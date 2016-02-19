The Chemistry of Fluorine and Its Compounds - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483229652, 9781483273044

The Chemistry of Fluorine and Its Compounds

1st Edition

Authors: H. J. Emeléus
Editors: Louis Meites
eBook ISBN: 9781483273044
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 144
Description

The Chemistry of Fluorine and Its Compounds is an expanded and updated treatment of the material presented in a series of five lectures given by Professor Emeleus while in residence at the Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn in November and December, 1966. This book is one of a series of monographs made possible by a Science Center Development Grant from the National Science Foundation that enabled the Institute's Department of Chemistry to establish a Distinguished Visiting Lectureship that is held successively by a number of eminent chemists, each of whom has played a leading part in the development of some important area of chemical research.
The book opens with an introductory chapter on the chemistry of fluorine. This is followed by separate chapters on halogen fluorides, oxygen fluorides, hypofluorites, fluorides of Group III, carbon fluorides; and perfluoro organometallic compounds fluorides of silicon, germanium, tin, and lead. Subsequent chapters deal with fluorides of nitrogen and related compounds; fluorides of phosphorus, arsenic, antimony, and bismuth; and fluorides of sulfur, selenium, and tellurium.

Table of Contents


Introduction

The Halogen Fluorides

The Oxygen Fluorides

Hypofluorites

Fluorides of Group III

The Carbon Fluorides

Perfluoro Organometallic Compounds

Perfluoroaromatic Derivatives

Fluoroalkyl and Fluoroaryl Derivatives of Transition Metals

Fluorides of Silicon, Germanium, Tin, and Lead

Fluorides of Nitrogen and Related Compounds

Fluorides of Phosphorus, Arsenic, Antimony, and Bismuth

Fluorides of Sulfur, Selenium, and Tellurium

Conclusion

Bibliography

Subject Index

About the Author

H. J. Emeléus

Affiliations and Expertise

University Chemical laboratory, Cambridge, England

About the Editor

Louis Meites

