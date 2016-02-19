The Chemistry of Electrode Processes discusses "electrodics" or the science dealing with the transfer of an electric charge between a solid and liquid phase. This book reviews the applications of electrodics, the history of electrochemistry, and the basic definitions and concepts of the galvanic cell. This text also deals with the rate expressions associated with the different types of electrode reaction mechanism including the passing of Faradaic current, the current-voltage curve, mass transport overpotential, and the influence of surface structure on electrode processes. This book describes the electrode-solution interphase at equilibrium, the properties of such interphase, and the ways it can influence electrode kinetics. Any electrode reaction involves several steps and can be influenced by diffusion, adsorption and other parameters. The techniques to study electrode reactions and the electrode-solution interphase consists of equilibrium measurements, steady state measurement, and transient measurement. This text also describes the significant and potential uses of electrodics in technology which need less expensive equipment compared to using spectrophotometric techniques. This book is suitable chemists, for advanced students in analytical chemistry, physics, thermodynamics, and related subjects.