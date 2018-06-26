The Cerebellum: Disorders and Treatment, Volume 155
1st Edition
Handbook of Clinical Neurology Series
Table of Contents
Section I. Disorders
1. Fetal cerebellar disorders
2. Chiari 1 deformity in children: etiopathogenesis and radiological diagnosis
3. Cerebellar injury in preterm infants
4. Cerebellar involvement in Autism and ADHD
5. Recessive ataxias
6. Non-progressive congenital ataxias
7. Non-syndromic cerebellar ataxias associated with disorders of DNA single-strand break repair
8. Metabolic ataxias
9. Mitochondrial ataxias
10. Spinocerebellar ataxias
11. X-linked ataxias
12. Spastic ataxias
13. Episodic ataxias
14. Sporadic adult onset ataxia
15. Epigenetic cerebellar diseases
16. Essential tremor and the cerebellum
17. The cerebellum and dystonia
18. Cerebellar mutism syndrome
19. Cerebellar tumors
20. Cerebellar stroke in adults and children
21. Immune-mediated ataxias
22. Toxic-induced cerebellar syndrome: from the fetal period to the elderly
23. Endocrine disorders and the cerebellum: from neurodevelopmental injury to late-onset ataxia
Section II. Therapy
24. Drug treatment
25. Neurotransplantation therapy
26. Noninvasive stimulation
27. The cerebellum from the fetus to the elderly: history, advances and future challenges
Description
The Cerebellum: Disorders and Treatment, Volume 155 updates readers on the latest and clinically relevant advances in the study of cerebellar diseases in children and adults. It is organized into sections detailing: (1) Disorders (starting from the fetal cerebellum, to adult cerebellum) encountered during daily practice, and (2) Therapy (including insights into innovative drug and rehabilitative approaches). The book's innovative structure discusses cerebellar disorders in children and adults as a continuum, with its companion volume, The Cerebellum: From Embryology to Diagnostic Investigations detailing embryology, anatomy, function and diagnostic investigations and neuroimaging, including conventional sequences, diffusion tensor imaging, functional MRI, and connectivity studies.
Key Features
- Provides an in-depth understanding of the cerebellum and its involvement in a wide variety of diseases
- Explores long-term outcome data of pediatric cerebellar diseases and potential problems in adult life for patients with pediatric cerebellar diseases
- Features chapters co-authored by two experts, combining expertise in both pediatric and adult cerebellar diseases
Readership
Basic and clinical researchers in neuroscience; fellows, residents, and practicing clinicians in neurology, pediatric neurology, neuropathology, and movement disorders
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 26th June 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444641908
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444641892
About the Series Volume Editors
Mario Manto Series Volume Editor
Dr. Mario Manto is a Neurologist at the Université Libre de Bruxelles (Belgium) with more than 20 years of experience in clinical neurology, particularly cerebellar ataxia. He is a Professor of Neuroanatomy at the University of Mons (Belgium) and Researcher at the FNRS (Belgium). He has been appointed Head of the Department of Neurology of the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire (CHU) de Charleroi (Belgium). The focus of his career for more than 20 years has been the study of cerebellar disorders, from a clinical and basic science point of view. He published more than 160 peer reviewed scientific articles and 15 book chapters on cerebellar topics and he is the editor of 6 books on cerebellar disorders. He is the Founding Editor and Editor in chief of two scientific journals: The Cerebellum and Cerebellum & Ataxias. He is Deputy Editor of the Journal of Neuroengineering and Rehabilitation and a Member of Faculty 1000. He has received many grants from several foundations including the NIH, European Commission, and the Fonds National de la Recherche Scientifique of Belgium.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neurology, Free University of Brussels; Professor of Neuroanatomy, University of Mons, Mons, Belgium
Thierry Huisman Series Volume Editor
Thierry A.G.M. Huisman serves as Chairman of the Department of Imaging and Imaging Science at the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. In addition he is Director of the Division of Pediatric Radiology and Pediatric Neuroradiology at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore and Co-Director of the Neurointensive Care Nursery (NICN), the Johns Hopkins Fetal Program and Center for Translational and Molecular Imaging (CTMI). Dr. Huisman is a Professor of Radiology, Pediatrics, Neurosurgery and Neurology. He graduated cum laude from Medical School at the Erasmus University in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, before completing residencies in Radiology and Pediatrics and fellowships in Pediatric Radiology and Neuroradiology at the University Hospital Zurich, Switzerland. He became Chairman and Radiologist-in-Chief of the Department of Diagnostic Imaging at the University Children’s Hospital Zurich in 2005 before he was recruited to Johns Hopkins in 2007. Dr. Huisman enjoyed a research sabbatical at the Massachusetts General Hospital NMR center between 2000-2002. His primary field of expertise and research focuses on advanced, quantitative, precision imaging in the field of Pediatric Neuroradiology. He has given more than 370 invited lectures, published 310 articles and reviews, 57 book chapters, 5 books, serves on multiple scientific committees of the various radiological societies and has organized multiple national and international meetings in Europe and the USA. He has been the founding member of the Swiss Symposium in Pediatric Neuroradiology. Dr. Huisman is a faculty member of the AIRP course in Washington, DC and course advisor for the IDKD course in Davos, Switzerland. Furthermore he has built several patient and family focused multidisciplinary programs and is actively involved in mentorship programs. He is a reviewer for multiple scientific journals and is an editorial member of 5 journals. He served as president of the American Society of Pediatric Neuroradiology (2014/15) and is an elected fellow of the International Cancer Imaging Society. Finally he is a senior editor of the American Journal of Neuroradiology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Russell H. Morgan Department of Radiology and Radiological Science, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, MD, USA