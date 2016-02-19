The Cell - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121233013, 9781483216546

The Cell

1st Edition

Biochemistry, Physiology, Morphology

Editors: Jean Brachet Alfred E. Mirsky
eBook ISBN: 9781483216546
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1959
Page Count: 840
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
56.99
48.44
70.95
60.31
93.95
79.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Cell: Biochemistry, Physiology, Morphology, Volume I focuses on the advancements of processes, techniques, and approaches used in studies on the structure and functions of cells.

The selection first offers information on the optical methods in cytology, fixation and staining, and autoradiography. Discussions focus on microscopical analysis, techniques related to autoradiography, staining for electron microscopy and light microscopy, fixation, electron microscope in cytology, and X-ray microscopy of cells. The text then takes a look at the quantitative microscopical techniques for single cells and quantitative microchemical techniques of histo- and cytochemistry.

The manuscript ponders on micrurgical studies on living cells, isolation of subcellular components, and "tissue culture," cellular autonomy, and cellular interrelations. Topics include standardization procedures, factors influencing the choice of isolation procedure, future applications and extensions of micrurgy, and applications of micrurgy to the study of living cells. The effects of radiations on cells, acquisition of biological specificity, and nucleocytoplasmic interactions in eggs and embryos are also discussed.

The selection is a dependable reference for researchers interested in pursuing further studies on the biochemistry, physiology, and morphology of cells.

Table of Contents


﻿List of Contributors

Preface

Contents, Volumes II AND III

Contents, Volumes IV AND V

Introduction

Part I: Methods

1. Optical Methods in Cytology

I. Introduction

II. Extensions of Optical Microscopy

III. The Electron Microscope in Cytology

IV. The X-Ray Microscopy of Cells

V. Conclusion

References

2. Fixation and Staining

I. Definition of Fixation and Staining

II. Fixation

III. Staining for Light Microscopy

IV. Staining for Electron Microscopy

References

3. Autoradiography

I. Introduction

II. Outline of the Various Autoradiography Techniques

III. Techniques Related to Autoradiography

IV. Microscopical Analysis

V. Conclusion

References

4. Quantitative Microscopical Techniques for Single Cells

I. Introduction

II. Methods

III. Individual Techniques

IV. Conclusions

References

5. Quantitative Microchemical Techniques of Histo- and Cytochemistry

I. Introduction

II. Preparation of Samples

III. Measurement of Amount of Sample

IV. Titrimetric Techniques

V. Spectrophotometric Techniques

VI. Flame Photometric Techniques

VII. Fluorometric Techniques

VIII. Gasometric Techniques

IX. Dilatometric Techniques

X. Microbiological Techniques

XI. Conclusions

References

6. Micrurgical Studies on Living Cells

I. Historical

II. Instrumentation and Procedures

III. Application of Micrurgy to the Study of Living Cells

IV. Subcellular Transplantation

V. Future Applications and Extensions of Micrurgy

References

7. The Isolation of Subcellular Components

I. Introduction

II. Factors Influencing the Choice of Isolation Procedure

III. The Techniques of Cell Fractionation

IV. Some Representative Isolation Procedures

V. Standardization Procedures

VI. Some General Conclusions

References

8. The Cell as Organism. "Tissue Culture," Cellular Autonomy, and Cellular Interrelations

I. Introduction

II. History

III. The Subject Matter

IV. Methods

V. Conclusions

References

Part II: Problems of Cell Biology

9. Fertilization

I. General Aspects of Fertilization

II. Fertilization in Selected Cases

III. Conclusions

References

10. Sex Determination

I. Introduction

II. Cytogenetic Theory of Sex Determination

III. Karyologic Basis of the Mechanisms of Sex Determination

IV. Experimental Verifications of the Cytogenetic Theory of Sex Determination

V. Genetic Bipotentiality of Sex

VI. Intersexuality and Genetic Interpretation of Sex: Genic Balance

VII. Epigamous Factors, Intersexuality and Sex Determination

VIII. Conclusions

References

11. Differentiation of Vertebrate Cells

I. The Concept of Differentiation

II. Criteria of Differentiation

III. Properties of Cytodifferentiation

IV. Theoretical Considerations

References

12. Patterns of Cell Growth and Differentiation in Plants

I. Introduction

II. Shoot Development from a Single Apical Cell

III. Apical Development from a Group of Initial Cells

References

13. Nucleocytoplasmic Interactions in Eggs and Embryos

I. Introduction

II. Organization of the Egg

III. Nucleocytoplasmic Interactions in Cleavage

IV. Nucleocytoplasmic Interactions in Differentiation

V. General Summary

References

14. The Acquisition of Biological Specificity

I. Biological Specificity

II. Transplantation Immunity

III. The Ontogeny of Transplantation Immunity

IV. Actively Acquired Tolerance

V. Development of Tissue Specificity

VI. Other Responses of Developing Systems to Implantation of Adult Tissues

VII. Concluding Remarks; Perspectives

References

15. Effects of Radiations on Cells

I. Introduction

II. Action of Radiations at the Molecular Level

III. Biochemical Effects

IV. Cytochemical Effects

V. Biological Effects

VI. Variables in Radiation Effects

VII. Alterations of Radiation Effects by Foreign Agents

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
840
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1959
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483216546

About the Editor

Jean Brachet

Alfred E. Mirsky

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.