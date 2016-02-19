The Chemistry of Copper, Silver and Gold
1st Edition
Pergamon Texts in Inorganic Chemistry
Description
The Chemistry of Copper, Silver and Gold deals with the chemistry of copper, silver, and gold and covers topics ranging from the occurrence and metallurgy of copper to copper compounds and compounds containing copper-metal bonds, compounds of silver, and gold alloys. Hydrides and halides, cyanides and oxides, hydroxides and oxyacids, and thiocyanates and selenocyanates are also discussed. This volume is comprised of three chapters and opens with a brief history of copper, along with its occurrence and metallurgy, analysis, and compounds. The next chapter is devoted to silver and its compounds, while the last chapter describes gold, its isotopes and alloys, chemistry, and gold hydrides and halides, cyanides and oxides, hydroxides and oxyacids. Gold sulfides, selenides and tellurides, and nitrates are also considered, along with nitrides, azides, phosphides, and arsenides; and thiosulfates, selenates, selenites, thiocyanates, and selenocyanates. The final sections look at gold complexes and the organometallic and analytical chemistry of gold. This book will be a valuable source of information for inorganic chemists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Copper
1. History
2. Occurrence and Metallurgy of Copper
3. The Element
4. The Chemistry of Copper
5. Copper(0) Compounds and Compounds Containing Copper-Metal Bonds
6. Copper(I) Compounds
7. Copper(II) Compounds
8. Copper(III) Compounds
9. Analysis of Copper
Silver
Introduction
1. The Element
2. Compounds of the Element
3. Analysis of Silver
Gold
1. Introduction
2. The Element
3. The Chemistry of Gold
4. Alloys
5. Hydrides
6. Halides
7. Cyanides
8. Oxides
9. Hydroxides and Oxyacids
10. Sulphides, Selenides and Tellurides
11. Nitrides, Azides, Phosphides and Arsenides
12. Nitrates
13. Thiosulphates, Selenates, Selenites, Thiocyanates and Selenocyanates
14. Organometallic Chemistry
15. Complexes
16. Analytical Chemistry
Index
Contents of Comprehensive Inorganic Chemistry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 202
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483158396