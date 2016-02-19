The Chemisorptive Bond - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121754402, 9780323159838

The Chemisorptive Bond

1st Edition

Basic Concepts

Authors: Alfred Clark
eBook ISBN: 9780323159838
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 222
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Chemisorptive Bond: Basic Concepts describes the basic concepts of the chemisorptive bond on solid surfaces from the simple analogies with ordinary chemical bonds to the quantum-mechanical approaches.

This book is composed of 10 chapters and begins with discussions of simple formulas for correlating measurable quantities in chemisorptions and catalysis. The succeeding chapters deal with theories based on quantum-mechanical principles that describe the mutual interactions of atoms of the solid and foreign atoms on the surface. The remaining chapters consider the possible arrangements of ligands about a central metal atom, including octahedral, tetrahedral, cubic, and square planar, and how these arrangements affect chemisorption.

This book will be of great value to chemical engineers and researchers.

Table of Contents


Preface

I Introduction

1.1 The Forces of Adsorption

1.2 Approaches to the Chemisorptive Bond

1.3 Real Surfaces and Chemisorptive Bonds

References

II Analogies with Simple Chemical Bonds—The Covalent Bond

2.1 Estimation of Bond Strengths

2.2 Applications of the Valence-Bond Theory

2.3 Formal Quantum-Mechanical Calculations

2.4 Covalent Surface Complexes

References

III Analogies with Simple Chemical Bonds—The Ionic Bond

3.1 Electronic Surface Phenomena

3.2 Simple Theories of the Ionic Chemisorptive Bond

3.3 Quantum-Mechanical Approaches

3.4 Ionic Surface Complexes

References

IV Chemisorption and the d Band

4.1 The Band Theory of Metals

4.2 Chemisorption on Metal Alloys

4.3 The Theory of Chemisorption in d-Band Vacancies

4.4 Status of Chemisorption in d-Band Vacancies

References

V Electron-Band Theory and the Ionic Bond

5.1 Semiconductors and Insulators

5.2 Theories of Chemisorption on Semiconductors

5.3 Semiconductivity Studies and Ionic Surface Complexes

References

VI Free-Surface States

6.1 Early Work

6.2 Summary of Theoretical Techniques for the Study of Surface States

6.3 The General Monatomic Crystal

6.4 The Heteropolar Ionic Crystal

6.5 Conclusion

References

VII Quantum Theory of the Chemisorptive Bond for General Lattices

7.1 One-Dimensional Lattices

7.2 Three-Dimensional Lattices

7.3 Interaction Between Chemisorbed Species

7.4 Types of Surface Bonds

7.5 The Heat of Chemisorption

7.6 Small Finite Models

References

VIII Quantum Theory of the Chemisorptive Bond for Metals

8.1 Theories of Metals in Relation to Chemisorption

8.2 Electronic States in Chemisorption on Metals

8.3 Electron Densities

References

IX Quantum Theory of the Chemisorptive Bond for Ionic Lattices

9.1 Tamm and Shockley States

9.2 Ionic Chemisorption

9.3 The Madelung Potential Method

References

X The Influence of Ligand Symmetry on Chemisorption

10.1 Theories of Ligand Symmetry

10.2 Localized Models of Chemisorption on Ionic Solids

10.3 Field Effects and the Band Structure of Metals

10.4 Nonlocalized Model of Chemisorption

10.5 Summary

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
222
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1974
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323159838

About the Author

Alfred Clark

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.