The Cell Nucleus V3

The Cell Nucleus, Volume III focuses mainly on nucleic acids, nuclear proteins, and special aspects of nuclear functions. This volume particularly discusses the organization of bacterial and viral DNA, as well as the nuclear DNA of eukaryotic organisms. It also describes nuclear DNA polymerases, precursors of messenger RNA, ribonucleoproteins, and nuclear high- and low-molecular-weight RNAs. Furthermore, this volume looks into the two broad classes of nuclear proteins: histones and nonhistone proteins. It also presents advances made in the knowledge of mammalian DNA-dependent RNA polymerase, cytochemical detection of nuclear enzymes, and nuclear protein synthesis. Moreover, it elucidates the effects of female steroid hormones on target cell nuclei, describes the nucleus during avian erythropoiesis, and reports the general properties of intranuclear viruses.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

Introduction

Part I Nucleic Acids

Chapter 1 Nuclear DNA

I. The Organization of Bacterial and Viral DNA

II. The Nuclear DNA of Eukaryotic Organisms

III. Genetic Organization of Eukaryotic DNA

IV. Replication of Eukaryotic DNA

V. Conclusions and Summary

References

Chapter 2 Nuclear DNA Polymerases

I. Introduction

II. DNA Polymerases of Escherichia colt

III. DNA Polymerases from Nuclei

IV. Evidence for the Involvement of the 6-8 DNA Polymerase Activity in Nuclear Events

V. A Comparison of the Properties of the 3.3 S and 6-8 S DNA Polymerases

VI. Primer Requirements and Template Specificity

VII. Interrelation between 3.3 S and 6-8 S DNA Polymerase Activities

References

Chapter 3 Precursor of mRNA (Pre-mRNA) and Ribonucleoprotein Particles Containing Pre-mRNA

I. Precursor of Messenger RNA

II. Ribonucleoprotein Particles Containing Pre-mRNA

References

Chapter 4 Nuclear High-Molecular-Weight RNA

I. Introduction

II. Fractionation of Nuclear Substructures and Their Associated High-Molecular-Weight RNA

III. Heterogeneous Nucleoplasmic High-Molecular-Weight RNA (HnRNA)

IV. Nucleolar High-Molecular-Weight RNA

References

Chapter 5 Low-Molecular-Weight Nuclear RNAs

I. Introduction

II. Classification and Number of Low-Molecular-Weight RNAs

III. Localization of Low-Molecular-Weight RNA in the Cell

IV. Low-Molecular-Weight RNA in Various Tissues

V. General Procedure for the Purification of Low-Molecular-Weight RNA

VI. Sequence Analysis of Low-Molecular-Weight RNA

VII. Structure and Function of Low-Molecular-Weight RNA

VIII. Conclusion

References

Part II Nuclear Proteins

Chapter 6 Nuclear Proteins

I. Introduction

II. General Characteristics of Histones

III. The Structures of Histones

IV. Histones and Chromatin Structure

V. Modified Amino Acids in Histones

VI. Histone Synthesis and Metabolism

VII. Functions of Histones

VIII. Nonhistone Nuclear Proteins

IX. The Nuclear Enzymes

References

Chapter 7 Animal Nuclear DNA-Dependent RNA Polymerases

I. Introduction

II. Purification of Mammalian Nuclear RNA Polymerases

III. Intracellular Localization and Relative Concentrations

IV. Structure of the Multiple RNA Polymerases

V. General Properties of Animal RNA Polymerases

VI. Template Specificity of Animal RNA Polymerases

VII. Inhibitors of Animal RNA Polymerases

VIII. Physiological Role of the Various Animal Nuclear RNA Polymerases

IX. In Vivo Regulation of Animal RNA Polymerase Activities

X. Conclusion and Prospects

References

Chapter 8 Cytochemistry of Nuclear Enzymes

I. Introduction

II. Technical Problems

III. Cytochemically Detected Enzymes in the Cell Nucleus

IV. Cytochemically Demonstrable Enzymes in the Nuclear Envelope

V. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 9 Nuclear Protein Synthesis

I. Introduction

II. Extranuclear Synthesis of Nuclear Proteins

III. Intranuclear Protein Synthesis

IV. Summary and Conclusions

Note Added in Proof

References

Part III Special Aspects of Nuclear Function

Chapter 10 Effects of Female Steroid Hormones on Target Cell Nuclei

I. Introduction

II. Steroid Hormone Receptors

III. Transfer of the Hormone-Receptor Complex to the Nucleus

IV. Hormone-Receptor Binding to DNA

V. Hormone-Receptor Interaction with Chromatin Nonhistone Proteins

VI. Steroid Hormone Effects on the Cell Cycle

VII. Steroid Hormone Effects on Chromatin Composition and Conformation

VIII. Steroid Hormone Effects on RNA Synthesis

IX. Steroid Hormone Effects on RNA Polymerase Activity

X. Steroid Hormone Effects on Production and Translation of Messenger RNA

XI. Summary

References

Chapter 11 The Nucleus during Avian Erythroid Differentiation

I. Introduction

II. Primitive Erythropoiesis

III. Definitive Erythropoiesis

IV. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 12 Inhibitors as Tools in Elucidating the Structure and Function of the Nucleus

I. Introduction

II. Agents That Primarily Affect the Nucleolus

III. Agents That Primarily Affect the Nucleus

IV. Summary and Conclusions

References

Chapter 13 Intranuclear Viruses

I. Introduction

II. General Properties

III. Virus-Cell Interactions

IV. Concluding Remarks

References

Author Index

Subject Index



