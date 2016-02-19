The Chemistry and Metabolism of Drugs and Toxins - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780433042259, 9781483182926

The Chemistry and Metabolism of Drugs and Toxins

1st Edition

An Introduction to Xenobiochemistry

Authors: Michael Briggs Maxine Briggs
eBook ISBN: 9781483182926
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 398
Description

The Chemistry and Metabolism of Drugs and Toxins: An Introduction to Xenobiochemistry covers all chemical aspects of the interaction between an organism and foreign compounds. This book provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of human xenobiochemistry.

Organized into four chapters, this book begins with an overview of the commonly used substances and mentions their actions and side-effects. This text then explains the various classes of pharmaceutical products and discusses the interactions between foreign compounds that may be of clinical significance. Other chapters consider the metabolism of selected pharmaceuticals and examine the addition of foreign compounds to foods as flavors, colors, etc. This book discusses as well the metabolism of food carcinogens as well as the metabolism of food toxins. The final chapter deals with the different enzymic activities in snake venoms. This book is a valuable resource for biologists, biochemists, microbiologists, pharmacologists, organic chemists, research scientists, and research workers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1: Metabolism of Foreign Compounds

I. Foreign Compounds in the Environment

1. Pharmaceuticals

2. Industrial Chemicals

3. Cosmetics

4. Food Additives

5. Pesticides

6. Food Anutrients

II. Absorption and Excretion of Foreign Compounds

1. Routes of Absorption

2. Factors Affecting Absorption

3. Transport and Tissue Distribution

4. Excretion of Foreign Compounds

III. Metabolic Transformations of Foreign Compounds

1. Microsomal Oxidations

2. Non-Microsomal Metabolism

3. Conjugation Reactions

IV. Human Metabolism of Foreign Compounds

1. Pharmaceuticals

2. Industrial Chemicals

3. Other Food Additives

4. Pesticides

5. Anutrients in Food

V. Metabolic Interactions

1. General

2. Anti-Coagulants

3. Ethanol

VI. Selected References

Chapter 2: Biochemistry of Drugs

I. Types of Pharmaceutical

1. Introduction

2. Body Constituents

3. Modifications and Analogues

4. Natural Plant Products

5. Synthetic Compounds

II. Absorption, Transport and Elimination

1. Routes of Administration

2. Transport and Distribution

3. Elimination and Excretion

4. Biochemical Factors Influencing Drug Action

III. Mode of Action of Drugs

1. Drug Receptors

2. Proteins as Drug Receptors

3. Nucleic Acids as Drug Receptors

4. Lipids as Drug Receptors

IV. Side-Effects of Drugs

1. General

2. Teratogenicity

3. Allergic Reactions

4. Mutagens and Carcinogens

V. Selected References

Chapter 3: Natural Anti-Metabolites

I. Introduction

II. Microbial Toxins

1. General

2. Bacterial Exotoxins

3. Tetanus Toxin

4. Clostridium Perfringens α-Toxin

5. Staphylococcal Leukocidin

6. Other Exotoxins

7. Bacterial Endotoxins

8. Toxins of Fungi

III. Antibiotics

1. General

2. DNA Anti-Metabolites

3. RNA Anti-Metabolites

4. Cell-Wall Actions

5. Miscellaneous Antibiotic Actions

6. Specificity and Resistance

IV. Anti-Metabolites from Plants

1. General

2. Anti-Metabolites of Food Plants

3. Anti-Metabolites of Food Plants Used Medicinally

4. Anti-Metabolites of Medicinal Plants

V. Selected References

Chapter 4: Venoms

I. Venomous Plants and Animals

II. Snake Venoms

1. Classification and Distribution

2. Chemical Composition

3. Absorption

4. Mode of Action

5. Anti-Sera

III. Insect Venoms

1. Classification and Distribution

2. Chemical Composition

IV. Arachnid Venoms

1. Scorpions

2. Ticks

3. Spiders

V. Venoms of Marine Animals

1. Porifera

2. Cnidaria

3. Echinodermata

4. Mollusca

5. Fish

VI. Venomous Plants

VII. Selected References

Index

