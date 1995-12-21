The Chemistry of C-Glycosides, Volume 13

@qu:This is a monumental work that provides essentially comprehensive coverage of C-gylcosides. This book shows various synthetic methods available for the preparation of C-glycosides, and illustrates the interesting breadth of connections between carbohydrate chemistry and modern general synthetic organic chemistry.... It should become an important companion for both graduate students and senior researchers in the field. @source:Heterocycles @from:Geert-Jan Boons @qu:The book discusses the chemistry of C-glycosides in eight chapters.... The following reaction types are covered: electrophilic substitutions, nucleophilic substitutions, transition metal mediated C-glycosylations, anomeric radicals, rearrangements and cycloadditions, and sugar ring formations.... In summary, the book is well presented and gives a comprehensive review of the subject. It should be of interest to a wide audience. @source:Chemistry & Industry @from:T.-Y. Luh @qu:This book, like others in the Tetrahedron Organic Chemistry Series, represents a timely review of the rapidly burgeoning field in carbohydrate chemistry. The emphasis of this book is on the synthetic perspective of C-glycosides.... The book is concisely written and the schemes are neatly drawn. Graduate students and researchers interested in organic synthesis related to carbohydrates will find this useful, as the book serves an excellent introductory overview of the subject it covers.... This reviewer recommends this book enthusiastically. @source:Synthesis