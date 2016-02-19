The Cell in Mitosis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123957108, 9780323157575

The Cell in Mitosis

1st Edition

Editors: Laurence Levine
eBook ISBN: 9780323157575
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 286
Description

The Cell in Mitosis is a collection of papers presented at the First Annual Symposium held on November 6-8, 1961 under the provisions of The Wayne State Fund Research Recognition Award. Contributors focus on the complexities posed by the cell in division and consider topics such as the chemical prerequisites for cell division, the role of the centriole in division cycles, development of the cleavage furrow, chemical aspects of the isolated mitotic apparatus, histone variability, and actin polymerization.
This volume is organized into 11 chapters and begins with an overview of cell division, with reference to the basic essential mechanisms of mitogeneses underlying the emergence of the elegant geometries of mitosis. An account of the congression of chromosomes onto metaphase configuration and progression through telophase is also given. The next chapters explore the identity and role of the centriole in the whole life cycle of cell behavior; the fine structure of animal cells during cytokinesis; the mechanism of saltatory particle movements during mitosis; and how chemical and physical agents disrupt the mitotic cycle. A chapter is devoted to the holotrichous ciliate, Tetrahymena pyriformis, paying attention to its fine structure during mitosis. This book will be of interest to physiologists, electron microscopists, light microscopists, biochemists, and others who want to know more about the various aspects of cell division.

Table of Contents


Contributors To The Symposium

Preface

Introduction

Function of Flagellate and Other Centrioles in Cell Reproduction

I. Introduction and General Considerations

II. Functions, Types, and Life Cycles of Flagellate Centrioles

III. Participation of Centrioles in Formation of Achromatic Figure

IV. Function of Achromatic Figure in Chromosomal Movement

V. Birefringence of the Central Spindle

References

Discussion

I. Introduction

II. The Centriole in Division Cycles

III. The Centriole in Reproduction of Extranuclear Apparatus

IV. The Role of the Centriole in Cytokinesis

V. The Behavior of the Centriole in Regulation of Cell Activity

VI. Summary Hypothesis

References

The Central Spindle and the Cleavage Furrow

I. Introduction

II. Development of the Midbody

III. Development of the Cleavage Furrow

References

General Discussion

Saltatory Particle Movements and Their Relation to the Mitotic Apparatus

I. Introduction

II. Particle Movements

III. Electron Microscope Studies of Dividing Eggs

IV. General Discussion

References

Discussion

General Discussion

The Fine Structure of Tetrahymena pyriformis during Mitosis

I. Introduction

II. General Morphology

III. Vegetative Division

References

Discussion

Chemical Prerequisites for Cell Division

I. Introduction

II. Approach to the Problem

III. Experimental Separation of Cell Growth and Cell Division

IV. What Is the Chemical Nature of the Last Prerequisite for Cell Division?

References

Discussion

General Discussion

Chemical Aspects of the Isolated Mitotic Apparatus

I. Introduction

II. Biochemical Composition

III. Physicochemical Characteristics

IV. Conclusion

References

Discussion

General Discussion

Studies on the Disruption of the Mitotic Cycle

I. Introduction

II. Concluding Remarks

References

Discussion

References

General Discussion

The Histones: Syntheses, Transitions, and Functions

I. Introduction

II. Histone Variability

III. Conclusion

References

Discussion

General Discussion

Contractility

I. Contraction of Long Chain Polymers

II. Actin Polymerization

III. Contraction in Muscle in General

IV. Structure and Contraction of Striated Muscle

References

Discussion

References

Author Index

Subject Index


About the Editor

Laurence Levine

