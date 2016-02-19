The Chemistry of Electrode Processes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122676505, 9780323159524

The Chemistry of Electrode Processes

1st Edition

Authors: Ilana Fried
eBook ISBN: 9780323159524
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 236
Description

The Chemistry of Electrode Processes discusses "electrodics" or the science dealing with the transfer of an electric charge between a solid and liquid phase. This book reviews the applications of electrodics, the history of electrochemistry, and the basic definitions and concepts of the galvanic cell. This text also deals with the rate expressions associated with the different types of electrode reaction mechanism including the passing of Faradaic current, the current-voltage curve, mass transport overpotential, and the influence of surface structure on electrode processes. This book describes the electrode-solution interphase at equilibrium, the properties of such interphase, and the ways it can influence electrode kinetics. Any electrode reaction involves several steps and can be influenced by diffusion, adsorption and other parameters. The techniques to study electrode reactions and the electrode-solution interphase consists of equilibrium measurements, steady state measurement, and transient measurement. This text also describes the significant and potential uses of electrodics in technology which need less expensive equipment compared to using spectrophotometric techniques. This book is suitable chemists, for advanced students in analytical chemistry, physics, thermodynamics, and related subjects.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgements

List of Important Symbols

Chapter 1. Introduction

A. Definition of the Field of Interest

B. The Applications of Electrodics

C. Historical Development

Chapter 2. The Galvanic Cell, Basic Definitions and Concepts

A. The Cell

B. The Structure of the Interphase

C. Mechanism of Current Flow

D. Cell and Electrode Potential

E. Overpotential

Chapter 3. Electrode Kinetics

A. The Passing of a Faradaic Current—A Surface Process

B. The Current-Voltage Curve

C. Mass Transport Overpotential

D. Overpotential Due to Slow Electron Transfer

E. "Kinetic Currents", Reaction Controlled Overpotential

F. The Influence of Surface Structure on Electrode Processes

G. The Cell Impedance

H. Complex Electrode Reactions: Showing the Way

Chapter 4. The Electrode-Solution Interphase at Equilibrium

A. A Qualitative Presentation of the Interphase

B. A Quantitative Treatment of the Interphase

C. Adsorption from Solution

D. The Influence of the Interphase on Electrode Kinetics

Appendix

Chapter 5. Techniques of Measurement

A. What is Measured?

B. Cells, Electrodes and Equipment

C. Measurements at Equilibrium

D. Steady State Measurements

E. Transient Measurements

F. Reflection Spectroscopy and Ellipsometry

Appendix

Chapter 6. Some Technological Aspects of Electrodics

A. Electrodic Methods of Analysis

B. Electroplating

C. Corrosion

D. Batteries and Fuel Cells

E. Electrochemical Production

F. Summary

Bibliography

Subject Index

About the Author

Ilana Fried

