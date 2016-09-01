The Chemistry and Biology of Nitroxyl (HNO) provides first-of-its-kind coverage of the intriguing biologically active molecule called nitroxyl, or azanone per IUPAC nomenclature, which has been traditionally elusive due to its intrinsically high reactivity.

This useful resource provides the scientific basis to understand the chemistry, biology, and technical aspects needed to deal with HNO. Building on two decades of nitric oxide and nitroxyl research, the editors and authors have created an indispensable guide for investigators across a wide variety of areas of chemistry (inorganic, organic, organometallic, biochemistry, physical, and analytical); biology (molecular, cellular, physiological, and enzymology); pharmacy; and medicine.

This book begins by exploring the unique molecule’s structure and reactivity, including important reactions with small molecules, thiols, porphyrins, and key proteins, before discussing chemical and biological sources of nitroxyl. Advanced chapters discuss methods for both trapping and detecting nitroxyl by spectroscopy, electrochemistry, and fluorescent inorganic cellular probing.

Expanding on the compound’s foundational chemistry, this book then explores its molecular physiology to offer insight into its biological implications, pharmacological effects, and practical issues.