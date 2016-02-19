The Cell: Supplementary Volume

The Cell: Biochemistry, Physiology, Morphology, Volume VI: Supplementary Volume focuses on the advancements of processes, technologies, and approaches employed in studies on the structure and functions of cells.

The selection first offers information on the cytoplasm of Protozoa, fungi, and the aspects of the form and function of plant cells. Topics include special structures, basic genetics, physiology, life cycles and sexuality, special fungal genetics, basal bodies or kinetosomes, mitochondria, and symbiotes in Protozoa.

The text then elaborates on sensory and connective tissue cells.Discussions focus on some catabolic processes of connective tissues, formation and cytology of connective tissues, nature of the extracellular constituents, and pseudosensory, neurosensory, and true sensory cells.

The selection is a vital reference for researchers interested in the biochemistry, physiology, and morphology of cells.