The Chemistry and Bacteriology of Public Health
1st Edition
Description
The Chemistry and Bacteriology of Public Health deals with public health hygiene. This book reviews the alkalimetry, acidimetry, standard solutions, normal solutions, and the preparation of solutions in public health laboratories, including methods of estimating equivalent weights of substances. In collecting water samples for analysis, the investigator should avoid all sources of extraneous contamination. The Wanklyn's process analyzes organic matter in the water: different tests give quantitative estimates of water contamination or bacterial purity. The authors point that the process of analyzing sewage and sewage effluents are the same as in water analysis except that sewage is diluted with distilled water. The authors also explain how air and water are analyzed, soil analysis being a complex process. The authors discuss milk analysis (fresh, boiled, skimmed, powdered, condensed), butter, cheese, food grains. Microscopic examination of bacteria from samples taken are examined alive, in film preparations, or in sections. The book describes in detail the different types of bacteria, their occurrence, and how these are examined or cultured. This book is intended as a laboratory handbook for students taking up the examination in Public Health. The book can also prove beneficial for social worker, public health officials, and for undergraduate medical students.
Table of Contents
Part I Chemistry
Chapter I. Alkalimetry, Acidimetry, Standard and Normal Solutions
Chapter II. The Physical and Chemical Examination of Water
Chapter III. The Analysis of Sewage and Sewage Effluents
Chapter IV. The Analysis of Soils
Chapter V. The Analysis of Air
Chapter VI. Milk Analysis
Chapter VII. The Analysis of Butter, Ghee and Cheese
Chapter VIII. The Examination of Food Grains, Bread, Beverages, etc
Chapter IX. The Examination of Disinfectants
Part II.—Bacteriology
Chapter I. The General Morphology and Biology of Bacteria
Classification
Nomenclature
The Anatomy of Bacteria
The Physiology of Bacteria
Variation and Mutation
The Bacteriophage
Chapter II. The Microscopic Examination of Bacteria and Staining of Specimens
Microscopic Preparations
Staining Methods
Staining Sections
Chapter III. The Preparation of Apparatus and Media and Cultivation of Bacteria
Sterilization
Cultivation
Isolation
Incubation
Filtration
Preparation of Media
Blood Cultures
Biochemical Reactions.
Chapter IV. Sera, Serum Tests, Vaccines and the Collection of Material for Examination Agglutination
The Absorption Test
Preparation of Agglutinating Sera
The Opsonic Index
The Hsemolytic Test
The Wassermann Reaction
The Preparation of Bacterial Vaccines Inoculation of Animals
Examination of Dead Animals
The Collection of Material for Pathological Examination
Chapter V. Immunity
Natural
Acquired
Antitoxic Sera
Antibacterial Sera
Haemolysins
Opsonins
Agglutinins
Precipitins
Chapter VI. The Non-pathogenic Bacteria and the Hyphomycetes
B. prodigiosus
B. subtilis
B. megatherium
B. mycoides
The Putrefactive Organisms
Proteus vulgaris
Proteus mirabilis
Proteus zenkeri
Micrococcusureae
B. acidi lactici
The Hyphomycetes
Chapter VII. The Pathogenic Bacteria—I.—Aerobic
The staphylococci
The Streptococci
The Pneumococcus
The Gonococcus
The Brucella
B. pyocyaneus
B. tuberculosis
B. leprae
B. mallei
Actinomycosis
B. Anthracis
The Colon-typhoid-dysentery group
B. Diphtheriae
V. Choleras
B. Influenza
B. Pestis
Chapter II. Anaerobic
B. Tetani
The Anaerobic Organisms Associated with Septic Wounds
B. Botulinus
Bacterial Food-Poisoning
Chapter VIII. The Spirochaetae, Rickettsia and the Filter-passing Viruses
Spironema Pallidum
Spirochseta Refringens
Spirochaeta Gracile
Spirochaeta Minutimi
Spirochaeta pertenuis
Spirodiaeta microdentium
Spirochaeta of Vincent's angina
Leptospira icterohaemorrhapiae
Leptospiraicteroides
Leptospira hebdomadis
Spirochaetamorsus muris
Spirochaeta obermeieri
Spironema duttoni
Rickettsia
Filter-passing Viruses
Smallpox
Hydrophobia
Epidemic Poliomyelitis
Epidemic Encephalitis
Chapter IX. Pathogenic Protozoa
Trypanosoma
Leishmania
Trichomonas
Giardia
Blood Parasites Resembling Malarial Parasites-Malarial Parasites
Plasmodium praecox-Piroplasma
Theileria
Haeniogregarines
The Amoeba
Chapter X. Animal Parasites
Trematodes
Cestodes
Nematodes—Filariae
Chapter XI. The Extra Corporeal Hosts of Pathogenic Organisms
Ticks
Sarcoptes
Sandflies
Tabanidae
Muscidae
Lice
Bugs
Fleas
Mosquitoes
Chapter XII. The Bacteriological Examination of Water, Air and Soil
Chapter XIII. The Bacteriology of Milk, Meat, etc
Chapter XIV. The Determination of the Germicidal Power of Disinfectants
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 426
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2029
- Published:
- 1st January 1929
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483195537