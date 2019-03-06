K. WADE and A. J. BANISTER: The CHEMISTRY OF ALUMINIUM, GALLIUM, INDIUM AND THALLIUM

The book : THE CHEMISTRY OF ALUMINIUM, GALLIUM, INDIUM AND THALLIUM represents a valuable summary of information about metals Al, Ga, In, and Tl. An individual metals are taken from different perspectives and the book offers a wide range of data from inorganic chemistry, toxicology, metallurgy and others fields. It is very helpful in acquiring the physical and chemical properties of the metals and their chemical compounds and also a suitable source in creating theoretical introductions of works focusing on the mentioned metals. As a disadvantage, I evaluate the misleading information about the issue year, as the information found in the e-shope did not reflect (at first look) the same information in the book.