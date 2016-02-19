The Cell: Biochemistry, Physiology, Morphology, Volume I focuses on the advancements of processes, techniques, and approaches used in studies on the structure and functions of cells.

The selection first offers information on the optical methods in cytology, fixation and staining, and autoradiography. Discussions focus on microscopical analysis, techniques related to autoradiography, staining for electron microscopy and light microscopy, fixation, electron microscope in cytology, and X-ray microscopy of cells. The text then takes a look at the quantitative microscopical techniques for single cells and quantitative microchemical techniques of histo- and cytochemistry.

The manuscript ponders on micrurgical studies on living cells, isolation of subcellular components, and "tissue culture," cellular autonomy, and cellular interrelations. Topics include standardization procedures, factors influencing the choice of isolation procedure, future applications and extensions of micrurgy, and applications of micrurgy to the study of living cells. The effects of radiations on cells, acquisition of biological specificity, and nucleocytoplasmic interactions in eggs and embryos are also discussed.

The selection is a dependable reference for researchers interested in pursuing further studies on the biochemistry, physiology, and morphology of cells.