The Cell: Supplementary Volume - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121233068, 9781483216584

The Cell: Supplementary Volume

1st Edition

Biochemistry, Physiology, Morphology

Editors: Jean Brachet Alfred E. Mirsky
eBook ISBN: 9781483216584
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 578
Description

The Cell: Biochemistry, Physiology, Morphology, Volume VI: Supplementary Volume focuses on the advancements of processes, technologies, and approaches employed in studies on the structure and functions of cells.

The selection first offers information on the cytoplasm of Protozoa, fungi, and the aspects of the form and function of plant cells. Topics include special structures, basic genetics, physiology, life cycles and sexuality, special fungal genetics, basal bodies or kinetosomes, mitochondria, and symbiotes in Protozoa.

The text then elaborates on sensory and connective tissue cells.Discussions focus on some catabolic processes of connective tissues, formation and cytology of connective tissues, nature of the extracellular constituents, and pseudosensory, neurosensory, and true sensory cells.

The selection is a vital reference for researchers interested in the biochemistry, physiology, and morphology of cells.

Table of Contents


﻿List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume I

Contents of Volume II

Contents of Volumes III and IV

Contents of Volume V

1. The Protozoan Nucleus

I. Introduction

II. The Structure of the Resting Nucleus

III. Some Features of Nuclear Division

IV. Nuclear Differentiation

V. Nucleocytoplasmic Relationships

VI. Movements of Nuclei

References

2. The Cytoplasm of Protozoa

I. Introduction

II. The Surface

III. Basal Bodies or Kinetosomes. Centrioles

IV. Mitochondria

V. The Kinetoplasts

VI. Chloroplasts

VII. Symbiotes in Protozoa

VIII. Cytoplasmic Inclusions

IX. Endoplasmic Reticulum; Golgi, Parabasal Bodies

X. Morphogenesis; Life Cycles

References

3. The Fungi

I. Introduction

II. Morphology

III. Life Cycles and Sexuality

IV. Physiology

V. Basic Genetics

VI. Special Fungal Genetics

VII. Concluding Remarks

References

4. The Plant Cell: Aspects of Its Form and Function with Electron Micrographs

I. Introduction

II. The Plant Cell

III. Special Structures

References

5. Sensory Cells

I. Introduction

II. Neurosensory Cells

III. True Sensory Cells (Sensory Cells Stricto Sensu)

IV. Pseudosensory Cells (Sensory Cells Largo Sensu)

V. Conclusions

References

6. Connective Tissue Cells

I. Introduction

II. The Nature of Extracellular Constituents

III. The Cytology of Connective Tissue Cells

IV. The Formation of Connective Tissues

V. Some Catabolic Processes of Connective Tissue

VI. Conclusion

References

Author Index

Subject Index

No. of pages:
578
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483216584

About the Editor

Jean Brachet

Alfred E. Mirsky

