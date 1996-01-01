The Chemistry and Processing of Wood and Plant Fibrous Material - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855733053, 9781845698690

The Chemistry and Processing of Wood and Plant Fibrous Material

1st Edition

Cellucon ’94 Proceedings

Editors: J F Kennedy Glyn O. Phillips P A Williams
eBook ISBN: 9781845698690
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855733053
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1996
Page Count: 448
Description

This book covers the production, management and changing patterns of global wood and fibre resources, with emphasis on the inter-disciplinary character of wood and related plant materials in terms of their resource value.

Table of Contents

Part 1 The fibre and non fibre resources. Part 2 Pulping. Part 3 Physical and chemical processing of fibre and fibrous products. Part 4 Physical and chemical processing of fibre and non fibrous products. Part 5 Applications of cellulose, cellulose derivatives, lignin and cellulose-related enzymes.

Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845698690
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855733053

About the Editor

J F Kennedy

John F. Kennedy is Director of the Birmingham Carbohydrate and Protein Tehcnology Group, School of Chemistry, University of Birmingham. He is Director of Chembiotech laboratories and is also Professor of Applied Chemistry at The North East Wales Institute of higher Education (NEWI). He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, the Institute of Management, the Institute of Food Science and Technology and the Institute of Biology. He is also editor of the journal, Carbohydrate Polymers.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Birmingham

Glyn O. Phillips

Glyn O. Phillips is Chairman of Phillips Hydrocolloids Research Ltd, UK. Glyn O. Phillips is a internationally renowned expert on hydrocolloids and food proteins. Along with Peter A. Williams he was the founder of the international journal Food Hydrocolloids, founding Directors of the Food Hydrocolloids Trust and the Gums and Stabilisers for the Food Industry Conferences.

Affiliations and Expertise

Phillips Hydrocolloid Research Ltd, UK

P A Williams

Peter A. Williams is a director of the Centre for Water Soluble Polymers.

Affiliations and Expertise

The North East Wales Institute, UK

