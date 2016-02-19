The Chemistry of Copper, Silver and Gold deals with the chemistry of copper, silver, and gold and covers topics ranging from the occurrence and metallurgy of copper to copper compounds and compounds containing copper-metal bonds, compounds of silver, and gold alloys. Hydrides and halides, cyanides and oxides, hydroxides and oxyacids, and thiocyanates and selenocyanates are also discussed. This volume is comprised of three chapters and opens with a brief history of copper, along with its occurrence and metallurgy, analysis, and compounds. The next chapter is devoted to silver and its compounds, while the last chapter describes gold, its isotopes and alloys, chemistry, and gold hydrides and halides, cyanides and oxides, hydroxides and oxyacids. Gold sulfides, selenides and tellurides, and nitrates are also considered, along with nitrides, azides, phosphides, and arsenides; and thiosulfates, selenates, selenites, thiocyanates, and selenocyanates. The final sections look at gold complexes and the organometallic and analytical chemistry of gold. This book will be a valuable source of information for inorganic chemists.