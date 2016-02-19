The Cell in Mitosis is a collection of papers presented at the First Annual Symposium held on November 6-8, 1961 under the provisions of The Wayne State Fund Research Recognition Award. Contributors focus on the complexities posed by the cell in division and consider topics such as the chemical prerequisites for cell division, the role of the centriole in division cycles, development of the cleavage furrow, chemical aspects of the isolated mitotic apparatus, histone variability, and actin polymerization.

This volume is organized into 11 chapters and begins with an overview of cell division, with reference to the basic essential mechanisms of mitogeneses underlying the emergence of the elegant geometries of mitosis. An account of the congression of chromosomes onto metaphase configuration and progression through telophase is also given. The next chapters explore the identity and role of the centriole in the whole life cycle of cell behavior; the fine structure of animal cells during cytokinesis; the mechanism of saltatory particle movements during mitosis; and how chemical and physical agents disrupt the mitotic cycle. A chapter is devoted to the holotrichous ciliate, Tetrahymena pyriformis, paying attention to its fine structure during mitosis. This book will be of interest to physiologists, electron microscopists, light microscopists, biochemists, and others who want to know more about the various aspects of cell division.