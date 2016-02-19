Pergamon Texts in Inorganic Chemistry, Volume 14: The Chemistry of Germanium, Tin, and Lead focuses on the properties, characteristics, transformations, and reactions of lead, germanium, and tin.

The book focuses on germanium and compounds of Ge(I) and Ge(II). Discussions focus on germanium(II) compounds of phosphorus and arsenic, germanium(II) imide and nitride, monohalides, analytical determination, biological activity, chemical behavior of germanium, and production and industrial use of germanium. The text then elaborates on organogermanium compounds, complexes of germanium(IV), and tin. Topics include nuclear magnetic resonance, chemical properties of tin metal, isotopes of tin, occurrence and distribution of tin, and fluorogermanates and chlorogermanates. The manuscript takes a look at nuclear magnetic resonance, extraction, industrial and commercial utilization, toxicity, and chemical properties of metallic lead.

The publication is a vital source of data for researchers interested in the chemistry of lead, germanium, and tin.