The Chemisorptive Bond
1st Edition
Basic Concepts
Description
The Chemisorptive Bond: Basic Concepts describes the basic concepts of the chemisorptive bond on solid surfaces from the simple analogies with ordinary chemical bonds to the quantum-mechanical approaches.
This book is composed of 10 chapters and begins with discussions of simple formulas for correlating measurable quantities in chemisorptions and catalysis. The succeeding chapters deal with theories based on quantum-mechanical principles that describe the mutual interactions of atoms of the solid and foreign atoms on the surface. The remaining chapters consider the possible arrangements of ligands about a central metal atom, including octahedral, tetrahedral, cubic, and square planar, and how these arrangements affect chemisorption.
This book will be of great value to chemical engineers and researchers.
Table of Contents
Preface
I Introduction
1.1 The Forces of Adsorption
1.2 Approaches to the Chemisorptive Bond
1.3 Real Surfaces and Chemisorptive Bonds
References
II Analogies with Simple Chemical Bonds—The Covalent Bond
2.1 Estimation of Bond Strengths
2.2 Applications of the Valence-Bond Theory
2.3 Formal Quantum-Mechanical Calculations
2.4 Covalent Surface Complexes
References
III Analogies with Simple Chemical Bonds—The Ionic Bond
3.1 Electronic Surface Phenomena
3.2 Simple Theories of the Ionic Chemisorptive Bond
3.3 Quantum-Mechanical Approaches
3.4 Ionic Surface Complexes
References
IV Chemisorption and the d Band
4.1 The Band Theory of Metals
4.2 Chemisorption on Metal Alloys
4.3 The Theory of Chemisorption in d-Band Vacancies
4.4 Status of Chemisorption in d-Band Vacancies
References
V Electron-Band Theory and the Ionic Bond
5.1 Semiconductors and Insulators
5.2 Theories of Chemisorption on Semiconductors
5.3 Semiconductivity Studies and Ionic Surface Complexes
References
VI Free-Surface States
6.1 Early Work
6.2 Summary of Theoretical Techniques for the Study of Surface States
6.3 The General Monatomic Crystal
6.4 The Heteropolar Ionic Crystal
6.5 Conclusion
References
VII Quantum Theory of the Chemisorptive Bond for General Lattices
7.1 One-Dimensional Lattices
7.2 Three-Dimensional Lattices
7.3 Interaction Between Chemisorbed Species
7.4 Types of Surface Bonds
7.5 The Heat of Chemisorption
7.6 Small Finite Models
References
VIII Quantum Theory of the Chemisorptive Bond for Metals
8.1 Theories of Metals in Relation to Chemisorption
8.2 Electronic States in Chemisorption on Metals
8.3 Electron Densities
References
IX Quantum Theory of the Chemisorptive Bond for Ionic Lattices
9.1 Tamm and Shockley States
9.2 Ionic Chemisorption
9.3 The Madelung Potential Method
References
X The Influence of Ligand Symmetry on Chemisorption
10.1 Theories of Ligand Symmetry
10.2 Localized Models of Chemisorption on Ionic Solids
10.3 Field Effects and the Band Structure of Metals
10.4 Nonlocalized Model of Chemisorption
10.5 Summary
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- 222
- English
- © Academic Press 1974
- 1st January 1974
- Academic Press
- 9780323159838