The Chemistry of Germanium
1st Edition
Tin and Lead
Description
Pergamon Texts in Inorganic Chemistry, Volume 14: The Chemistry of Germanium, Tin, and Lead focuses on the properties, characteristics, transformations, and reactions of lead, germanium, and tin.
The book focuses on germanium and compounds of Ge(I) and Ge(II). Discussions focus on germanium(II) compounds of phosphorus and arsenic, germanium(II) imide and nitride, monohalides, analytical determination, biological activity, chemical behavior of germanium, and production and industrial use of germanium. The text then elaborates on organogermanium compounds, complexes of germanium(IV), and tin. Topics include nuclear magnetic resonance, chemical properties of tin metal, isotopes of tin, occurrence and distribution of tin, and fluorogermanates and chlorogermanates. The manuscript takes a look at nuclear magnetic resonance, extraction, industrial and commercial utilization, toxicity, and chemical properties of metallic lead.
The publication is a vital source of data for researchers interested in the chemistry of lead, germanium, and tin.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part XVI: Germanium
Chapter 1. The Element
1.1. Discovery and History. Occurrence
1.2. Production and Industrial Use
1.3. Chemical Behavior of The Element
1.4. Biological Activity
1.5. Analytical Determination
Chapter 2. Compounds of Ge(I)
2.1. Monohydride, (GeH)*
2.2. Monohalides
Chapter 3. Compounds of Ge(II)
3.1. Dihydride, GeH2 ("Polygermene")
3.2. Germanium Difluoride, GeF2
3.3. Germanium Bichloride, GeCl2
3.4. Germanium Dibromide, GeBr2
3.5. Germanium Diiodide, GeI2
3.6. Germanium Monoxide, GeO
3.7. Germanium(II) Hydroxide, Ge(OH)2
3.8. Germanium Monosulfide, Ges
3.9. Germanium(II) Selenide and Telluride
3.10. Germanium(II) Imide and Nitride
3.11. Germanium(II) Compounds of Phosphorus and Arsenic
3.12. Organic Derivatives of Ge(II)
Chapter 4. Compounds of Ge(III)
Chapter 5. Compounds of Ge(IV)
5.1. Germanium(IV) Hydrides
5.2. Germanium(IV) Halides
5.3. Germanium(IV) Chalcogenides
5.4. Oxyacid Salts of Ge(IV)
Chapter 6. Organogermanium Compounds
6.1. General
6.2. Preparative Methods
6.3. Tetra-Alkyls and Tetra-Aryls, RiGe
6.4. Organogermanium Hydrides
6.5. Organogermanium Halides
6.6. Organogermanium Oxides
6.7. Organofunctional Organogermanium Compounds
6.8. Other Organogermanium Compounds
Chapter 7. Complexes of Germanium(IV)
7.1. Fluorogermanates and Chlorogermanates
7.2. Complexes of Transition Metals
Part XVII: Tin
Chapter 1. The Element
1.1. Historical
1.2. Occurrence and Distribution
1.3. Extraction
1.4. Industrial and Commercial Utilization of Tin
1.5. Allotropes of Tin
1.6. Isotopes of Tin
1.7. Chemical Properties of Tin Metal
1.8. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
1.9. Mössbauer Spectroscopy
Chapter 2. Compounds
2.1. Alloys
2.2. Tin(II) Bonding
2.3. Tin(IV) Bonding
2.4. Organometallic Compounds
2.5. Hydrides
2.6. Compounds of Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Arsenic, Antimony and Bismuth
2.7. Oxides and Oxygen Compounds
2.8. Tin Salts of Inorganic Oxy-Acids
2.9. Chalcogen Compounds
2.10. Halogeno Compounds
2.11. Pseudohalogen Compounds
2.12. Metal-Metal Bonds Involving Tin
Part XVIII: Lead
Chapter 1. The Element
1.1 Historical
1.2. Occurrence and Distribution
1.3. Extraction
1.4. Lead Metal
1.5. Isotopes
1.6. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
1.7. Alloys
1.8. Chemical Properties of Metallic Lead
1.9. Industrial and Commercial Utilization
1.10. Analysis
1.11. Toxicity
Chapter 2. Compounds
2.1. Organolead Compounds
2.2. Hydrides
2.3. Compounds of Nitrogen, Phosphorus Arsenic, Antimony and Bismuth
2.4. Oxygen Compounds
2.5. Lead Salts of Inorganic Acids
2.6. Chalcogen Compounds
2.7. Halogeno Compounds
2.8. Pseudohalides
2.9. Metal-Metal Bonds Containing Lead
Index
Contents of Comprehensive Inorganic Chemistry
