The Characteristics of Mechanical Engineering Systems
1st Edition
Pergamon International Library of Science, Technology, Engineering and Social Studies
Description
The Characteristics of Mechanical Engineering Systems focuses on the characteristics that must be considered when designing a mechanical engineering system. Mechanical systems are presented on the basis of component input-output relationships, paying particular attention to lumped-parameter problems and the interrelationships between lumped components or ""black-boxes"" in an engineering system. Electric motors and generators are treated in an elementary manner, and the principles involved are explained as far as possible from physical and qualitative reasoning.
This book is comprised of five chapters and begins with an introduction to the engineering system and how it works, citing a number of examples such as internal combustion engines, electric generators, and power converters in series. The discussion then turns to power conversion, with emphasis on general forms of converter output characteristic, demand characteristic, and efficiency characteristic. Power transmission is also considered, along with dynamic performance and energy storage. The final chapter examines the linear dynamics of mechanical systems and covers topics such as small excursion dynamics, integral control, and sinusoidal disturbance. Examples of control systems are given. This monograph should be of interest to mechanical engineers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 The Engineering System
1.1 Power Conversion Parameters
1.2 Introductory Example: The Internal-Combustion Engine
1.3 Introductory Example: The Pump
1.4 Introductory Example: The Electrical Generator
1.5 Introductory Example: The Electric Fire
1.6 Introductory Example: Power Converters in Series
Chapter 2 Power Conversion
2.1 General Forms of Converter Output Characteristic
2.2 General Forms of Demand Characteristic
2.3 General Forms of Efficiency Characteristic
2.4 Examples
Chapter 3 Power Transmission
3.1 The Ratio Element
3.2 The Slipping Element
3.3 The Torque Converter
3.4 The Split-Power Drive
3.5 The Epicyclic Gearbox
3.6 Torque Relations in a Simple Epicyclic Gear
3.7 Further Ratio Elements
3.8 Function-Generating Elements
3.9 Examples
Chapter 4 Dynamic Performance and Energy Storage
4.1 Acceleration of a Converter and Its Load
4.2 Referred Torques and Referred Moments of Inertia
4.3 Performance of a Fluid System in Reaching Its Operating Point
4.4 Stability of Operation
4.5 Specific Forms of Load Disturbance: The Need for an Energy Store
4.6 Limitations to the Different Forms of Energy Storage
4.7 Time Fluctuations of Converter and Load Parameters
4.8 Examples
Chapter 5 The Linear Dynamics of Mechanical Systems
5.1 Small Excursion Dynamics
5.2 Restoration of a Specified System Parameter
5.3 Further Examples of Control Systems
5.4 Integral Control
5.5 Sinusoidal Disturbance
5.6 Quantifying the Stability
5.7 Transient Performance
5.8 Closed Loop Response
5.9 Examples
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 166
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483139333