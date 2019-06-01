The Chemistry of Heterocycles
1st Edition
Nomenclature and Chemistry of Three to Five Membered Heterocycles
Description
Heterocycles are ubiquitously present in nature and occupy a unique place in organic chemistry as they are part of the DNA and haemoglobin that make life possible. The Chemistry of Heterocycles covers an introduction to the topic, followed by a chapter on the nomenclature of all classes of isolated, fused and polycyclic heterocycles. The third chapter delineates the highly strained three membered N,O and S containing aromatic and non-aromatic heterocycles with one and more than one similar and dissimilar heteroatom. The four-membered heterocycles are abundantly present in various natural and synthetic products of pharmacological importance. This chapter describes the natural abundance, synthesis, chemical reactivity, structural features and their medicinal importance. This class of compounds are present as sub-structures in penicillin and cytotoxic Taxol. Lastly, a chapter on the natural abundance, synthesis, chemical reactivity and pharmacological importance of 5-membered heterocycles with N,O,S heteroatom is covered. The chemistry of heterocycles with mixed heteroatom such as, N-S, N-O, N-S etc. is also described.
Key Features
- Gives in-depth, clear information about various systems of nomenclature along with widely acceptable IUPAC system for naming various classes of heterocycles
- Provides complete information about natural occurrences, synthesis, chemical reactivity, pharmacological importance of heterocycles and their application in material science
- Highly relevant for graduate students and researchers, providing updated information about various isolated and fused N,O and,S containing heterocycles
Readership
Predominantly organic, heterocycle and medicinal chemists at both academic and industrial levels. Particular interest for upper-level students and those teaching in these areas
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Nomenclature of Heterocycles
3. Three Membered Heterocycles
4. Four Membered Heterocycles
5. Five Membered Heterocycles
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 1st June 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081011911
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081010334
About the Author
Vishnu Ji Ram
Further to his superannuation as Dy. Director for the Central Drug Research Institute, Lucknow, UP, India, a world class, premier research Institute for drug development, Prof Ram became Emeritus professor and served various academic institutions for 10 years. Besides research experience, he has also earned 18 years of experience teaching heterocyclic chemistry to graduate and post-graduate classes. He has 256 publications to his name, including several review articles published in top chemistry journals. He is also recipient of prestigious fellowships from JSPS, Japan, Alexander von Humboldt (AvH), Germany and NIH, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, Lucknow University; former Deputy Director for the Central Drug Research Institute, Lucknow, India
Arun Sethi
Prof Sethi has over 27 years of experience teaching graduate and post-graduate classes. He has written three popular text books on Practical chemistry as well as Basic Organic chemistry for graduate and postgraduate students. In addition, he has produced numerous research publications and review articles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Chemistry, Lucknow University, India
Mahendra Nath
Prof Nath has over 10 years of teaching experience of graduate and postgraduate classes in the Department of Chemistry, Delhi University. He has been abroad as a postdoctoral fellow in Canada and USA for several years working on heterocyclic systems. At present, his research is also focused on the development of various heterocyclic systems including porphyrins and biomimetic metalloporphyrins. He has numerous publications and review articles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Chemistry, Delhi University
Ramendra Pratap
Dr Pratap has 6 years experience of teaching heterocyclic chemistry and mechanistic investigation approach, Stereochemistry and Spectroscopy to graduate and post graduate students. He has also lot of research experience in India and abroad and is recipient of the Alexander von Humboldt Fellowship, Germany. He has numerous publications to his credit in various reputed journals of high impact factor. At present, his research is focused on the design and synthesis of various heterocyclic systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry, Delhi University, India