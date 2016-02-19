The Cell Nucleus V3
1st Edition
The Cell Nucleus, Volume III focuses mainly on nucleic acids, nuclear proteins, and special aspects of nuclear functions. This volume particularly discusses the organization of bacterial and viral DNA, as well as the nuclear DNA of eukaryotic organisms. It also describes nuclear DNA polymerases, precursors of messenger RNA, ribonucleoproteins, and nuclear high- and low-molecular-weight RNAs. Furthermore, this volume looks into the two broad classes of nuclear proteins: histones and nonhistone proteins. It also presents advances made in the knowledge of mammalian DNA-dependent RNA polymerase, cytochemical detection of nuclear enzymes, and nuclear protein synthesis. Moreover, it elucidates the effects of female steroid hormones on target cell nuclei, describes the nucleus during avian erythropoiesis, and reports the general properties of intranuclear viruses.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
Introduction
Part I Nucleic Acids
Chapter 1 Nuclear DNA
I. The Organization of Bacterial and Viral DNA
II. The Nuclear DNA of Eukaryotic Organisms
III. Genetic Organization of Eukaryotic DNA
IV. Replication of Eukaryotic DNA
V. Conclusions and Summary
References
Chapter 2 Nuclear DNA Polymerases
I. Introduction
II. DNA Polymerases of Escherichia colt
III. DNA Polymerases from Nuclei
IV. Evidence for the Involvement of the 6-8 DNA Polymerase Activity in Nuclear Events
V. A Comparison of the Properties of the 3.3 S and 6-8 S DNA Polymerases
VI. Primer Requirements and Template Specificity
VII. Interrelation between 3.3 S and 6-8 S DNA Polymerase Activities
References
Chapter 3 Precursor of mRNA (Pre-mRNA) and Ribonucleoprotein Particles Containing Pre-mRNA
I. Precursor of Messenger RNA
II. Ribonucleoprotein Particles Containing Pre-mRNA
References
Chapter 4 Nuclear High-Molecular-Weight RNA
I. Introduction
II. Fractionation of Nuclear Substructures and Their Associated High-Molecular-Weight RNA
III. Heterogeneous Nucleoplasmic High-Molecular-Weight RNA (HnRNA)
IV. Nucleolar High-Molecular-Weight RNA
References
Chapter 5 Low-Molecular-Weight Nuclear RNAs
I. Introduction
II. Classification and Number of Low-Molecular-Weight RNAs
III. Localization of Low-Molecular-Weight RNA in the Cell
IV. Low-Molecular-Weight RNA in Various Tissues
V. General Procedure for the Purification of Low-Molecular-Weight RNA
VI. Sequence Analysis of Low-Molecular-Weight RNA
VII. Structure and Function of Low-Molecular-Weight RNA
VIII. Conclusion
References
Part II Nuclear Proteins
Chapter 6 Nuclear Proteins
I. Introduction
II. General Characteristics of Histones
III. The Structures of Histones
IV. Histones and Chromatin Structure
V. Modified Amino Acids in Histones
VI. Histone Synthesis and Metabolism
VII. Functions of Histones
VIII. Nonhistone Nuclear Proteins
IX. The Nuclear Enzymes
References
Chapter 7 Animal Nuclear DNA-Dependent RNA Polymerases
I. Introduction
II. Purification of Mammalian Nuclear RNA Polymerases
III. Intracellular Localization and Relative Concentrations
IV. Structure of the Multiple RNA Polymerases
V. General Properties of Animal RNA Polymerases
VI. Template Specificity of Animal RNA Polymerases
VII. Inhibitors of Animal RNA Polymerases
VIII. Physiological Role of the Various Animal Nuclear RNA Polymerases
IX. In Vivo Regulation of Animal RNA Polymerase Activities
X. Conclusion and Prospects
References
Chapter 8 Cytochemistry of Nuclear Enzymes
I. Introduction
II. Technical Problems
III. Cytochemically Detected Enzymes in the Cell Nucleus
IV. Cytochemically Demonstrable Enzymes in the Nuclear Envelope
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 9 Nuclear Protein Synthesis
I. Introduction
II. Extranuclear Synthesis of Nuclear Proteins
III. Intranuclear Protein Synthesis
IV. Summary and Conclusions
Note Added in Proof
References
Part III Special Aspects of Nuclear Function
Chapter 10 Effects of Female Steroid Hormones on Target Cell Nuclei
I. Introduction
II. Steroid Hormone Receptors
III. Transfer of the Hormone-Receptor Complex to the Nucleus
IV. Hormone-Receptor Binding to DNA
V. Hormone-Receptor Interaction with Chromatin Nonhistone Proteins
VI. Steroid Hormone Effects on the Cell Cycle
VII. Steroid Hormone Effects on Chromatin Composition and Conformation
VIII. Steroid Hormone Effects on RNA Synthesis
IX. Steroid Hormone Effects on RNA Polymerase Activity
X. Steroid Hormone Effects on Production and Translation of Messenger RNA
XI. Summary
References
Chapter 11 The Nucleus during Avian Erythroid Differentiation
I. Introduction
II. Primitive Erythropoiesis
III. Definitive Erythropoiesis
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 12 Inhibitors as Tools in Elucidating the Structure and Function of the Nucleus
I. Introduction
II. Agents That Primarily Affect the Nucleolus
III. Agents That Primarily Affect the Nucleus
IV. Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 13 Intranuclear Viruses
I. Introduction
II. General Properties
III. Virus-Cell Interactions
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 610
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 28th January 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323144636