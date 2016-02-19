The Chemistry of Arsenic, Antimony and Bismuth
1st Edition
Pergamon Texts in Inorganic Chemistry
Description
Pergamon Texts in Inorganic Chemistry, Volume 2: The Chemistry of Arsenic, Antimony and Bismuth focuses on the physical and chemical properties of arsenic, antimony, and bismuth. This book discusses the alloys and intermetallic compounds; general aspects of the chemistry of arsenic; salts of antimony and bismuth; and organometallic compounds. The complexes of Arsenic(V), Antimony(V), and Bismuth(V), and mixed valency compounds and mechanisms of redox reactions are also elaborated. This text describes the chemical and physical properties of compounds, such as hydrides EH3, halides EX3, oxides E2O3, halides EX5, sulfides E2S5, oxides E2O5, and related oxyacids. This publication is intended for chemical engineering students and chemists researching on the characteristics of arsenic, antimony, and bismuth.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. The Elements
2. Alloys and Inter-metallic Compounds
3. General Aspects of the Chemistry of Arsenic, Antimony and Bismuth
4. Hydrides EH3
5. Halides EX3
6. Oxides E2O3
7. Sulphides, Selenides and Tellurides
8. Salts of Antimony and Bismuth
9. Organometallic Compounds
10. Complexes of Tervalent Arsenic, Antimony, and Bismuth
11. Halides EX5
12. Oxides E2O5 and Related Oxyacids
13. Sulphides E2S5
14. Organometallic Compounds
15. Complexes of Arsenic(V), Antimony(V) and Bismuth(V)
16. Mixed Valency Compounds and Mechanisms of Redox Reactions
Index
Contents of Comprehensive Inorganic Chemistry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 153
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483140063
About the Author
J. D. Smith
About the Editor
J. C. Bailar
H. J. Emeléus
Affiliations and Expertise
University Chemical laboratory, Cambridge, England