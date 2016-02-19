The Chemistry and Metabolism of Drugs and Toxins: An Introduction to Xenobiochemistry covers all chemical aspects of the interaction between an organism and foreign compounds. This book provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of human xenobiochemistry.

Organized into four chapters, this book begins with an overview of the commonly used substances and mentions their actions and side-effects. This text then explains the various classes of pharmaceutical products and discusses the interactions between foreign compounds that may be of clinical significance. Other chapters consider the metabolism of selected pharmaceuticals and examine the addition of foreign compounds to foods as flavors, colors, etc. This book discusses as well the metabolism of food carcinogens as well as the metabolism of food toxins. The final chapter deals with the different enzymic activities in snake venoms. This book is a valuable resource for biologists, biochemists, microbiologists, pharmacologists, organic chemists, research scientists, and research workers.