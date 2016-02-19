The Cell in Mitosis
1st Edition
Description
The Cell in Mitosis is a collection of papers presented at the First Annual Symposium held on November 6-8, 1961 under the provisions of The Wayne State Fund Research Recognition Award. Contributors focus on the complexities posed by the cell in division and consider topics such as the chemical prerequisites for cell division, the role of the centriole in division cycles, development of the cleavage furrow, chemical aspects of the isolated mitotic apparatus, histone variability, and actin polymerization.
This volume is organized into 11 chapters and begins with an overview of cell division, with reference to the basic essential mechanisms of mitogeneses underlying the emergence of the elegant geometries of mitosis. An account of the congression of chromosomes onto metaphase configuration and progression through telophase is also given. The next chapters explore the identity and role of the centriole in the whole life cycle of cell behavior; the fine structure of animal cells during cytokinesis; the mechanism of saltatory particle movements during mitosis; and how chemical and physical agents disrupt the mitotic cycle. A chapter is devoted to the holotrichous ciliate, Tetrahymena pyriformis, paying attention to its fine structure during mitosis. This book will be of interest to physiologists, electron microscopists, light microscopists, biochemists, and others who want to know more about the various aspects of cell division.
Table of Contents
Contributors To The Symposium
Preface
Introduction
Function of Flagellate and Other Centrioles in Cell Reproduction
I. Introduction and General Considerations
II. Functions, Types, and Life Cycles of Flagellate Centrioles
III. Participation of Centrioles in Formation of Achromatic Figure
IV. Function of Achromatic Figure in Chromosomal Movement
V. Birefringence of the Central Spindle
References
Discussion
I. Introduction
II. The Centriole in Division Cycles
III. The Centriole in Reproduction of Extranuclear Apparatus
IV. The Role of the Centriole in Cytokinesis
V. The Behavior of the Centriole in Regulation of Cell Activity
VI. Summary Hypothesis
References
The Central Spindle and the Cleavage Furrow
I. Introduction
II. Development of the Midbody
III. Development of the Cleavage Furrow
References
General Discussion
Saltatory Particle Movements and Their Relation to the Mitotic Apparatus
I. Introduction
II. Particle Movements
III. Electron Microscope Studies of Dividing Eggs
IV. General Discussion
References
Discussion
General Discussion
The Fine Structure of Tetrahymena pyriformis during Mitosis
I. Introduction
II. General Morphology
III. Vegetative Division
References
Discussion
Chemical Prerequisites for Cell Division
I. Introduction
II. Approach to the Problem
III. Experimental Separation of Cell Growth and Cell Division
IV. What Is the Chemical Nature of the Last Prerequisite for Cell Division?
References
Discussion
General Discussion
Chemical Aspects of the Isolated Mitotic Apparatus
I. Introduction
II. Biochemical Composition
III. Physicochemical Characteristics
IV. Conclusion
References
Discussion
General Discussion
Studies on the Disruption of the Mitotic Cycle
I. Introduction
II. Concluding Remarks
References
Discussion
References
General Discussion
The Histones: Syntheses, Transitions, and Functions
I. Introduction
II. Histone Variability
III. Conclusion
References
Discussion
General Discussion
Contractility
I. Contraction of Long Chain Polymers
II. Actin Polymerization
III. Contraction in Muscle in General
IV. Structure and Contraction of Striated Muscle
References
Discussion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
