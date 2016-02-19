The Centrosome
1st Edition
Description
The Centrosome collates in one source the work of scientists actively engaged in studying various aspects of the centrosome, using a wide assortment of experimental approaches, techniques, and model systems. It provides useful background information on the present state of knowledge about the centrosome to researchers and advanced students interested in the organization and behavior of cells.
After presenting an overview of a particular area, the articles summarize work from the authors' own laboratories and include new, unpublished material. Emphasis is on the more dynamic aspects of the subject rather than on detailed descriptions. The contributions range from descriptions of the organization of the centrosome at the molecular level to speculations on how the centrosome may affect the behavior of entire cells.
Experimental studies are complemented by theoretical considerations to provide added insight into the structure and function of this organelle and by speculations on directions which appear most profitable for future studies. Controversial ideas and conflicting hypotheses, which often provide the driving force for new advances, have also been included.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1 Structure and Functions of Isolated Centrosomes
I. Overview
II. The Isolated Centrosome
III. Future Directions and Prospects
References
2 Ultrastructure of Centrosome Domains and Identification of Their Protein Components
I. Introduction
II. Glycolytic Enzyme and Creatine Phosphokinase Epitopes at Microtubule Organizing Centers
III. p34cdc2 Present at Centrosome, Kinetochore, and along Kinetochore-to-Pole Microtubules
IV. Electron Spectroscopic Imaging of Centrosomes
V. Summary
References
3 Function and Formation of Centrioles and Basal Bodies
I. Introduction
II. Speculation about the Function of Centrioles and Basal Bodies
III. Speculation about the Formation of Centrioles and Basal Bodies
IV. Discussion
V. Summary
References
4 Microtubule and Intermediate Filament Patterns around the Centrosome in Interphase Cells
I. Introduction
II. Centrosome and Microtubules
III. Centrosome and Intermediate Filaments
References
5 Monoclonal Antibodies to Microtubule-Organizing Center Antigens
I. Introduction
II. Antibody Probes Specific for Centrosomes
III. Monoclonal Antibodies to Microtubule-Organizing Center-Containing Structures
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
6 Role of Centrin in Spindle Pole Dynamics
I. The Centrosome as the Division Center of the Cell
II. Flagellar Basal Apparatus and Centrosome as Functional, Structural, and Molecular Homologs
III. Striated Flagellar Roots and the Pericentriolar Lattice as Structural and Molecular Homologs
IV. Centrin-Containing Fiber Systems as Calcium-Modulated Contractile Organelles
V. Cell Cycle-Dependent Changes in the Cytoplasmic Organization of Centrin
VI. Centrin as a Component of the Cytomatrix
VII. Speculations on the Function of Centrin during Mitosis
VIII. Conclusions
References
7 Spindle Pole Body of Saccharomyces cerevisiae: A Model for Genetic Analysis of the Centrosome Cycle
I. Introduction
II. Anatomy of Spindle Pole Body
III. Coordination of Spindle Pole Body Cycle with Cellular Behavior
IV. Genetic Analysis of the Spindle Pole Body Cycle
V. Spindle Pole Body Components
VI. Perspectives
References
8 The Centrosome in Cell Division and Development of Drosophila
I. Introduction
II. Maternal Contribution to Drosophila Egg
III. Mitosis in Drosophila Embryo
IV. Centrosome Duplication in Syncytial Embryos
V. Organizational Role of Centrosome in Embryonic Development
VI. Centrosome Duplication in Mitotic Mutants
VII. Coordinating Biochemical and Genetic Approaches to Understanding Centrosomal Function
References
9 Control of Centrosome Inheritance in Echinoderm Development
I. Introduction
II. Centrosome Inheritance in Development
III. Centrosome Inheritance in Sea Urchin Eggs
IV. Centrosome Inheritance in Starfish
V. Origin of Centrosomes in Parthenogenetically Activated Eggs
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
10 The Lymphocyte Centrosome
I. Introduction
II. The Unactivated Lymphocyte
III. The Centrosome and Lymphocyte Activation
IV. The Centrosome and Effector Functions
References
11 The Centrosome in Stationary and Migrating Endothelial Cells
I. Introduction
II. Distribution of Centrosomes in Endothelial Cells
III. Microtubules and Polarity of Migrating Cells
IV. Position of Centrosomes in Migrating Cells
V. Changes in Centrosome Position in Aortic Endothelial Cells Induced to Migrate
VI. Significance of the Preferential Orientation of Centrosomes in Endothelial Cells of Aorta and Vena Cava
VII. Effect of Cytochalasin B and Colcemid on Centrosome Reorientation
VIII. Mechanisms for Reorientation of Centrosomes
IX. Polarity and Directional Migration of Cells
References
12 The Centrosome: Contributions to Cell Form
I. Introduction
II. The Centrosome as an Organizational Template Influencing Cell Form
III. Microtubule Organization in Peripheral Cytoplasm
IV. Positioning the Centrosome
V. Prospective
References
13 Cell Polarity and Centrosomes
I. Introduction
II. Features of the Centrosome
III. Development and Maintenance of Cell Polarity: Three Case Studies
IV. Epilogue
References
Index
