The Chemistry and Metabolism of Drugs and Toxins
1st Edition
An Introduction to Xenobiochemistry
Description
The Chemistry and Metabolism of Drugs and Toxins: An Introduction to Xenobiochemistry covers all chemical aspects of the interaction between an organism and foreign compounds. This book provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of human xenobiochemistry.
Organized into four chapters, this book begins with an overview of the commonly used substances and mentions their actions and side-effects. This text then explains the various classes of pharmaceutical products and discusses the interactions between foreign compounds that may be of clinical significance. Other chapters consider the metabolism of selected pharmaceuticals and examine the addition of foreign compounds to foods as flavors, colors, etc. This book discusses as well the metabolism of food carcinogens as well as the metabolism of food toxins. The final chapter deals with the different enzymic activities in snake venoms. This book is a valuable resource for biologists, biochemists, microbiologists, pharmacologists, organic chemists, research scientists, and research workers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1: Metabolism of Foreign Compounds
I. Foreign Compounds in the Environment
1. Pharmaceuticals
2. Industrial Chemicals
3. Cosmetics
4. Food Additives
5. Pesticides
6. Food Anutrients
II. Absorption and Excretion of Foreign Compounds
1. Routes of Absorption
2. Factors Affecting Absorption
3. Transport and Tissue Distribution
4. Excretion of Foreign Compounds
III. Metabolic Transformations of Foreign Compounds
1. Microsomal Oxidations
2. Non-Microsomal Metabolism
3. Conjugation Reactions
IV. Human Metabolism of Foreign Compounds
1. Pharmaceuticals
2. Industrial Chemicals
3. Other Food Additives
4. Pesticides
5. Anutrients in Food
V. Metabolic Interactions
1. General
2. Anti-Coagulants
3. Ethanol
VI. Selected References
Chapter 2: Biochemistry of Drugs
I. Types of Pharmaceutical
1. Introduction
2. Body Constituents
3. Modifications and Analogues
4. Natural Plant Products
5. Synthetic Compounds
II. Absorption, Transport and Elimination
1. Routes of Administration
2. Transport and Distribution
3. Elimination and Excretion
4. Biochemical Factors Influencing Drug Action
III. Mode of Action of Drugs
1. Drug Receptors
2. Proteins as Drug Receptors
3. Nucleic Acids as Drug Receptors
4. Lipids as Drug Receptors
IV. Side-Effects of Drugs
1. General
2. Teratogenicity
3. Allergic Reactions
4. Mutagens and Carcinogens
V. Selected References
Chapter 3: Natural Anti-Metabolites
I. Introduction
II. Microbial Toxins
1. General
2. Bacterial Exotoxins
3. Tetanus Toxin
4. Clostridium Perfringens α-Toxin
5. Staphylococcal Leukocidin
6. Other Exotoxins
7. Bacterial Endotoxins
8. Toxins of Fungi
III. Antibiotics
1. General
2. DNA Anti-Metabolites
3. RNA Anti-Metabolites
4. Cell-Wall Actions
5. Miscellaneous Antibiotic Actions
6. Specificity and Resistance
IV. Anti-Metabolites from Plants
1. General
2. Anti-Metabolites of Food Plants
3. Anti-Metabolites of Food Plants Used Medicinally
4. Anti-Metabolites of Medicinal Plants
V. Selected References
Chapter 4: Venoms
I. Venomous Plants and Animals
II. Snake Venoms
1. Classification and Distribution
2. Chemical Composition
3. Absorption
4. Mode of Action
5. Anti-Sera
III. Insect Venoms
1. Classification and Distribution
2. Chemical Composition
IV. Arachnid Venoms
1. Scorpions
2. Ticks
3. Spiders
V. Venoms of Marine Animals
1. Porifera
2. Cnidaria
3. Echinodermata
4. Mollusca
5. Fish
VI. Venomous Plants
VII. Selected References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 398
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483182926