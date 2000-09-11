The Centrosome in Cell Replication and Early Development, Volume 49
1st Edition
Table of Contents
The Centrosome and Parthenogenesis, T. Küntziger and M. Bornens.
g-Tubulin, B.R. Oakley.
g-Tubulin Complexes and Their Role in Microtubule Nucleation, R.N. Gunawardane, S.B. Lizarraga, C. Wiese, A. Wilde, and Y. Zheng.
g-Tubulin of Budding Yeast, J. vogel and M. Snyder. The Spindle Pole Body of Saccharomyces cerevisiae: Architecture and Assembly of the Core Components, S.E. Francis and T.N. Davis. The Microtubule Organizing Centers of Schizosaccaromyces pombe, I.M. Hagan and J. Petersen. Comparative Structural, Molecular, and Functional Aspects of the Dictyostelium discoideum Centrosome, R. Gräf, N. Brusis, C. Daunderer, U. Euteneur, A. Hestermann, M. Schliwa, and M. Ueda. Are There Nucleic Acids in the Centrosome?, W.F. Marshall and J.L. Rosenbaum. Basal Bodies and Centrioles: Their Function and Structure, A.M. Preble, T.M. Giddings, Jr., and S.K. Dutcher. Centriole Duplication and Maturation in Animal Cells, B.M.H. Lange, A.J. Faragher, P. March, and K. Gull. Centrosome Replication in Somatic Cells: The Significance of the G1 Phase, R. Balczon. The Coordination of Centrosome Reproduction with Nuclear Events during the Cell Cycle, G. Sluder and E.H. Hinchcliffe. Regulating Centrosomes by Protein Phosphorylation, A.M. Fry, T. Mayor, and E.A. Nigg. The Role of the Centrosome in the Development of Malignant Tumors, W.L. Lingle and J.L. Salisbury. The Centrosome-Associated Autora/lpl-like Kinase Family, T.M. Goepfert and B.R. Brinkley. Centrosome Reduction during Mammalian Speriogenesis, G. Manandhar, C. Simerly, and G. Schatten. The Centrosome of the Early C. elegans Embryo: Inheritance, Assembly, Replication, and Developmental Roles, K.F. O'Connell. The Centrosome in Drosophila Oocyte Development, T.L. Megraw and T.C. Kaufman. The Centrosome in Early Drosophila Embryogenesis, W.F. Rothwell and W. Sullivan. Centrosome Maturation, R.E. Palazzo, J.M. Vogel, B.J. Schnackenberg, D.R. Hull, and X. Wu. Index. Contents of Previous Volumes.
Description
Centrosomes play an integral role in the growth of cells and the ultimate development of many animals, and sometimes plants. In addition to the normal growth of cells, centrosomes can also play a key role in the spread of cancer and are of increased interest to both the genetics and oncology communities. Volume 49 of Current Topics in Developmental Biology will present all known research surrounding the centrosome, across a variety of systems, will be well referenced, and speculate where the research is headed.
Key Features
- Discusses centrosomes and cancer, centrosomes and early development, and molecular biology of the centrosome
- Heavily illustrated, with many color figures
- Chapters written by international leaders in the field
Readership
Students, researchers, and librarians in Cell Biology, Molecular Biology, Developmental Biology, Genetics, and Cancer Research.
Reviews
"There is no book in print that treats the subject of the centrosome as the only focus of its publication. Thus, the arrival of The Centrosome in Cell Replication and Early Development on the bookshelf is most welcome and fills a genuine need. ...The book covers its subject well. The topics have been well thought out, and the contents are quite up-to-date... This book will serve as a very useful reference guide to cell biologists and a rather comprehensive introduction to the topic for cell-biology students, who can find much of the complexity and mysteries, along with the great variety among systems, presented in a single place. There is much here to stimulate the imagination." --Robert Margolis, Institut de Biologie Structurale, France, in NATURE CELL BIOLOGY (October 2001)
"Overall, this is an excellent book that has clear discussions of all facets of the many-sided centrosome...succeeds in both scope and depth..." --CELL (May 2001)
About the Serial Volume Editors
Robert Palazzo Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Molecular Biosciences, University of Kansas, Lawrence, U.S.A.
Gerald Schatten Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, PA, U.S.A.