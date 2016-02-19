The Cell: Supplementary Volume
1st Edition
Biochemistry, Physiology, Morphology
The Cell: Biochemistry, Physiology, Morphology, Volume VI: Supplementary Volume focuses on the advancements of processes, technologies, and approaches employed in studies on the structure and functions of cells.
The selection first offers information on the cytoplasm of Protozoa, fungi, and the aspects of the form and function of plant cells. Topics include special structures, basic genetics, physiology, life cycles and sexuality, special fungal genetics, basal bodies or kinetosomes, mitochondria, and symbiotes in Protozoa.
The text then elaborates on sensory and connective tissue cells.Discussions focus on some catabolic processes of connective tissues, formation and cytology of connective tissues, nature of the extracellular constituents, and pseudosensory, neurosensory, and true sensory cells.
The selection is a vital reference for researchers interested in the biochemistry, physiology, and morphology of cells.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume I
Contents of Volume II
Contents of Volumes III and IV
Contents of Volume V
1. The Protozoan Nucleus
I. Introduction
II. The Structure of the Resting Nucleus
III. Some Features of Nuclear Division
IV. Nuclear Differentiation
V. Nucleocytoplasmic Relationships
VI. Movements of Nuclei
References
2. The Cytoplasm of Protozoa
I. Introduction
II. The Surface
III. Basal Bodies or Kinetosomes. Centrioles
IV. Mitochondria
V. The Kinetoplasts
VI. Chloroplasts
VII. Symbiotes in Protozoa
VIII. Cytoplasmic Inclusions
IX. Endoplasmic Reticulum; Golgi, Parabasal Bodies
X. Morphogenesis; Life Cycles
References
3. The Fungi
I. Introduction
II. Morphology
III. Life Cycles and Sexuality
IV. Physiology
V. Basic Genetics
VI. Special Fungal Genetics
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
4. The Plant Cell: Aspects of Its Form and Function with Electron Micrographs
I. Introduction
II. The Plant Cell
III. Special Structures
References
5. Sensory Cells
I. Introduction
II. Neurosensory Cells
III. True Sensory Cells (Sensory Cells Stricto Sensu)
IV. Pseudosensory Cells (Sensory Cells Largo Sensu)
V. Conclusions
References
6. Connective Tissue Cells
I. Introduction
II. The Nature of Extracellular Constituents
III. The Cytology of Connective Tissue Cells
IV. The Formation of Connective Tissues
V. Some Catabolic Processes of Connective Tissue
VI. Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 578
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483216584