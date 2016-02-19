The Cell
1st Edition
Biochemistry, Physiology, Morphology
Description
The Cell: Biochemistry, Physiology, Morphology, Volume I focuses on the advancements of processes, techniques, and approaches used in studies on the structure and functions of cells.
The selection first offers information on the optical methods in cytology, fixation and staining, and autoradiography. Discussions focus on microscopical analysis, techniques related to autoradiography, staining for electron microscopy and light microscopy, fixation, electron microscope in cytology, and X-ray microscopy of cells. The text then takes a look at the quantitative microscopical techniques for single cells and quantitative microchemical techniques of histo- and cytochemistry.
The manuscript ponders on micrurgical studies on living cells, isolation of subcellular components, and "tissue culture," cellular autonomy, and cellular interrelations. Topics include standardization procedures, factors influencing the choice of isolation procedure, future applications and extensions of micrurgy, and applications of micrurgy to the study of living cells. The effects of radiations on cells, acquisition of biological specificity, and nucleocytoplasmic interactions in eggs and embryos are also discussed.
The selection is a dependable reference for researchers interested in pursuing further studies on the biochemistry, physiology, and morphology of cells.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents, Volumes II AND III
Contents, Volumes IV AND V
Introduction
Part I: Methods
1. Optical Methods in Cytology
I. Introduction
II. Extensions of Optical Microscopy
III. The Electron Microscope in Cytology
IV. The X-Ray Microscopy of Cells
V. Conclusion
References
2. Fixation and Staining
I. Definition of Fixation and Staining
II. Fixation
III. Staining for Light Microscopy
IV. Staining for Electron Microscopy
References
3. Autoradiography
I. Introduction
II. Outline of the Various Autoradiography Techniques
III. Techniques Related to Autoradiography
IV. Microscopical Analysis
V. Conclusion
References
4. Quantitative Microscopical Techniques for Single Cells
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Individual Techniques
IV. Conclusions
References
5. Quantitative Microchemical Techniques of Histo- and Cytochemistry
I. Introduction
II. Preparation of Samples
III. Measurement of Amount of Sample
IV. Titrimetric Techniques
V. Spectrophotometric Techniques
VI. Flame Photometric Techniques
VII. Fluorometric Techniques
VIII. Gasometric Techniques
IX. Dilatometric Techniques
X. Microbiological Techniques
XI. Conclusions
References
6. Micrurgical Studies on Living Cells
I. Historical
II. Instrumentation and Procedures
III. Application of Micrurgy to the Study of Living Cells
IV. Subcellular Transplantation
V. Future Applications and Extensions of Micrurgy
References
7. The Isolation of Subcellular Components
I. Introduction
II. Factors Influencing the Choice of Isolation Procedure
III. The Techniques of Cell Fractionation
IV. Some Representative Isolation Procedures
V. Standardization Procedures
VI. Some General Conclusions
References
8. The Cell as Organism. "Tissue Culture," Cellular Autonomy, and Cellular Interrelations
I. Introduction
II. History
III. The Subject Matter
IV. Methods
V. Conclusions
References
Part II: Problems of Cell Biology
9. Fertilization
I. General Aspects of Fertilization
II. Fertilization in Selected Cases
III. Conclusions
References
10. Sex Determination
I. Introduction
II. Cytogenetic Theory of Sex Determination
III. Karyologic Basis of the Mechanisms of Sex Determination
IV. Experimental Verifications of the Cytogenetic Theory of Sex Determination
V. Genetic Bipotentiality of Sex
VI. Intersexuality and Genetic Interpretation of Sex: Genic Balance
VII. Epigamous Factors, Intersexuality and Sex Determination
VIII. Conclusions
References
11. Differentiation of Vertebrate Cells
I. The Concept of Differentiation
II. Criteria of Differentiation
III. Properties of Cytodifferentiation
IV. Theoretical Considerations
References
12. Patterns of Cell Growth and Differentiation in Plants
I. Introduction
II. Shoot Development from a Single Apical Cell
III. Apical Development from a Group of Initial Cells
References
13. Nucleocytoplasmic Interactions in Eggs and Embryos
I. Introduction
II. Organization of the Egg
III. Nucleocytoplasmic Interactions in Cleavage
IV. Nucleocytoplasmic Interactions in Differentiation
V. General Summary
References
14. The Acquisition of Biological Specificity
I. Biological Specificity
II. Transplantation Immunity
III. The Ontogeny of Transplantation Immunity
IV. Actively Acquired Tolerance
V. Development of Tissue Specificity
VI. Other Responses of Developing Systems to Implantation of Adult Tissues
VII. Concluding Remarks; Perspectives
References
15. Effects of Radiations on Cells
I. Introduction
II. Action of Radiations at the Molecular Level
III. Biochemical Effects
IV. Cytochemical Effects
V. Biological Effects
VI. Variables in Radiation Effects
VII. Alterations of Radiation Effects by Foreign Agents
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 840
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1959
- Published:
- 1st January 1959
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483216546