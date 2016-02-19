The Chemistry of Arsenic, Antimony and Bismuth - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080187778, 9781483140063

The Chemistry of Arsenic, Antimony and Bismuth

1st Edition

Pergamon Texts in Inorganic Chemistry

Authors: J. D. Smith
Editors: J. C. Bailar H. J. Emeléus Ronald Nyholm
eBook ISBN: 9781483140063
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 153
Description

Pergamon Texts in Inorganic Chemistry, Volume 2: The Chemistry of Arsenic, Antimony and Bismuth focuses on the physical and chemical properties of arsenic, antimony, and bismuth. This book discusses the alloys and intermetallic compounds; general aspects of the chemistry of arsenic; salts of antimony and bismuth; and organometallic compounds. The complexes of Arsenic(V), Antimony(V), and Bismuth(V), and mixed valency compounds and mechanisms of redox reactions are also elaborated. This text describes the chemical and physical properties of compounds, such as hydrides EH3, halides EX3, oxides E2O3, halides EX5, sulfides E2S5, oxides E2O5, and related oxyacids. This publication is intended for chemical engineering students and chemists researching on the characteristics of arsenic, antimony, and bismuth.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. The Elements

2. Alloys and Inter-metallic Compounds

3. General Aspects of the Chemistry of Arsenic, Antimony and Bismuth

4. Hydrides EH3

5. Halides EX3

6. Oxides E2O3

7. Sulphides, Selenides and Tellurides

8. Salts of Antimony and Bismuth

9. Organometallic Compounds

10. Complexes of Tervalent Arsenic, Antimony, and Bismuth

11. Halides EX5

12. Oxides E2O5 and Related Oxyacids

13. Sulphides E2S5

14. Organometallic Compounds

15. Complexes of Arsenic(V), Antimony(V) and Bismuth(V)

16. Mixed Valency Compounds and Mechanisms of Redox Reactions

Index

Contents of Comprehensive Inorganic Chemistry

About the Author

J. D. Smith

About the Editor

J. C. Bailar

H. J. Emeléus

Affiliations and Expertise

University Chemical laboratory, Cambridge, England

Ronald Nyholm

