlights the latest advances in the field, including phosphorous and selenium-based heterocycles supported by numerous illustrations
- Includes details of functionalized heterocycles used as synthons for the construction of various arenes and heteroarenes
Readership
Predominantly organic, heterocycle and medicinal chemists at both academic and industrial levels. Particular interest for upper-level students and those teaching in these areas
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Heterocyclic Nomenclature
3. Three Membered Heterocycles
4. Four membered heterocycles
5. Five Membered Heterocycles
6. Six membered heterocycles with mono heteroatom
7. Seven membered heterocycles
8. Eight Membered Heterocycles
9. Phosphorous, and Selenium based heterocycles
Details
- No. of pages:
- 503
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 6th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128192108
About the Author
Vishnu Ji Ram
Further to his superannuation as Dy. Director for the Central Drug Research Institute, Lucknow, UP, India, a world class, premier research Institute for drug development, Prof Ram became Emeritus professor and served various academic institutions for 10 years. Besides research experience, he has also earned 18 years of experience teaching heterocyclic chemistry to graduate and post-graduate classes. He has 256 publications to his name, including several review articles published in top chemistry journals. He is also recipient of prestigious fellowships from JSPS, Japan, Alexander von Humboldt (AvH), Germany and NIH, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, Lucknow University; former Deputy Director for the Central Drug Research Institute, Lucknow, India
Arun Sethi
Prof Sethi has over 27 years of experience teaching graduate and post-graduate classes. He has written three popular text books on Practical chemistry as well as Basic Organic chemistry for graduate and postgraduate students. In addition, he has produced numerous research publications and review articles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Chemistry, Lucknow University, India
Mahendra Nath
Prof Nath has over 10 years of teaching experience of graduate and postgraduate classes in the Department of Chemistry, Delhi University. He has been abroad as a postdoctoral fellow in Canada and USA for several years working on heterocyclic systems. At present, his research is also focused on the development of various heterocyclic systems including porphyrins and biomimetic metalloporphyrins. He has numerous publications and review articles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Chemistry, Delhi University
Ramendra Pratap
Dr Pratap has 6 years experience of teaching heterocyclic chemistry and mechanistic investigation approach, Stereochemistry and Spectroscopy to graduate and post graduate students. He has also lot of research experience in India and abroad and is recipient of the Alexander von Humboldt Fellowship, Germany. He has numerous publications to his credit in various reputed journals of high impact factor. At present, his research is focused on the design and synthesis of various heterocyclic systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry, Delhi University, India