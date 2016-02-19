The Chemistry of Copper, Silver and Gold - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080188607, 9781483158396

The Chemistry of Copper, Silver and Gold

1st Edition

Pergamon Texts in Inorganic Chemistry

Authors: A. G. Massey N. R. Thompson B. F. G. Johnson
eBook ISBN: 9781483158396
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 202
Description

The Chemistry of Copper, Silver and Gold deals with the chemistry of copper, silver, and gold and covers topics ranging from the occurrence and metallurgy of copper to copper compounds and compounds containing copper-metal bonds, compounds of silver, and gold alloys. Hydrides and halides, cyanides and oxides, hydroxides and oxyacids, and thiocyanates and selenocyanates are also discussed. This volume is comprised of three chapters and opens with a brief history of copper, along with its occurrence and metallurgy, analysis, and compounds. The next chapter is devoted to silver and its compounds, while the last chapter describes gold, its isotopes and alloys, chemistry, and gold hydrides and halides, cyanides and oxides, hydroxides and oxyacids. Gold sulfides, selenides and tellurides, and nitrates are also considered, along with nitrides, azides, phosphides, and arsenides; and thiosulfates, selenates, selenites, thiocyanates, and selenocyanates. The final sections look at gold complexes and the organometallic and analytical chemistry of gold. This book will be a valuable source of information for inorganic chemists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Copper

1. History

2. Occurrence and Metallurgy of Copper

3. The Element

4. The Chemistry of Copper

5. Copper(0) Compounds and Compounds Containing Copper-Metal Bonds

6. Copper(I) Compounds

7. Copper(II) Compounds

8. Copper(III) Compounds

9. Analysis of Copper

Silver

Introduction

1. The Element

2. Compounds of the Element

3. Analysis of Silver

Gold

1. Introduction

2. The Element

3. The Chemistry of Gold

4. Alloys

5. Hydrides

6. Halides

7. Cyanides

8. Oxides

9. Hydroxides and Oxyacids

10. Sulphides, Selenides and Tellurides

11. Nitrides, Azides, Phosphides and Arsenides

12. Nitrates

13. Thiosulphates, Selenates, Selenites, Thiocyanates and Selenocyanates

14. Organometallic Chemistry

15. Complexes

16. Analytical Chemistry

Index

Contents of Comprehensive Inorganic Chemistry

Details

No. of pages:
202
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483158396

