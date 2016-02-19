The Chemistry of Fluorine and Its Compounds
1st Edition
Description
The Chemistry of Fluorine and Its Compounds is an expanded and updated treatment of the material presented in a series of five lectures given by Professor Emeleus while in residence at the Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn in November and December, 1966. This book is one of a series of monographs made possible by a Science Center Development Grant from the National Science Foundation that enabled the Institute's Department of Chemistry to establish a Distinguished Visiting Lectureship that is held successively by a number of eminent chemists, each of whom has played a leading part in the development of some important area of chemical research.
The book opens with an introductory chapter on the chemistry of fluorine. This is followed by separate chapters on halogen fluorides, oxygen fluorides, hypofluorites, fluorides of Group III, carbon fluorides; and perfluoro organometallic compounds fluorides of silicon, germanium, tin, and lead. Subsequent chapters deal with fluorides of nitrogen and related compounds; fluorides of phosphorus, arsenic, antimony, and bismuth; and fluorides of sulfur, selenium, and tellurium.
Table of Contents
Introduction
The Halogen Fluorides
The Oxygen Fluorides
Hypofluorites
Fluorides of Group III
The Carbon Fluorides
Perfluoro Organometallic Compounds
Perfluoroaromatic Derivatives
Fluoroalkyl and Fluoroaryl Derivatives of Transition Metals
Fluorides of Silicon, Germanium, Tin, and Lead
Fluorides of Nitrogen and Related Compounds
Fluorides of Phosphorus, Arsenic, Antimony, and Bismuth
Fluorides of Sulfur, Selenium, and Tellurium
Conclusion
Bibliography
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 144
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483273044
About the Author
H. J. Emeléus
Affiliations and Expertise
University Chemical laboratory, Cambridge, England