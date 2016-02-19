Pergamon Texts in Inorganic Chemistry, Volume 2: The Chemistry of Arsenic, Antimony and Bismuth focuses on the physical and chemical properties of arsenic, antimony, and bismuth. This book discusses the alloys and intermetallic compounds; general aspects of the chemistry of arsenic; salts of antimony and bismuth; and organometallic compounds. The complexes of Arsenic(V), Antimony(V), and Bismuth(V), and mixed valency compounds and mechanisms of redox reactions are also elaborated. This text describes the chemical and physical properties of compounds, such as hydrides EH3, halides EX3, oxides E2O3, halides EX5, sulfides E2S5, oxides E2O5, and related oxyacids. This publication is intended for chemical engineering students and chemists researching on the characteristics of arsenic, antimony, and bismuth.